EOG Looks Well Positioned For The Future

The oil industry has had a rough time in the last several years. As hydraulic fracturing has increased oil production in the United States, global oil prices have fallen. These low prices have impacted the earnings of shale oil companies, as they have underperformed the broader markets. Speculation regarding the success of electric vehicles has also set a bearish tone for oil stocks. EOG Recourses (EOG) is a diversified and financially stable company that is well-positioned to capitalize on a growing global oil market.

The Future of Oil

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently published its 2050 forecast for the energy markets. Although all future energy estimates are far from perfect, the EIA is the most well-funded and unbiased source I have come across. Their energy report is a must read for any serious energy investor, and the EIA projections seem optimistic towards the shale oil industry. The first chart shows expected US production of shale oil.

As the chart shows, shale oil production is expected to increase in the next decade before flattening out as the most productive wells are depleted. Advances in technology will reduce production cost and expand the amount of economically recoverable oil, which will offset the depleted wells. This estimate from the EIA is in contrast to more pessimistic estimates from OPEC, which project a decline in future US production.

The next chart shows the future demand for oil from both domestic consumption and exports. As the chart shows, despite all the excitement regarding electric vehicles and gas mileage improvements, the overall demand for oil is expected to rise. This is because a growing global population and GDP, will result in more vehicles on the road. Additionally, a lot of the demand for oil comes from industrial, electricity generation, and residential/commercial uses. In all of the remaining charts, the middle line is the projected future.

The final chart shows the projected price for oil. Although none of these charts are perfect, the EIA has considered all possible factors while trying to project our energy future. These charts are very helpful for me, because it saves me countless hours of trying to come up with a less accurate projection.

As the charts show, the EIA is projecting a pretty bright future for US oil producers. Investors often focus on one component of demand such as electric vehicles and forget about all the other factors that determine total oil demand. Some investors are far more optimistic about the future of electric vehicles than analyst who specialize in making such projections. There is no doubt that increased fuel efficiency in vehicles will have a negative impact on oil demand, but the long-term demand for oil is still positive. Another great recourse for investors is Exxon Mobile's (NYSE:XOM) publication, The Outlook for Energy: A view to 2040.

EOG's Weaknesses

Since it has been established that the EIA has a favorable outlook for US shale oil growth, the question remains, why EOG resources? Like most companies EOG has strengths and weaknesses. I found that their strengths far outweigh their weaknesses, but let's deal with the weaknesses first in the following chart.

Company Price/Book Pre-tax PE EOG Resources (EOG) 3.85 91.96 Diamondback (FANG) 2.22 24.36 Concho Resources (CXO) 2.35 23.67 Pioneer (PXD) 2.76 34.89 Occidental (OXY) 2.62 38.39 Encana (ECA) 2.69 7.32

As the chart shows EOG's tangible book value is higher than its close competitors. The consistency of the book value of companies in this industry shows the importance of this metric, but EOG's book value is a little bit of an outlier. Since land in this industry is leased, the vast majority of PP&E cost represents capitalized expenses incurred developing proven reserves. My first instinct was perhaps there was undervalued land on the balance sheet as is the case with older companies with large land holdings such as St. Joe Company (JOE). With the use of leases in this industry, undeveloped proven reserves usually make up a relatively small portion of PP&E. Although EOG does have more proven undeveloped reserves than most competitors.

The second weakness I found was the 2017 PE ratio based on pre-tax earnings. The trailing PE ratio is within the range of EOG's peer group, but that includes a $1,921,397,000 one-time tax benefit. EOG's 2017 pre-tax profit margin looked very low relative to close competitors. As we will see next EOG has more strengths than weaknesses, but I felt it was only fair to point out some weaknesses I found.

EOG's Strengths

EOG's greatest strength is in its diversity of operations and projected earnings growth. EOG is a very efficient company that is able to identify the most low-cost and productive wells on their proven reserves. Although some shale oil producers aim to focus their attention on the Permian Basin, EOG has great strength in their diversity of operations. EOG is known for their leadership in finding the next great shale oil play, and they have many promising developments throughout the country. The following table shows many of EOG's financial strengths relative to its peers.

Company Forward PE 3-5- year growth PEG Debt to equity Debt to assets Current ratio Cash flow/CAPEX EBIT/ Interest Expense CFL/ Deb EOG 23.6 89.25 .3 46.09 22.84 1.203 1.034 3.41 .638 FANG 25.46 54.12 .35 24.82 17.27 .621 .269 14.92 .688 CXO 23.45 76.17 .55 31.88 20.5 .508 .669 7.034 .611 PXD 35.42 50.9 .75 25.52 16.68 1.415 .774 na .703 OXY 38.04 49.07 .5 47.15 23.4 1.118 1.437 5.35 .509 ECA 12.4 81.78 .21 67.05 29.44 1.370 .585 4.939 .25

Most shale oil drillers cut back on their operations during the recent low-price environment. EOG started showing a healthy pre-tax profit in the 4th quarter of 2017 and that momentum is expected to grow. With a PEG ratio of .3 and a projected 3-5-year growth rate of 89.25%, analyst see a lot of prosperity in EOG's future. This exceptionally positive outlook in future earning is the reason the market has looked past their weak 2017 pre-tax earnings.

EOG is also well capitalized and has a very strong balance sheet. Even with major write-downs in the last several years, EOG has very low debt relative to equity and assets. EOG can easily pay for its interest expense with EBIT, and working capital is very healthy. Surprisingly, all the companies in this sector I analyzed had clean balance sheets.

EOG has great liquidity and a very healthy cash flow. Current assets exceed current liabilities by a healthy margin and unlike most competitors, EOG does have a positive free cash flow. Total debt is only 63.8% of operating cash flow, and management has committed to paying for all expenses out of operating cash flow without incurring debt or diluting existing shareholders. The dividend payout ratio of 16.59% is low, but too high of a dividend commitment is foolish in such a volatile industry. Overall, EOG is a very healthy and financially stable company.

Conclusion:

The shale oil producers are an interesting group right now. I think the global demand for oil will continue to increase, and US shale oil producers will continue to gain market share in the global oil market. EOG is well positioned with its strong balance sheet, history of low cost operations, and proficiency in identifying the most profitable wells to drill. Oil prices are projected to rise and stabilize long term after the industry is able to adjust and adapt to the impact of shale oil. In the short term, there could be some adjustment pains and a supply and demand imbalance which could put pressure on weaker producers. I feel AOG's strong cash flow, low debt levels, and minimal dividend commitment, will help it outlast weaker companies and gain future market share.

I spent a lot of time researching EOG, but I decided at the last minute to put EOG on my watch list and not invest. This is a great company in a promising industry and I could still buy at a later time. The impact shale oil has had on the US economy is immeasurable and shows an economic turnaround story. It is hard to believe that just over a decade ago oil was a major weakness of the U.S. and was causing geopolitical chaos. Today, oil is one of America's greatest economic strengths.

