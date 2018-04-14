SA Interview: Identifying Compelling Off-The-Run Opportunities For 2018 With Seneca Park Research

The disconnect between business performance and the quoted share price for Zoom Telephonics, how companies can effectively communicate with investors, and maximizing IRR as a value investor are topics discussed.

Feature interview

Seneca Park Research ("SPR") invests both long and short in the public equity and credit markets. SPR's investment program is value-oriented and employs rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify and due diligence attractive candidate securities for its portfolio. We emailed with SPR about its top pick for 2018, how companies can strike the right balance in IR communications, and a few of the compelling opportunities SPR sees in the market today.

Seeking Alpha: Can you walk us through your top pick for 2018, Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)?

Seneca Park Research: We think Avid Bioservices is the most compelling opportunity we see in the market today.

Avid owns a scarce asset: the only pure-play biologics CDMO listed on a major Western stock exchange. CDMOs - outsourced drug manufacturers - are wonderful businesses with high barriers to entry, sticky customers, attractive margins, and extraordinary returns on capital. Operating a biologics CDMO (as opposed to a traditional chemistry CDMO) is as on-trend as one can get, with revenues from biologics drugs expected to triple over the next decade. Avid is in the sweet spot of owning a wonderful asset with tremendous industry tailwinds behind it.

For the last year, the Avid story has been a bit messy. Avid's CDMO business was attached to a money-losing drug development business that had its flagship drug fail its Phase III trial. Management reacted to the news with half-measures, and the company eventually attracted an activist to set things straight. After a proxy fight was threatened, the incumbent board folded and the old management team was thrown out.

Since then, a highly-qualified board and new management team has exited the drug development business, attracted new CDMO customers, changed the company name, changed the company's ticker symbol, raised capital to accelerate growth, and fully pivoted the business to a pure-play biologics CDMO. We think it's extraordinary progress in a short amount of time.

The market, in our view, has not given Avid nearly enough credit for its strategic transition. Should the company fill up its current CDMO capacity and earn peer margins and a peer earnings multiple, we think the shares would be worth $13 apiece. Should the company expand its capacity (Avid has already leased additional space contiguous to its existing footprint) and earn peer margins and a peer multiple, we think the shares would be worth $21 apiece. Avid's stock price currently sits just above $3 per share.

The key is filling up Avid's capacity. On this front, we are enthusiastic as for the first time Avid has invested in a full business development team. Customer wins are the key catalyst for our investment thesis. We find the risk/reward compelling.

SA: Can you please update us on your thesis for Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP)?

SPR: Zoom Telephonics is an asset-light product design firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. Zoom is led by a Founder/Owner/CEO named Frank Manning who we think is an excellent businessman.

Under Frank's leadership, Zoom's business has delivered extraordinary results. Three years ago, the company signed an agreement to license the Motorola brand for consumer wifi networking products. Since then, the agreement has been expanded twice - Motorola views Zoom as a valuable, long-term business partner. Combining Zoom's products expertise with the powerful Motorola brand has led to explosive growth, with ZMTP's annual revenues up +65% in 2016 and up a further +65% in 2017, with growth accelerating to +72% year-on-year in Q4 2017.

From a valuation perspective, the numbers are compelling. We think Zoom can reach $45M revenues in 2018, which would imply 30c of after-tax earnings per share. This puts Zoom at only 8x current year earnings with a clean balance sheet and +72% organic growth in the most recent reported period. Profitable, asset-light companies with this much growth tend to trade for 20x, 30x, or even 40x earnings - not 8x earnings. There is a clear disconnect, in our view, between the underlying business's performance and the share price.

SA: You recently wrote about a little-noticed SEC filing that may represent a significant catalyst for Zoom's stock price. What happened?

SPR: For the last 18 months, there has been a seller overhang in Zoom's shares. In mid-February, a little-noticed 13G filing disclosed that the estate of the CEO's deceased brother has sold nearly 1.3M shares since the beginning of 2017. The stock's average daily volume in that time period was roughly 14,000 shares per day. It's no wonder the stock price has been depressed! Fortunately, the 13G filing also made clear that the seller overhang was nearly gone (only 75,000 shares remained) - and by now, we think those have likely been sold too, making the share overhang a thing of the past.

Compounding the issue, Zoom has had little investor outreach for many years. Earnings calls attract perhaps a dozen listeners. The most recent media profile of Zoom we can find is from nearly five years ago. There is no brokerage coverage. Outside of our sharing the Zoom story on Seeking Alpha, we struggle to find much institutional investor interest in (or awareness of) the stock.

Fortunately, we think this is about to change. Our understanding is the company is about to embark on a refreshed, comprehensive investor relations effort to share the Zoom story with both investors and media outlets for the first time in many years. With the share overhang in the rearview mirror, a new resolve to share the ZMTP thesis with investors, and an up-list to NASDAQ beckoning in the not-distant future (which requires the shares to trade above $3 for sixty consecutive calendar days, vs. $2.50 per share today), we think the stars may be finally aligning for Zoom's share price to begin to reflect the significant progress already made in its business.

SA: You often highlight the importance of effective investor communications. How can a company (and its investor relations department) strike the right balance between "focusing on the business and the stock will take care of itself" versus being too promotional? What positive or negative signs should investors look for in a company's IR communications?

SPR: Effective investor communications is an important part of the job description for public company management teams. For the kinds of companies we invest in - where we think there is a meaningful disconnect between intrinsic value and the market price - there is often a need for improved communication with the market. We are happy to have played a constructive role helping a number of companies successfully bridge that gap.

We generally recommend a three-step playbook to improve investor communications: (1) make an effort, (2) communicate with integrity, and (3) present a clear investment thesis.

The primary responsibility of every management team should be running its business. But there are ways to "make an effort" without soaking up too much management time. Hold earnings calls after each quarterly report, including a Q&A session. Actively seek out analyst coverage from at least two or three reputable brokerage firms, and then treat those firms with respect. Schedule roadshows to meet with investors a few times each year. Respond to investor outreach, and proactively reach out to larger shareholders. Build relationships with media outlets who can help share the company's story with folks outside of traditional investor platforms. These recommendations are blocking-and-tackling and require only a modest amount of management time. But they can make a big difference relative to doing little or nothing at all to attract investors.

The content of the communications also matters a great deal. On this front, we make two recommendations. First - communicate with integrity. Deliver on what you promise. Don't lie to investors - there are many smart investors out there, and one of them will eventually discover the truth. Credibility and reputation matter. Our experience is that companies with management teams that are seen as honest and trustworthy often trade at premium multiples. There is tangible value in being transparent and truthful with the investment community.

Second - present a clear investment thesis. It is not enough to simply tell investors about one's business operation. Why should those investors care? Many mutual funds have hundreds of positions in their portfolios. It is critical for management teams to share a clear, straightforward rationale for owning shares. Does the company trade at a discount to peers? Is there a new product line that will boost profits? Is there an opportunity for margin expansion or accretive acquisitions? The best management teams don't promise the sun and sky, but they do lay out a clear and compelling thesis for why the shares may be worth more in the future than today.

If management teams adopt this three-step playbook - making an effort, communicating with integrity, and presenting a clear investment thesis - they are well on their way to striking the right balance in investor relations.

SA: What is the importance of a catalyst (and timing) for unlocking value? Your bullish thesis on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) offers a case in point.

SPR: We are true-blue value investors, schooled in the philosophy of Graham, Buffett, Klarman, and Greenblatt. But we have long noticed a "hole in the swing" of many value investors: while value investors generally are quite good at identifying underpriced securities, they tend to pay little attention to the time value of money. They focus so much on whether a stock is cheap, that they lose sight of when, why, and how the security may reprice to fair value.

Just because a stock is cheap doesn't mean it won't remain cheap for a long time (a "value trap"). Getting into dead-money situations where a cheap stock stays cheap is a good way to impair one's investment IRR.

Our approach, then, is to seek out both value and a catalyst. It's not enough to have one or the other - we must have both. Buying value protects our downside. Buying a catalyst helps us get paid in a timely fashion.

With RCM Technologies, we see a sum-of-the-parts situation with three unrelated business segments that are worth far more separate than together. There is also a "hidden asset" on the balance sheet in the form of accounts receivables that RCMT is steadily and deliberately grinding down. We estimate intrinsic value of $10-11 per share, versus a current share price of roughly $5.50. We think the stock is cheap.

The catalyst for value realization is RCMT's Chairman of the Board, who oversees a co-invest vehicle that owns 17% of the company. That vehicle is getting long in the tooth, approaching six years since its initial investment. We believe most similar vehicles last anywhere from 2-5 years. With RCMT's two most valuable businesses (Engineering and Specialty Healthcare) showing strong performance and RCMT's struggling business (IT) now a small part of the company, the timing seems right for a value-maximizing event. The company's healthy free cash flow and sizable special dividends offer RCMT shareholders an attractive income stream in the interim.

SA: Finally, could you please provide an update on Issuer Direct (NYSEMKT:ISDR), a position you wrote about last year that has performed well over the last 12 months?

SPR: We remain enthusiastic about Issuer Direct. The company is led by Brian Balbirnie, a workaholic Founder/Owner/CEO who has plenty of skin in the game via his ownership of 20% of ISDR's shares. He has a knack for continually finding ways to increase ISDR's intrinsic value, whether by launching new business lines or via accretive tuck-in acquisitions. He's the kind of CEO we love investing behind.

Our investment in ISDR is a "curves crossing" thesis. We think that as the company's high-margin, high-growth SaaS segment becomes the bulk of company revenues and profits, basic arithmetic means that ISDR's growth rate can inflect meaningfully higher. As that happens, we think ISDR's valuation multiple can also re-rate. We see powerful evidence that our business thesis is playing out (the SaaS business is now more than 50% of revenues, and in the most recent quarter organic growth accelerated to +8% yoy and total top-line growth to +22% yoy). But, in our view, the re-rating is still in its early stages as ISDR trades for barely more than 10x forward free cash flow.

In Q4 2017, ISDR toggled back the growth of its press release business to improve the mix of its releases in an effort to get greater distribution. Should that incremental distribution come through, we think ISDR could be off to the races. But even without it, we see continued +40% top-line growth in the SaaS business with organic growth accelerating towards +20% yoy and total growth potentially reaching +35% yoy. Another acquisition or two could take the consolidated growth rate to +40% yoy or above.

ISDR is exactly what we look for in an investment: net cash on the balance sheet, lots of operating cash flow, an owner/operator CEO with an excellent operational track record, accelerating growth, and rising margins - all trading for just above 10x forward free cash flow. The stock has undoubtedly performed strongly since we originally wrote it up, but we think there's plenty more to go for ISDR.

Thanks to Seneca Park Research for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. The interviewee and related persons or entities ("Interviewee") currently hold long positions in certain securities mentioned in this article, including CDMO, ZMTP, RCMT, and ISDR, which can be considered long-term holdings. Interviewee may buy additional shares, or sell some or all of Interviewee's shares, at any time. Interviewee has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Interviewee's view of CDMO, ZMTP, RCMT, or ISDR. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While Interviewee has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, Interviewee makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in CDMO, ZMTP, RCMT, or ISDR. READER AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST INTERVIEWEE RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.