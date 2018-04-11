Disney Desperately Needs Parks And Resorts To Carry Its Water

source: collider

No matter how it is spun, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) recent performance has been concerning, and without its 'Parks and Resorts' unit it would be vastly under performing expectations.

Parks and Resorts carried the last quarter - both in revenue and operating income, as the other segments of the company were flat or in most cases, generating a loss.

Here's how it performed in the latest reporting period:





"Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $6.24B (flat); Parks and resorts, $5.15B (up 13%); Studio Entertainment, $2.5B (down 1%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $1.45B (down 2%). "Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.19B (down 12%); Parks and Resorts, $1.35B (up 21%); Studio Entertainment, $829M (down 2%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $617M (down 4%).

The biggest concern to me is in regard to operating income, where it underperformed revenue, suggesting struggles with costs and profitability.

Another negative is the fact in Parks and Resorts it was competing against weak comps last year because of the hurricane. While I believe it would have still been profitable, the numbers when measured against a weak quarter, aren't as robust as they appear on the surface.

The question ahead is because Disney needs Parks and Resorts to do very well to offset its other weak segments, if it can continue to carry the company going forward.

A bigger issue is with arguably the strongest portfolio of recognizable brands in the world, it's troubling to see the company struggling to profitably leverage them across its various segments.

This also points to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and whether it's only buying more revenue but flat or declining earnings.

Parks and Resorts performance

Revenue for Parks and Resorts jumped to $5.2 billion, a gain of 13 percent. Operating income climbed to $1.3 billion, up 21 percent. As mentioned earlier, some of that improvement, specifically domestically, was because of weak comps the year before as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

Improvement in its passenger cruise days in the last quarter was because of "the impact of the Disney Wonder dry-dock in the prior-year quarter."

Other improvements in its operating income in the segment "was driven by guest spending growth and an increase in attendance, partially offset by higher costs. Guest spending growth was due to higher average ticket prices, food, beverage and merchandise spending and average daily hotel room rates."

Disneyland Paris enjoyed growth in the latest quarter, based upon an increase in ticket prices and attendance. The company said the celebration of its 25th anniversary was a positive catalyst which drove the results. It's questionable whether it will be able to reproduce those results in the near term.

Concerning higher costs, "was driven by labor and other cost inflation, expenses for new guest offerings and an increase in depreciation associated with new attractions."

Marketing and deals associated with attracting new guests is something to watch carefully, as it could mean the company is paying a significant amount to build its customer base, which will be challenging if Parks and Resorts falters in the busy vacation season. That would mean rising costs to maintain its customer base, let alone grow it.

Franchises appear to be weakening

With a brands like original Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars under its umbrella, it would seem Disney would have ample content to build its business around for at least decades.

Yet after its release of films and some TV series, it looks like it's going through a period of consumer fatigue over its entertainment line up.

Disney has predictably and observably released films and content associated with the most recognizable and beloved characters of the portfolio it has, which means it is bumping up against a wall as it looks for secondary brands to be developed into primary hits.

That's vital because for the most part the company leverages those hits across most of its segments. If it doesn't generate new hits or create more compelling worlds, it will be stuck with yesterday's hits, which appear to be gradually fading in popularity, based upon the results in its recent quarters.



This is a major reason why Media Networks, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media have been struggling, with the exception of its mismanagement of its declining ESPN franchise, where it failed to rein in its hosts and commentators in regard to going outside of the sports sector into political commentary, which alienated millions of consumers in the U.S.

News outlets, forums and comment sections of blogs and websites all have expressed consternation at how ESPN disenfranchised them by their abandonment of its stated purpose of airing sports and associated commentary and gravitating toward a stream of political commentary sprinkled throughout the broadcasts. This has been a major reason subscriptions have been declining so rapidly.

As for its brands and accompanying franchises, it seems to me it's bumping up against a ceiling in regard to its attractiveness to consumers, who as mentioned, may have entered into a period of super hero fatigue.

If that thesis is correct, Disney is going to struggle to find organic growth and earnings over the long term. That includes after it acquires the parts of 21st Century Fox it has made an offer for.

Parks and Resorts going forward

With overall revenue up 4 percent and operating income 1 percent, it's readily apparent that the 13 percent in revenue gains and 21 percent in operating income from Parks and Resorts was the difference between being slightly profitable and enduring a loss in the last reporting period.

Since I believe Parks and Resorts will determine the performance of Disney for some time, it's important to see some of the things it's doing to shore up and improve that part of its business.

Disney California Adventure park

At its California park Disney is ramping up its superhero theme with the addition of Spider-Man and the Avengers. It will be added to Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride in 2020.

If you've been to the park you'll know it's replacing what is now "A Bug's Land." Disney has already shuttered "It's Tough to Be a Bug as of March 19 in order to clear the area for the new occupants. The remainder of "A Bug's Land" will be closed in the summer of 2018.

Some visitors have complained about the amount of construction going on at the park, but over time it should pay off for Disney.

Disneyland Paris

In the short term a potential growth catalyst will be a "Marvel Summer of Super Heroes from June 10 through September 30. Part of the experience will be to the chance to meet some of the characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, along with Captain America. There will also be new live-action shows to watch.

In the area that is designated for Marvel themes, Aerosmith will star at the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. It sounds like it'll be a combination of concert, light show and roller coaster ride all in one.

Iron Man and other Avengers will reportedly be part of the experience.



Hong Kong Disneyland

In Hong Kong Disneyland, the newest attraction features Ant-Man and The Wasp, which together battle it out against Arnim Zola and his Hydra swarm bots. Along with the new Iron Man Experience, it's the second Marvel-themed ride that can only be experienced in Hong Kong.

The company is also working on offering new stage shows to the park, starting with “Moana: A Homecoming Celebration” in Adventureland, as well as making changes to the castle where it'll feature stage shows in the day and night hours. Moana is scheduled to launch in May 2018.

Finally, it's going to add a new area dedicated to Frozen, with the purpose of creating an immersive experience for guests in that theme.



Avatar

Further out, Avatar has a chance to be a huge win for Disney theme parks once the deal with 21st Century Fox is closed, as it represents the highest-grossing film of all time. The question there will be how fans react to the next installment of the franchise after so many years of extensions.

If the next film is a hit, this should be a major win for Disney, as it has a lot of material to work with for a theme park in the world the characters are set in. There are also potentially significant ancillary benefits from the popular franchise, including product sales, among other things.

Conclusion

There are numerous other parts to its Parks and Resorts segment. The point is to show Disney is throwing a lot of things out there within the parameters of its more popular characters to ensure guests want to keep coming back for more based upon new themes, rides and experiences.

For that reason I see the segment being able to pull its own weight into the future, with the caveat it'll struggle once the next recession hits. Rising gas prices, if they continue up, could eventually play a role in its performance as well.

A big problem to me is seems like Disney is struggling to grow organically outside of its Parks and Resorts segment, which means even though it will buy revenue with 21st Century Fox, it could be disappointing on the earnings side if it has difficulty in controlling rising costs. Anyone can buy revenue, it's another thing to generate positive earnings from that revenue.

Disney does need to add some freshness to its business, and it has been successfully doing that in Parks and Resorts, and is taking steps to continue on in that vein over the next couple of years. It looks to me like spending will decline in 2020, and we'll get a look at what type of return on investment the company is able to produce at that time.

Last, it does look like consumers are getting some fatigue in regard to Disney's overall brands and franchises, and how it attempts to navigate that will be important to see.

I think it's going to continue to struggle in the segments outside of Parks and Resorts for at least a couple of years, and that means that segment will have to shine in order for the entertainment giant to regain its momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.