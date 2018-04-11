Retire With This Unsexy High Income Stock

Follow along below as I shine some light on this "quiet moneymaker" and why I consider it a solid long-term hold.

I focused on 3 main factors when choosing the investment: dividend yield, beta, and the stability of the industry in which the business operates.

This article covers a unique high income stock that I believe is a great addition to a retirement or other income portfolio.

Investment Thesis

My basis for this article is simple: highlight an often overlooked sector that I believe deserves a spot in your retirement income portfolio.

The criteria in order to make the cut is as follows: the stock must produce a dividend yield above 5%, have a beta of well under 1.00, and operate within a stable industry.

Let's get started..

The Company

As mentioned in the title, this stock is not sexy (Tesla owners exit left stage), although it's a defensive cash-cow you're not going to want to ignore.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH), the unique must-have income generator for investors who prefer their dividend stream sourced from stable sectors, like possibly, dare I say, mobile home communities.

That right! With low operational costs, limited supply and consistent demand, the returns from the mobile home real estate sector are far from cyclical.

Note: Numbers and data within the article are from the UMH 2018 Investor Presentation (found here) unless otherwise cited.

Source

Founded in 1968 and structured as a REIT, UMH currently offers a juicy dividend yield of 5.5% and has a beta of 0.56 which tells us it is essentially half as volatile as the broader markets.

Most people don't mention this one to their buddies at the golf course in order to avoid sounding like a slumlord. In fact, maybe that's why Forbes Magazine titled an article on this often overlooked sector as, "The Quiet Moneymaker: Trailer Park REITs Are Averaging 27% Annual Returns"

Traditional thinking would have you believe that this is a risky play as mobile home communities are stereotyped to be full of unemployed and credit constrained individuals.

Well I'm here to tell you, au contraire mon frère!

The company owns a portfolio of 112 manufactured home communities, housing approximately 20,000 home-sites. In addition, it owns over 810 acres of land for the development of new sites. Although UMH isn't a one trick pony, it also has a subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. which sells and rents manufactured homes into UMH communities.

One of the "fuzzy-feel-goods" I get as a shareholder of UMH is from the fact that a lot of the company's communities are located in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions which are large natural gas fields located beneath much of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For the energy investors reading this article, you know that these fields have the potential to be among the largest sources of natural gas in the world. This bodes well with investors as the energy industry (along with its many ancillary service providers) maintain a large population of blue collar workers who seek affordable housing.

In fact, UMH is already seeing increased demand for residential units in the region as a result of Marcellus and Utica Shale related activity. Demand for rental homes has increased substantially over the past year prompting UMH to add 948 rental homes in 2017 alone.

Unique Sector Characteristics

Another unique factor that you might want to consider is the fact that this real estate sector has a high barrier of entry. This is due to municipalities generally considering mobile home communities to be an eyesore and therefore rarely approving zoning requests for new developments. What this means is existing mobile home communities hold their value, as the already approved and zoned land is somewhat of a unicorn. Here's the icing on the cake: in addition to the well established communities UMH currently owns, it also has approximately 1,500 vacant acres available and approved for future development. In addition, the company plans to acquire acreage within 5 miles of these developments for self storage.

The income generated from UMH is surprisingly more stable than other real estate sectors. This is because residents that own units tend to stay in mobile home communities for long periods of time due to the cost involved in moving the home, which can sometimes cost nearly $10,000.

Source

Whereas, apartment tenants can simply pack their belongings and move at the end of the lease. The average resident in a MH community will live there for approximately 19 years, according to Investopedia. That kind of longevity contributes to the sector's stable and steady rent growth.



In addition to this, mobile homes tend to be the cheapest form of housing available in most areas. This affordability factor of mobile homes makes UMH a defensive investment. In times of economic turmoil, those who were once able to afford a town-home or apartment may now have to downsize and relocate to something more cost effective. To be frank, some people might not have any other choice but to live in a mobile home community.

Financial Performance

UMH has continued to do well financially (info found in 2017 financial supplement) as it reported total income of $112,648,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $99,214,000 the previous year (an increase of 14%). Home sales also improved, marking an increase of 27% in 2017. With population growth, rising wages and steady job creation, housing demand should continue to increase. In fact even existing rental properties saw increased revenue: counting an 12.3% increase in rental income for 2017, driven by a 150 bip increase in occupancy and a 310 bip increase in site rent. The company was also able to refinance some of its debt by successfully replacing all of the outstanding shares of its high coupon 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock with new 6.75% Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock. This 150 bip reduction will result in $1.4 million in annual preferred dividend savings going forward.

Conclusion

With a proven ability to add value through acquisitions and expansions, strong history of shareholder distributions, and opportunity for additional rental income, I believe UMH Properties, Inc is a buy and hold for the long-term. The company also has insider ownership of approximately 12% which aligns insiders with the interests of common shareholders.

Although the secret on UMH may already be out, as the stock was just added to the MSCI US REIT Index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.