Flyht Aerospace Solutions' (FLYLF) CEO Thomas Schmutz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Schmutz - CEO

Alana Forbes - CFO

Jerome Hass - Lightwater Partners

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you, [Indiscernible]. So the format for this call is that I’ll provide a review of our 2017 results operationally and financially from a high level Alana Forbes who has been our controller for the last ten years and has been promoted to CFO. We’ll then discuss some more details of the financial results of the fourth quarter as well as 2017 in general. I’ll then discuss some objectives that we have for 2018, answer questions that we receive by e-mail and then answer any questions that might be called in.

I’d like to start by thanking the shareholders and those who have dialed in or accessed our online recording to learn more about FLYHT through this call.

The 2017 year ended with a fourth quarter revenue of $3.6 million, which was an increase over Q3 of about 8% but was down from Q4 of last year by about 13%. The trend over the last couple of quarters has been decreasing in revenue and the parts revenue category in an increasing in revenue and the AFIRS hardware revenue category with both the voice and data services in the technical services categories remaining flat.

We think this is a bit of what we call a new normal since we have grown a reasonable sales order backlog and the forecast for license sales through our partner for A320 and A330 assemblies has been reduced.

Q4 of 2017 was a very solid quarter for our AFIRS hardware kit shipments. We shipped 25 kits which represented our second best AFIRS hardware shipment in terms of value in the history of the company and the AFIRS hardware recognized during the quarter was 76% better than Q4 in 2016.

We also shipped about 98 AFIRS units in 2017 which was 25% more units that we shipped in the previous year. So trends are definitely up in the AFIRS hardware sales and several of these shipments will be provided recurring service revenue when they are placed into service. So we also believe there will be a corresponding rise in the recurring data services revenue, which I stated earlier, has been flat.

The voice and data services revenue growth has been elusive. We are adding new customers and expanding fleets, but we also encounter customers who become illiquid stock operations or swapout aircraft with installations within their lease agreements.

In general the fleets of the operators around the world are quite fluid, change constantly and therefore we must continue to accelerate the fitment of our customer fleets to grow the software as a service revenues.

The trend for license revenues for units sold through our partner for installation in the A320, A330 production line or for retrofit is down since it peaked in 2016. We have built our plan this year around the lower quantity of license revenues in this parts category. We consider this again to be the new normal at the levels that we published in the first quarter results this year is what we plan as to be the trend in this overall revenue category.

The resulting $14 million annual revenue for 2017 was within 2% of what the company posted in 2016, this despite being down 15% in this parts category year-over-year. The AFRIS hardware sales for the year definitely made up that difference.

FLYHT has built the sales order backlog that’s large enough now that we could begin to count on filling a decent part of our budgeted quarterly shipments from this backlog and not, we don’t have to generate all of our shipments from book and ship.

While [ph] has been announcing the sales order backlog for almost 2 years now, and the intent of these announcements is to give our shareholder base better visibility into the unfilled contracts in the purchase orders that can convert into revenue in the future. This backlog figure now stands at C$26 million and it includes only the direct sales of AFIRS hardware and the corresponding voice and data services that are undelivered. This figure does not include any backordered modems or license fees or technical services that are yet undelivered.

Technically we project this backlog of our future five year period since it is typical of the contract length that we signed. The reason that this backlog order exists is for a variety of reasons. We may be working on a necessary supplemental type certificate or STCs what we call it, which gives FLYHT the right to install, we might be waiting for an aircraft to become available for a c-check for installation, we may be waiting for a customer to take delivery of the aircraft that they signed for inside of a contract.

In the case of outstanding voice and data services, we are typically waiting for the AFRIS equipment to be installed. We focus our customer engineering resources to get ordered voice and data services turned on as quickly as possible once the equipment is installed, so it’s rare that backlog voice and data services are waiting for anything other than in installation or an aircraft availability.

FLYHT has kept its expenses controlled over the past year as well. Overall the 2017 expenses were flat compared to 2016, which means that the totality of distribution, administration and research and development were flat year-over-year.

Our primary expense is in labor, and so this means that we are – have through two and a half years here anyways essentially preserved or kept our leverage flat or grown in a minor fashion while dramatically increasing revenues from about 2015 forward.

Our gross margins for the year at 62% was down slightly from 2016 at 68% because the revenue mix was a little different that we talked about earlier. Also 2016 showed a profit while 2017 fell short into this category largely because of the one-time license IP fee that we collected in 2016, which was absent this past year.

In terms of changes, we changed the organization of the company and we modified the facility last year to prepare for growth. And we moved most of the day-to-day activities into a single organization under the T4 [ph] Operation Officer, Matieu Plamondon. This streamlined our customer fulfillment activities. We created a strategic products group organized under Derek Graham who is the Chief Technical Officer to help create a strategic approach for our future growth and opportunities with larger partners that we are engaging.

We also brought on Steve Newell in the role of Vice President of Business Development to help mature opportunities with OEMs, airframes and other technology partners so that we could focus [Indiscernible] to present his sales team on selling AFIRS and uptime voice and data services to airlines and lessors.

The final organizational change has been made this year with the promotion of Alana Forbes from Controller to Chief Financial Officer.

FLYHT also invested in the shipping, receiving and kitting area of the Calgary facility in October of 2017 by tripling its size to handle the growth of our AFIRS shipments. This really helped the operations team process, the increased number of units that we reported this quarter and should be adequate facilities for the next couple of years as we continue to grow in that area.

On the research and development front, the major development trust in 2016 was the continued development of our uptime cloud server in the development of new features for our trials with Boeing and other customers.

The Boeing ecoDemonstrator Program started flying in March and continues into April. FLYHT has been streaming flight data from the FedEx, Express Boeing 777 Freighter's and uptime cloud animation, which simulates the flight deck instrumentation, displays the position of the aircraft on a map, and creates a flying aircraft to visualization.

By streaming the flight deck audio, FLYHT has virtualized the FLYHT deck environment on the ground, enhancing situational awareness and potentially satisfying future regulatory requirements.

The animation and the visualization is developed by our partner FLYHT data services and is integrated into our uptime server display. We believe that FLYHT is the first company ever to stream cockpit audio in real time. This was accomplished using a digital cockpit area microphone that we source from L-3 Technologies. The data was routed through our AFIRS unit and it utilizes a satellite connection in the Inmarsat's with broadband safety network.

While it was the first company to stream essential parameters from the flight data recorder, and now we are the first company to be streaming an entire data recorder frame. Combined with our streaming now of real time cockpit audio, this is consistent with FLYHT’s position as the leading provider of real-time streaming technology for aircraft.

FLYHT has received keen interest in this demonstrated capability to satisfy upcoming IKEA [ph] requirements for timely access to flight data requirements, and for autonomous distrust tracking. We feel extremely well-positioned with our broad supplemental type certificate library, which went down over 90 certificates is the most extensive for commercial Satcom in the world.

Our AFIRS and our triggered streaming data patents positions well and the maturity of our products as we have just announced the 3 million flight hour and the 2 million flight that was recorded by our uptime ground server.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Alana who will provide details on the financial results. Alana?

Alana Forbes

Thank you, Tom. Good morning shareholders and thank you for joining us on this call. Looking at the fourth quarter, we saw an increase of both Q2 and Q3 in revenue, while decreasing from Q4 of 2016.

Voice and data services are down from last year’s fourth quarter largely due to the expiration in May 2017 of one customer through a third party contract. Modem and IP sales are also down by AFIRS hardware sales have been taking off through Q3 and Q4 which has been making up for decreased modem IP sales and which bodes well for future ability to grow our voice and data revenue as our installed base growth.

We saw a flurry of activity in Q4 with hardware revenue and as we recognized 27 installation versus 17 in 2016’s fourth quarter. There will be cyclical changes between quarters, but the overall trend is improving for midyear.

Gross margin was up 56.8% compared to 2016’s Q4 unusually high 74.9% which is a direct result of a higher portion of hardware sales in 2017 [Indiscernible].

Continuing with our year-to-date trend and aligning with our desire to hold steady on G&A, Q4 G&A expenses were comparable to Q4, 2016 which resulted in a net loss of 520,000 compared to net income in Q4 of 2016 of 79,000.

Similarly, EBITDA also decreased by 640K in the fourth quarter compared to last year. And looking at 2017 results, revenue remained constant from 2016 while the mix changed at hardware sales increases made up for the decrease we’ve seen in sales of our key licenses.

In terms of geographic splits, we saw increases in revenue first in Asia, with a corresponding decrease from North America and both of those areas continue to be our largest revenue region. We held the line on G&A expenses accordingly with both years around the 10.6 million mark.

Finance cost has decreased as the accretion relating to the tiered debentures has not been a financial factor for us in 2017. 2017’s bottom line shows a net loss of $1.8 million compared to net income of $1.7 million in 2016, a difference of $3.5 million and similarly EBITDA decreased by $3.7 million of which $3.2 million can be attributed to the one time IP license income in 2016.,

And now turning to the balance sheet, increases in customer deposits and win contributions plus decreases in inventory carried or contributed to an increase in cash reserves. Cash increased throughout the year by $1.3 million to close the year at $2 million.

We also have a line of credit available to us through a major Canadian bank which is currently undrawn. The decreases in inventory balances are partially due to a considered effort to reduce inventory on hand, together with reductions in installations in progress associated with decreased unearned revenue balances.

I will now pass it back to Tom for a discussion of our 25018 objective.

Thomas Schmutz

Thanks, Alana. So moving onto 2018 we are very excited about the developments that we have planned and the goals that we’ve established for the year. We expect to be very active in committee discussing the results of the ecoDemonstrator Program.

We have received interest in what we are doing with Boeing from the industry, and we expect to conduct similar but focused demonstrations and trials for operators that are looking for specific capabilities and have become interested in what we are doing because of the publicity around this activity.

FLYHT has just completed an AS 91000 quality recertification to comply with the new revision of the AS 9100 quality document after having achieved the certification last year for the first time in the company’s history.

We also have new products, and product augmentations plan that will support our current offerings and begin to look towards future enhancements of these products. More information will become available on these activities in the future. However, our primary objective remains to grow the top line into grow the recurring revenue category. We believe, we have the products to do and we are very focused in this objective.

So with that, I would like to answer a couple of the questions that we received by email, both leading up to this call and then we’ll turn it over for any calls that might be called in.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

The first question I think I answered in part during like conversation which was, what is at the end of the rainbow for the Boeing and Inmarsat trials?

Thomas Schmutz

And so our objective is to demonstrate that streaming is the method of meeting the timely access to flight data requirement that goes into effect for [Indiscernible] types in 2021 and beyond. We are accomplishing everything that we set out to do inside of the trial thus far. As it is moves forward, and there is other potential ways of meeting this new requirement, however, none seem to FLYTH to be as straightforward as streaming the data over satellite communications capabilities. So we are quite excited about our opportunity to leverage the maturity of our products, the patents that we have, our position in the community and importantly, the STCs that we have to take the product that we have now and to meet these regulatory requirements moving forward. So obviously the end of the rainbow for us means running these trials into business.

Unidentified Analyst

The second question is, who is the partner behind the new agreement with the large global organization to monetize whether data from certain aircraft?

Thomas Schmutz

So we entered into a short-term paid agreement to demonstrate the quality of data that we can provide from certain aircraft types located in certain regions. Once we demonstrate the quality of the data that we can deliver then there is an opportunity for us to expand the amount and types of data and the locations that we provide that data from. And I’m unable to speak more about that opportunity at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Next second question says to-date how many leasing companies have signed with FLYHT and grouped together approximately how many claims of interest do they have in their fleets?

Thomas Schmutz

So thus far we have signed three different lessors and delivered AFIRS equipment to them. And in the aggregate their fleets that we think that we can – the aircraft that we think we can target in their fleet numbered over 400 aircraft.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is a lofty one. It says where do you see FLYHT in one, three and five years is the model of direct service provider and recurring services revenue changing? If so what will it become?

Thomas Schmutz

The last part of this question I think I addressed during the call. We don't believe that there is a decrease in opportunities or positioning of FLYHT to provide these recurring data services. This remains our number one objective. We have encountered through the last couple of years situations where we’re signing and installing and bringing on board new operators and new levels of service, but at the same time losing through – the company is becoming insolvent or changing out their fleets, aircraft or as Alana mentioned earlier we had a third-party contract that expired.

We did win back a good portion of the contract earlier this year that we talked about in the first quarter revenues, but these are the things that happen. So there is – what I would refer to as churn in the customer base with these recurring services. However, we think that we have now a method to get in front of this and hopefully we demonstrate that both this year and moving forward.

Where I see FLYHT in the future at one, three and five years is in a position of growth. We have to grow. So, we are definitely going to grow organically and we’re demonstrating that, although we are flat year-over-year. We picked up significantly in one area of the business when we had an unexpected downturn in the licensing area. So that was very fortunate that we had the backlog in order to do that. We will continue to grow that area. We want to grow inorganically as well, so we’re aggressively looking for strategic fits that we can enter into an agreements where one plus one equals three and we feel like this capability that we have with real time data can light up many different kinds of capabilities that exist that will benefit operators in both their operations and maintenance areas. So, where I see FLYHT is continuing to grow.

There’s a question about updates and specific programs, Boeing, Inmarsat, Bombardier We have agreements with all of these carriers and operators. I don't have any new information to provide in those areas. However, I will as soon as we have something that we can we can share.

Unidentified Analyst

There’s a question on whether or not there’s been any shares already exercised in the warrants?

Thomas Schmutz

We repriced some warrants that were in our portfolio from the raise that we do two years ago. They were part of the unit deal. And we have not exercised any warrants that were part of that raise.

So I think that those were all of the questions that I can answer that were sent to us in the email. So at this point I’d like to ask if there's any callers that have questions.

Certainly. We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Bruce Krugel of Private Investor.

Bruce Krugel

Hey, Tom, how are you?

Thomas Schmutz

Well, Bruce. Thank you. How are you?

Bruce Krugel

Just give me some back of envelop calculations, your Q4 net loss was 520,000. So, I was working out how many AFIRS units would you have to sell to achieve breakeven on that front? So, it basically turns out to be about 21 additional units per quarter, which if you take these, you sold 27 in Q4 and you have to sell an additional 21 per quarter. That’s on an annualized basis is about 192 units. So that’s more then double what you sold number of units, what you sold in fiscal 2017. Where are you with regards getting to let’s call it 192 units or breakeven, given that you’ve expanded productions at three-fold as you mentioned earlier?

Thomas Schmutz

Right. So, we see excellent opportunities for that AFIRS’ hardware quantities to continue to expand. We got some excellent backlog. As I mentioned earlier there is certain impediments that stand in our way to converting some of that backlog into revenue. We’re aggressively working on those. We are not limited in any fashion by our supply chain or we limited in anyway by our facility to deliver on those. And our plan this year we have significantly higher levels of AFIRS hardware to ship.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. And what are the numbers that would impact that volume of production would be the take-up rates to voice and services and again back on envelope price were roughly about 83 units on a full annual basis to generate an additional million dollars in rates, bear in mind, that’s almost 95% margin business. What is your take-up rate roughly in terms of the contracts you have in your backlog for voice and data services?

Thomas Schmutz

Yes. So it’s a good question. Traditionally, virtually all of the sales outside of China that we have made have been sales that we have done inclusive of voice and data services. China was the exception because of the mandate in China that requires Satcom, that the Aircraft Operation Centers contact the aircraft within four minutes. And that has driven requirement for Satcom because of the lack of infrastructure in China for traditional VHF communications.

So this is what has been driving the growth in China. We -- I did mention it during this call, but in the letter I mentioned that we closed four additional Chinese operators last year and have increase the number of operators now to 23, that is a total 57 that exists in the country. So, we continue to have a very large sales funnel in China. The original requirements that mandated those operators deployed by 2017 pertains from what was the equivalent of a Chinese circular into China's regulation and what they call CCAR 121 R5 and that requires now that the -- all of the operators be equipped by 2019.

So we expect and we are seeing a continued migration in the country towards compliance, that’s creating training opportunities for us. We launch voice and data services in China in June of 2016, so up until June we had zero operators using our voice and data services there. Now we have over 55 aircraft that are providing recurring data services in China. So that's an exceptional growth in that area and we expect that to continue.

So, your question was basically where do we see growth? We definitely see continued growth in China for the units that we’ve sold and the units that we have in backlog. And we continue to see compelling opportunities outside of China. We’re again, I say, typically we make the sale upfront with data services included.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. And just expanding on it, accelerated deployment in sale of AFIRS, you sold 17 in Q2, 22 Q3, 27 Q4, so our sale in decent upward flow. What are we looking like for Q1?

Thomas Schmutz

Q1 so far has been in that same trend.

Bruce Krugel

Comparing [Indiscernible] Q1 you’ll sell more AFIRS than you sold in Q4?

Thomas Schmutz

I don’t think that I can provide that information on the call, but we will say that the trend started as Alana said in the third quarter and we see that continuing.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. And then just finally, you received your STC for the Embraer EMB-190. Any update on any contracts on that front? And also there’s Hong Kong Airline where you’re looking for STCs for the 319, 20 and 21, what is the size of that fleet? And when do you think you could start rolling out product for that contract?

Thomas Schmutz

Yes. I don’t think that we’ve announced the Hong Kong contract by name. We do have some business in that region. And we are hopeful that we begin installations and provide services in that area, but we have not made any formal announcements in that area. In terms of the E-190 we deployed equipment in China on the E-190 STC that we gain could Transport Canada. We do have opportunities in that part of the world and also are acquiring for esoteric reasons and FAA E-190 STC which we have – but quite a bit of work into and we’re working with the customer to finalize the installation and get inspections completed. So there’s a bit of unfinished work in that area that we’ve been working on with that customer and continue to do so, but I’m hopeful that will come to fruition in quite soon.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. That’s all the questions from me. Thanks Thom.

Thomas Schmutz

Thanks, Bruce.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Jerome Hass of Lightwater Partners.

Jerome Hass

Tom, letter to shareholders that was dated, July of last year, you wrote -- quote moving FLYHT from a penny stock to a company that would be properly assessed on its fundamental performance and the company attractiveness to institutional investors. At the same time, we have difficulty in reconciling the statement with the recent announcement on April 2nd, that arbitral reducing the [Indiscernible] price of warrants that were originally issued in May of 2016 from $2.60, I believe it is to – no -- 2.50 to 1.60. So we have trouble reconciling this action with your stated goal of improving the company and we find this behavior of arbitral moving the share price to be behavior that’s more characteristics of penny stocks quite frankly?

Thomas Schmutz

Okay. That seems like a statement Jerome. Do you have a question or…?

Jerome Hass

Yes. Do you intend to reverse your initial intention to reduce the exercise price of these warrants?

Thomas Schmutz

Well, we have submitted their request to the TSX. We’ve not yet receive back any final word from them. Just to give you an idea and the motivation behind -- those warrants were established and the raise that we did two years ago. We had assessed that income that we would derive from those warrants could be put to work on specific programs that we feel could build some particular value in the company. So when the company -- when the share price shrunk away from the stock price of $2.50, we saw the opportunity to reprice these warrants to get in a fraction of the money that otherwise would come in.

So we -- in setting the price at $1.60, we set the price at market at the time. So on Thursday before Good Friday the stock price close at $1.60 and when we came out with our announcement on Monday morning before market we price -- we reprice the warrants. Our request to the market is to reprice the warrants at $1.60. And the stock has been trading in that range since that time it's been up a little bit, but yesterday it was down below that price. So we feel that we’re essentially doing a market offering at this point and that's really the rationale behind it. You can, I guess when we’re on conclusion as to whether or not that's a good or bad behavior, but that's our rationale behind it.

Jerome Hass

Well, certainly does it treat all shareholders equally? It also we note from your most recent comments that you have interest-free funding available under the Western innovation initiative of up to $2.35 million and as well you quotes having commercial lines of credit available from top tier banking at good rates. We would far rather see you do not rather than arbitrarily rewarding some shareholders over the objections of other shareholders frankly?

Thomas Schmutz

Thanks, Jerome, your objections are noted.

Jerome Hass

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thomas Schmutz

What I’d like to say, wrap up and thank everyone for their interest in FLYHT. We’re excited about the opportunities that we’re pursuing and the potential that continues to exist in our technology. I was on the phone the other day within industry insider and this gentleman was very complementary about the space that FLYHT currently finds itself in. He indicated that he didn’t know too many companies that were operating in a space that included aviation which has been the growth area, unit net of things which is a very large growth area. Company that provides software services and a company that provides real-time communications, so all of these areas are sweet spots for our current entrepreneurial activity and all these areas are areas that are growing currently.

So, despite the long runway that we've encountered as a company to this point, I do feel that FLYHT is extremely well-positioned to participate in the growth and the team and I are working very hard to realize that growth. So with that, I wish you all have a great day. Thanks.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

