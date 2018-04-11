United Technologies: Better Than General Electric

The company's transaction with Rockwell Collins is still in the works, but while we don't like the new debt associated with the deal, we think it makes sense.

By The Valuentum Team

General Electric (GE) was once one of our favorite considerations. A number of years ago, the company retained a sprawling industrial manufacturing base and considerable exposure to the healthy healthcare and aerospace end markets, and it had been working to rid itself of its financial operations, which wreaked havoc on its dividend during the Great Recession. What could be bad about this? As it turns out, however, management may have been too optimistic about its capacity to return cash to shareholders, shrinking the company so aggressively with dividends and buybacks that when the dust settled from all its net divestitures, industrial free cash flow became too tight to handle its existing dividend payment.

But General Electric still holds $80+ billion in cash on the books, revealing meaningful liquidity to keep paying the dividend at its prior levels. This made the dividend cut that seemingly happened so quickly highly unusual. What gives, right? It is the uncertainty behind this question that has the market spooked. What does management at General Electric know that is not yet out there? Though we're starting to find the company's price-to-fair value ratio incrementally more attractive, we'd like to see the market price start to take a turn for the better.

As had been the case with the banks and financials during the financial crisis of late last decade, the technicals with GE seem to be offering information that is not yet in the GAAP statements, in our view. We're not even sure that the executive suite at General Electric has a good handle on its operations at this point either. We said caution may be in order in our piece, "It's Too Early To Get Excited About General Electric," and we're reiterating that view today, too.

Image Source: Valuentum's Brian Nelson's Twitter account

Even if we could predict General Electric's operational future with a high degree of precision - something difficult in itself given the company's accounting restatements and widespread business lines - General Electric suffers from uncertainty related to an SEC probe surrounding its reinsurance operations, as well as a DOJ investigation associated with its subprime mortgage operations more than a decade ago. We think these factors coupled with substantial deterioration in the company's operating cash flow speak to an organization that has its back on the ropes, and in some respects, it may have nowhere to turn. Having shed most of its financial businesses and doubled down on energy via France's Alstom and Baker Hughes (BHGE), GE may have returned to its industrial roots, but it may have also alienated its investor base along the way.

Two dividend cuts in less than a decade and a tanking stock price while the stock market is setting new highs is really going to rub investors the wrong way. Throw in the added uncertainty related to an SEC probe and DOJ investigation, and management has its hands full, where focusing its entire attention on an operational turnaround may no longer be a possibility for the troubled company. General Electric can't keep selling strong business lines to raise cash because it needs these business lines to drive operating cash flow, and it probably can't go out and splurge on another big deal, given the big question marks related to its existing operations and government inquiries into its business practices. It's just too early to get excited about GE, and it may very well take the stock to get into the single digits for new investors to come off the sidelines.

United Technologies Is Pricey But Seems Like A Better Bet

Many probably may have thought this article would be a deep dive on the engine technology between the two companies, but we think a bigger picture approach is much more relevant, though we do like it quite a bit when GE and United Technologies (UTX) square off to develop the latest and greatest aerospace technology. GE's aerospace operations may very well be the gem of its entire portfolio, and we hope it doesn't sell that bread-and-butter operation to shore up liquidity, but we think the same way with United Technologies. We've been huge fans of the aerospace end market for years, and the burgeoning backlogs at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) only add to the visibility of the supply chain, of which United Technologies is a big part. Unlike GE that has been doubling down on energy assets, United Technologies is pursuing new aerospace assets, a direction we like a lot.

Image Source: United Technologies Investor and Analyst Meeting

In September 2017, United Technologies announced that it would acquire one of our favorite remaining publicly-traded aerospace companies, Rockwell Collins (COL). We were taken aback a little by the price tag, a total transaction value of ~$30 billion, but given the strength in the aerospace end market and the technological know-how of these two entities combined, it's really exciting to think about what the future might hold, especially as dollar-content-per-aircraft is augmented from the combination. We think cost synergies will come in much higher than the $500 million annualized target (see image above), and while United Technologies plans to fund the cash component of the deal with new debt, something we may be concerned about given the cyclical dynamics of aerospace, the backlogs of the airframe makers offer additional support to the combined entity's debt-servicing capacity.

As might have been expected, the credit rating agencies don't like the transaction because United Technologies will be taking on more debt, but the company's credit quality still remains investment grade, and management seems committed to keeping it so. S&P noted that it expects just a one-notch downgrade to BBB+ from A- as a result of the United Technologies-Rockwell Collins tie-up, and even Moody's noted that it would be just a one-notch adjustment to the downside, if any. In any case, we'd love to see United Technologies pursue an aggressive deleveraging program following the completion of the transaction.

At the end of 2017, on a standalone basis (pre-Rockwell Collins consummation), United Technologies already held $16.4 billion in net debt on the books, accounting for ~$9 billion in cash on hand. Getting some debt off the books may only provide greater financial flexibility when it may need it the most. There's nothing like preparing for the worst during the best of times, especially when the company is exposed to cyclical dynamics and considerable operating leverage, which could combine to punish the stock during the next recession. Here is a list of United Technologies' outstanding debt, and this before new debt associated with the Rockwell Collins deal.

Image Source: United Technologies 10-K, page 54

A United Tech Break Up Could Be a Costly Distraction

News that United Technologies' business may be broken apart has caught the attention of investors, but breaking up the company may be the wrong move at this point. Though activist investors such as Dan Loeb's Third Point and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square are putting pressure on management to unlock shareholder value, we don't think breaking apart the company is the way to do it, or at least not at this time. The company has made one of the savviest strategic moves in its proposal to pick up Rockwell Collins, and it is positioned to ride the wave of aerospace demand higher in coming years. Distracting management from executing on its considerable aerospace opportunity may only be value-destructive, in our view. We think maybe the best time to consider a breakup is when aerospace starts to "roll over," but Boeing, for example, is only expecting deliveries to increase through beyond the end of this decade. The activists should leave United Technologies alone for a while. Even Boeing is now on board with the proposed transaction.

Image Source: United Technologies Investor and Analyst Meeting

Unlike General Electric, which remains buried under tremendous uncertainty, we think United Technologies has a much better foundation on which to build, even as we say that United Technologies has its own SEC/DOJ investing going on, too (source: page 20, 2017 10-K). We like the Rockwell Collins transaction and hope it is consummated this year, and while we don't see much reason for activist intervention at a time when one of the largest aerospace deals is in the works, we don't think Third Point and Pershing Square are negative catalysts, per se. In the event of an announcement that United Technologies may break up, it could drive shares considerable higher, giving those not in favor of a separation to cash out at potentially higher prices.

We're not concerned about the executive bench and United Technologies being able to find a replacement for CEO Grey Hayes, who plans to leave after the Rockwell Collins integration, and as we said, "Boeing's Tariff Troubles Are Overblown," we think the same is true with United Technologies. If there is any impact from a trade war between US and China, the market may be reading too much into it, especially now that China looks to be opening up more. We think management needs to keep its eye on the ball in aerospace, especially given recent headline noise with respect to Airbus A320neo. United Technologies can ill-afford any reputational risk to its aerospace end market, more so than ever before, now that it plans to bring Rockwell Collins into the fold.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

During United Technologies' Investor and Analyst Meeting, held in mid-March, it reaffirmed many of its standalone assumptions for 2018, including adjusted earnings per share targeted in the range of $6.85-$7.10 and free cash flow generation to the tune of $4.5-$5 billion, in line with its mark in 2016, but meaningfully higher than last year's levels. Annual run-rate cash dividends paid are at ~$2.1-$2.2 billion, so United Technologies has solid free-cash-flow coverage of the dividend on an organic basis, but its post-debt levels will be something to watch very closely. Its new debt from the proposed Rockwell Collins acquisition, for example, will weigh heavily on its Dividend Cushion ratio, so dividend growth investors need to be on high alert over the next several years should things not pan out as expected with deleveraging initiatives.

United Technologies' organic sales growth is expected in the range of 4%-6% for 2018, and we would expect contributions from Rockwell Collins to augment that performance, if the deal is closed soon. During Rockwell Collins' fiscal first-quarter 2018 report, for example, the company noted organic growth of 9%. United Technologies is trading at the high end of our fair value range (see image above), but we think the company may hold up better than General Electric in coming years. As may be the case for many companies in today's frothy market, however, you won't find us rushing to add United Technologies to the simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio or simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio. We'd like to see a greater discount to intrinsic value for United Technologies, even as we say things are looking better than beleaguered rival General Electric. At the time of this writing, United Technologies sports a dividend yield of ~2.2%.

