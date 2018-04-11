Utilitly Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors: 2018 Review

I am a dividend growth investor. As such, I want most of my stocks to pay a growing stream of dividends. This year one of my portfolio goals is to increase the amount of resources I have devoted to utilities. I wrote an article about picking utilities last year, so I think it's time to review those picks and how they have done over the last 16 months.

What did I think last time?

On January 3, 2017, I wrote an article looking at purchasing a bunch of utility company stocks. My article had been sparked by an article by Eric Landis where he looked at 30 utility companies and picked out the 10 that were best suited to his investment goals. Eric calculated valuations for the utilities based on a YoC (yield on cost) calculation projected out 5 years. Using Eric's data, I used my DDM (discounted dividend model) calculator to give me a NPV (net present value) of the dividend stream and picked those utilities that had the highest ratio of NPV to then current market price. Our respective Top 10 picks were similar but not identical, which is as I expected since our investment goals are similar but not identical.

Over the last 16 months, how did my picks do?

In the table above (updated from the table in my previous article), it seems my picks didn't do too badly. While 16 months is not anything like long enough to prove the long term benefits of using DDM to pick stocks, I think some insight can be gained. I have included information on the top 15 utilities ranked by the ratio of DDM NPV over the then current share price.

Only 4 (highlighted in pink) of the 15 grew their dividends less than projected. The biggest short fall was only 42 basis points. 9 (highlighted in green) of the 15 grew their dividends more than 200 basis points faster than projected. This is just a start of course, even if it is a good one.

6 (highlighted in yellow) of the 15 saw declines in share prices. At this point in time, especially so if one is buying more shares on a regular basis, this is not a bad thing. I fully expect that share prices will eventually be higher, but it's not a bad thing, and it's potentially a good thing, if prices are lower now.

I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Generally, any of these 15 did what was expected. The 4 with lower than expected dividend growth so far are the lower ranked picks except of OGE Energy (OGE). I think it is telling that the stock that fell farthest short of the mark, American Electric Power (AEP), did so because it grew its dividend just over 5% when I was expecting an increase of 5.5%. While 16 months is too short of a time frame to prove anything, I think I am off to a good start.

Which of these utilities are still good picks today?

I will use David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to make sure my prior assumptions of dividend growth are not too high going forward.

Dominion Energy (D), which was called Dominion Resources in the last article, was my number one pick. Even though D grew its dividend since last year by 10%, management has committed to growing it that fast till at least 2020 and management projects as much as 8% growth in EPS over the next few years, to be conservative I limited dividend growth to 3.6%, which is the projected growth in EPS for the next 5 years as reported in the CCC list. Even so that produces a buy price of $89 and a dividend efficiency score (DDM NPV/current price) of 1.3692. Even though the price of D shares has gone down some $10 a share, I still think this is a good stock placed at a very good value. In fact, as soon as I collect about $150 more dividends I will be buying more shares.

OGE Energy was my second ranked pick. I calculated the dividend efficiency score based on Eric's data (not that his data was bad, I just hadn't done an in depth analysis on the company). I took a more complete look at it here, and concluded that primarily because of the MLP it owned that OGE had higher risks than I was comfortable with. In that article, where I assumed a dividend growth rate of only 5%, I came up with a buy price of $35. While I was right to be skeptical that a 10% growth rate could be met, I was far too conservative. With the current dividend I get a buy price of around $38, so the price is good if you are comfortable with the risks of how the subsidiary MLP will perform.

PPL Corp. (PPL) was ranked third. The dividend has increased far more than projected; it's now at $1.64. Due to Brexit and some currency hedging issues, it's now trading around $28. I think that puts it at an even better value, and the DDM NPV does show that.

Southern Company (SO) ranked number 4. While it certainly had some issues with its Kemper clean coal project (okay that crashed and burned) and is still having issues with its two nuclear plants, it managed to increase the dividend about what I expected. Even with an additional discount of 25% because of the risks from its struggling or failed projects, my buy price for SO is still $54 making it a good buy at this time.

Duke Energy (DUK) rounds out my original top 5. The dividend increase of 14 cents a year was about what I expected and coupled with a share price that is less than a $1 higher, DUK remains a good buy.

Center Point Energy (CNP) and NextEra Energy (NEE) ranked 6th and 7th. Both increased their dividend payment more than expected and both saw their share price increase. Even without the dividend increase CNP would be a buy based on the old NPV, but with the increase the NPV increases to $35. NEE also would still be a good buy but with the dividend increase the NPV increases to $200, far more than the share price has actually increased.

American Electric Power (AEP) was ranked 8th but in "only" increased its dividend 5.08%. I expected growth of 5.5% so that was a bit of a disappointment. So using the new dividend and only 5% dividend growth, I get a NPV of $83. So even though the share price is about $5 higher, the NPV is $3 higher and so it remains a buy.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) came in 9th place. It "only" grew its dividend by 6.25% which was below the expected growth of 6.5%. The share price also went up about $4. Even assuming the miss is part of a trend of slower growth and assuming just a 6% dividend increase going forward, WEC is still at a good value.

Northwestern Corp (NWE) rounds out my original top 10 picks. With its 10% dividend increase being much more than was expected and a share price decline of around $3 it's an even better buy today that it was last January.

Conclusion

The Top 10 and even the first 15 ranked utilities from my article from January 2017 all grew their dividends over the last year. All 15 performed reasonably and about in line with expectations. While 16 months is too short a time to prove that using DDM to pick stock s works long term, my picks are certainly off to a good start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNP, D, DUK, SO, WEC, PPL.

