Inogen May Only Be Getting Started

Inogen has innovated and executed its way to 50% share in this rapidly-growing market, selling both directly to consumers and increasingly to home medical equipment vendors squeezed by reimbursement challenges.

A mid-cap med-tech company with 20%-plus revenue growth, profitable operations, positive free cash flow, and a large addressable market is going to get noticed, and so it has been for Inogen (INGN) - the shares have risen more than 70% in the past year and trounced the likes of ResMed (RMD) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC), not to mention the S&P 500, over the last three years as this company has grabbed more and more share of the growing portable oxygen market.

Although the fundamental growth story is strong, it's hard to see the appeal outside of growth and momentum as the company trades well above what I consider a reasonable cash flow-based valuation and at over 9x forward revenue. That said, if you are a valuation-insensitive growth investor looking for a momentum story, maybe this is a name to check out.

Driving A Change In Care

Inogen is a med-tech company focused on respiratory care - particularly portable oxygen concentrators that allow those who need continuous oxygen therapy to still be mobile inside and outside their home instead of tethered to a heavy stationary system. Inogen has developed a series of products under the "Inogen One" brand, with the G4 being the most recent edition - far and away the lightest model the company has developed (less than half the weight of G2), but with the highest output-to-weight ratio on the market at around 223ml/min/lb.

Making Mobility More Convenient

Inogen's target market is the 65% or so of the roughly 3M patients in the U.S. who are on oxygen therapy but still ambulatory. For patients who need continuous oxygen but want to leave their house (or just move beyond the limits of the tubing connected to a stationary concentrator), there are basically two options - portable oxygen concentrators like the Inogen One or oxygen storage tanks. While these tanks are time-tested, they're bulky and awkward and may only offer up to an hour of oxygen (depending upon the flow rate).

Portable oxygen concentrators have emerged as a viable alternative over the last decade or so. These devices work by pressure swing adsorption - basically sucking in air (which is 21% oxygen and 78% nitrogen), pushing it through molecular sieves that grab the nitrogen, and then passing along roughly 90% pure oxygen to the user to assist with their breathing.

As portable devices, there are a view common competitive parameters in play. They have to be relatively light, and Inogen's G4 is the lightest available with competitive flow rates. They also have to have a relatively compact footprint (they're often carried in a shoulder bag) and operate quietly - nobody wants to carry a device around that sounds like a rusty chainsaw or makes them sound like Darth Vader. Battery life is likewise an important consideration, as the limited usable life of an oxygen tank is one of its biggest drawbacks. Last and not least is reliability - while POCs may not rise to the urgency of "never fail", product quality matters and has historically been an issue in the industry. Inogen offers five-year warranties, which many smaller competitors find difficult to match.

Market Penetration Will Drive Growth

Far and away the biggest growth driver for Inogen is getting more and more oxygen therapy patients to use their POCs. Of the 65% - 70% of oxygen patients who are considered ambulatory, around 15% are currently using portable oxygen containers, with the remainder still using tanks. Inogen has benefited greatly from a lack of large competitors showing serious interest in the market, and has used that to build roughly 50% market share for POCs in the U.S.

Looking ahead, there are a few important drivers that should allow Inogen to grow revenue at a strong clip. The first driver is patient choice. Many users of oxygen therapy are unhappy with the limitations of portable tanks and none too pleased with the home medical equipment providers they have to deal with on a regular basis. Inogen has steadily built up its direct-to-consumer business, hiring reps and investing in brand-building to try to drive awareness. Although the upfront cost of a POC is a limiting factor (around $2,500 to $3,000), direct-to-consumer sales have risen to more than a third of sales, with over 40% growth in 2017. As Inogen continues to innovate to develop smaller, lighter, more effective and efficient POCs, while also investing in brand-building and sales fulfillment, this remains a very viable growth channel.

Inogen is also doing more and more business with home/durable medical equipment (HMEs and DMEs) providers. Traditionally these companies have been in the business of buying stationary concentrators and oxygen tanks and then supplying oxygen therapy patients with those devices (and visiting monthly to swap out the tanks). These services are typically paid for on a monthly basis by the patient's insurance company, and Medicare is a major factor in this side of the business - particularly as reimbursement for home oxygen therapy has plunged.

HMEs used to get around $215 per month for providing tanks, while POCs earned about $220/month (and were bulkier, less reliable, and less popular). Now, though, HMEs get about $95/month for providing those tanks and with a delivery cost of around $50 to $60 per month, the profitability of the business has been all but wringed out - a meaningful contributing factor to the sharp reduction in HMEs over the last decade or so. While reimbursement for POCs has also dropped (to around $115/month), there is no ongoing delivery cost for the HME.

With that, HMEs have started looking at POCs like Inogen's more seriously. It hasn't been a wholesale shift, though, and it likely won't be. First, there is a meaningful upfront cost for these systems and many HMEs are chronically strapped when it comes to capital. Second, many of these HMEs have invested considerable resources into their delivery infrastructure and are loathe to abandon it - particularly when they still need at least some of it to service customers who are happy with their tanks. Consequently, there has been a slow trialing process here, but one that is starting to pick up momentum as more and more HMEs wake up to the benefits of offering POCs to their ambulatory customers and as more of their customers demand them.

Will Competition Become A Bigger Issue?

Inogen has benefited greatly so far from the fact that most of its rivals are small, under-capitalized companies with relatively limited R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Although the basic science behind POCs is straightforward, there are nevertheless opportunities to innovate within system design (smaller, more efficient compressors and so on) and Inogen has executed well here.

Looking ahead, I'm not so confident that the competitive outlook will remain as favorable. Both Philips (PHG) (through its Respironics business) and ResMed are in the market and I think these companies are likely to take the opportunity a little more seriously going forward. Both Philips/Respironics and ResMed have longer, better-established relationships with HMEs and may have more success marketing to and through that channel. What's more, with the number of ambulatory oxygen therapy patients expected to increase at a high single-digit for many years, and with a lot of untapped potential in that 15% POC penetration figure, it is a worthwhile growth market for these companies.

Although I do believe Inogen will lose some share in the coming years, I think the company will come out fine on balance. First, the company has worked hard to establish a brand name and products that meet the needs of consumers - rival devices from Respironics and ResMed are generally bulkier and these companies haven't focused on building up recognition with consumers to the same extent. Second, there are still a lot of small players in the market that are likely to get squeezed out - Respironics and ResMed can offer multiyear warranties to match Inogen, but many of the smaller rivals cannot.

Will M&A Offer A New Growth Opportunity?

Inogen is cash flow positive and accumulating cash at an accelerating rate. Management has already said that they'd like to acquire other disruptive direct-to-consumer home care products, and that they have no interest in the CPAP market (a market increasingly defined/limited by reimbursement and competitive pressures).

Inogen might look at a company like Tactile Systems (TCMD), a manufacturer of at-home systems designed to treat lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Reimbursement has been an ongoing challenge for the company, though, and Inogen's demonstrated ability to drive self-pay out-of-pocket sales could be a strategic consideration.

Even if Tactile is not on the board as a possible target, there are many companies out there with new at-home treatment technologies under development or just recently on the market, many of which lack marketing scale. As moving care from hospitals and doctor's offices into the home is a long-term trend that shows no signs of abating, I don't doubt that Inogen can find targets, though I doubt they will be as attractive in long-term revenue terms as the core POC business.

The Opportunity

I model Inogen's revenue on the assumption that the addressable market will grow around 5%-6% long-term, as patient volume growth is offset by price/reimbursement pressures. I expect POCs to go from around 15% of the ambulatory market to around 70% over the next decade, and I expect Inogen to lose some market share over that time (into the 40%'s). All of that supports a long-term annualized revenue growth estimate of about 20%.

Although operating margins have been volatile and under some pressure lately as the company continues to invest in its sales infrastructure, I believe long-term margins in the high teens to low 20%'s are attainable, and I expect a steady climb toward high-teens FCF margins over time, supporting healthy double-digit FCF growth.

Unfortunately, those assumptions don't support the share price today - something that is not uncommon in growth med-tech. Likewise with the forward revenue multiple - Inogen trades at over 9x forward revenue. That's certainly not an unheard of multiple for a profitable high-growth med-tech company, but it does at least indicate that this is no "hidden gem"; this is a well-regarded mid-cap growth stock that is definitely on institutional investors' screens.

The Bottom Line

Having second-hand experience with the challenges of traditional portable oxygen therapy, I like the prospects for Inogen to drive more and more conversion from tanks to POCs and I also like the prospects for Inogen to remain the leading player in the market. I fully expect margins to improve as the company leverages current investments in the sales effort to drive future sales, and I expect a long run of healthy cash flow. My issue is the valuation and the amount of growth it already anticipates. While growth investors may not be so bothered by those considerations, I'd need a lower forward multiple before putting my own cash at risk.

