Guard Against Rising Asset Correlation: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The IMF has an intriguing piece of research out today, with the attention-grabbing title, “For Home Prices in London, Check the Tokyo Listings.”

The global monetary authority, which has taken a leading role in promoting financial stability since the 2008 financial crisis, was not suggesting you could find an attractive cottage along Hampstead Heath in Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Rather, it was observing that global real estate prices are, increasingly, correlating with one another. In other words, if it’s going up in Kensington, it’s going up in Kobe too. This correlation found in developed markets is one more consequence of globalization. Here’s how the IMF puts it:

All of this suggests that house prices are starting to behave more like the prices of financial assets, such as stocks and bonds, which are influenced by investors elsewhere in the world. In countries that are more open to global capital flows, prices of both homes and equities tend to be more synchronized with global markets.”

I wanted to draw a number of implications of this trend, on both policy and personal levels. First, if you’re a young Japanese family wanting to buy a home in Tokyo and you’re frustrated that prices keep rising, making it hard to get in, you might think the Bank of Japan is at fault for not controlling the rampant speculation. Sure, you want low mortgage rates, but how do you compete with wealthy older people, real estate speculators and even hedge funds buying up property and fueling an asset bubble?

But, as Seeking Alpha readers following financial trends are generally aware, the central banks tend to act in tandem, and those that do not follow the trend are usually not far off from the trend. And the reason for that is simply that their hands are tied. They can’t easily raise interest rates to tame housing prices, since doing so will cause long-term yields to rise and their currency to strengthen, making their exports less competitive, killing jobs and risking a recession.

So on a policy level, all the world’s central banks keep a firm eye on the Fed, which sets the global monetary policy direction and has essentially exported asset inflation throughout the world. Now that the Fed is gradually raising rates, the world’s other central banks are also climbing on board and Chairman Powell’s success at navigating this course will be a contributing factor in how smoothly or severely market bubbles tamp down.

On a personal level, increasing asset correlations is a disturbing phenomenon, making it harder to achieve your own personal smooth ride. If stocks and now real estate are increasingly riding the same train, to my mind that increases the importance of cash in a portfolio.

Charlie Bilello has a great piece on today’s SA looking at the performance of cash over different holding periods. Unsurprisingly, he shows that the longer the holding period, the more decisively stocks and bonds crush cash. Logically, he asks:

If the odds of cash outperforming are so low, why hold it at all? Because you may not have a 20-year holding period or you may not have a high enough risk tolerance to hold through short-term volatility in stocks and bonds.”

A lot of sophisticated readers might easily conclude from Bilello’s dramatic numbers that holding cash is a steep price to pay for an inability to cope with volatility. But, for me, the finding that London real estate is linked to Tokyo real estate, which is linked to a secular bull market linked to a long-term policy of central bank easy money is a reminder of the value of an asset that holds steady when volatility runs wild. The truth is that we all have a need to protect ourselves over short-term holding periods – we just don’t know when they’re going to come up.

