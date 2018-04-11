Can Homology Sustain Success?

Homology could be a good investment, but investors will be better off waiting until we know more about the effectiveness of their treatments.

Homology is looking at a new way to advance gene editing, but its treatments will require substantive time to go through FDA approval.

The biotech IPO market is at its strongest point in some time, and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has taken advantage to run a successful IPO. According to Xconomy, Homology raised $144 million Tuesday evening by selling 9 million shares at $16 apiece. Homology shares were released to the public on Wednesday, and share prices closed at a value of $18.66.

Homology has plenty of good things going for it such as a valuable partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and having enough cash to operate for years. But the company faces a lot of competition and its products are a bit too early in the drug testing pipeline for my taste. This could be a good buy for those with a very long-term portfolio vision, but most investors should wait and see for now.

The Promise of Gene Editing

Gene editing has for years been more science fiction than fact, but researchers using NPS survey are making it a reality. The Guardian reported two weeks ago about how British scientists are developing techniques to genetically engineer more disease resilient animals, and gene editing could be used to cure many human conditions.

Homology proposes to use gene editing and gene therapy to treat a condition called phenylketonuria or PKU, a genetic condition which affects about one in 10,000 adults. The company is focused on treating other genetic conditions like sickle cell disease and metachromatic leukodystrophy, and has a unique approach backed by a leadership with plenty of experience in fighting rarer genetic diseases. They are not wholly dependent on the success of any single treatment which is a good sign. The gene-editing technology the company uses is claimed to be safer than other existing technologies, such as the popular CRISPR-Cas9.

Homology claims that by using stem cell-derived virus vectors, they can use a process called homologous recombination, which is a naturally occurring DNA repair process. This lets Homology deliver precise genetic editing and reduces the risk of wholescale genetic modifications which could to unexpected consequences. Its process takes advantage of a natural DNA repair process called homologous recombination and does need an enzyme to cut DNA, the way CRISPR systems do.

If this approach works, there is no doubt that the sky would be the limit for Homology's ability to treat genetic diseases. But despite the successes seen so far in genetic editing and treatment, much more progress must be made. No gene therapies have been approved for use in the U.S., and genetic editing treatments have not even undergone human testing much less approval.

That touches into the biggest problem with Homology: despite its promise, it is just barely beginning the process of getting its treatments approved by the FDA. Homology's lead product candidate, HM1-102, is a gene therapy for PKU, and Homology states in its SEC report that "we expect to initiate the Phase 1/2 trial in PKU patients and to receive initial clinical data in 2019." The genetic editing treatments for rare diseases are even slower in the pipeline.

PKU, according to Persistence Market Research, affects 10,000 to 15,000 newborn babies, which, with the rising disease awareness and rising diagnostic rate of the disease, means a huge market potential.

However, Homology will require even more time than most clinical IPOs to get their treatments past FDA approval, and we should remember that they are not the only biotech company either looking to develop gene editing treatments or cure PKU. That means many more points at which Homology's plans can fail.

Homology's Finances

The company is headed by President and CEO Arthur Tzianabos, who has been with the firm since 2016. Tzianabos was previously president and CSO of OvaScience and also served in various upper-level positions with Shire, where he spent eight years researching rare diseases. Along with Albert Seymour Sam Rasty, both now also at Homology as CSO and COO, Tzianabos worked to bring Shire into the gene therapy business and succeeded.

With Homology, Tzianabos believes, unlike competitors in the space, the company is coming to IPO at a later stage than most startups in gene editing. Thus he hopes to avoid the legal patent battles companies such as Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are dealing with in regards to their use of CRISPR systems. Other competitors in the space include Cambrooke Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF), American Gene Technologies International, Danone Nutricia, Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX), Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN), SOM Innovation Biotech SL, Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), and Erytech Pharma SA. Tzianabos claims that the team's successful track record in discovering, developing and commercializing new therapies gives it a distinct advantage against these competitors as does its robust intellectual property portfolio.

Homology may need substantial amount of time to develop its treatments, but the company is in solid financial shape. Like most biotech IPOs, Homology has no revenue worth mentioning. It reported net losses of $8 million in 2016 and $30 million in 2017. As of December 31, 2017, Homology stated that it had over $129 million in cash compared to $39 million in total liabilities.

Combine that $129 million with the $144 million raised in this IPO, and it is clear that Homology has built a reasonable cash reserve. However, Homology does admit that they will need to raise more just to get HM1-102 past Phase 1/2 trials.

Furthermore, Homology has a partnership with Swiss medical firm Novartis, which has already given Homology $50 million and could give them up to $960 million depending on royalties. This is a good sign not just because of the money, but because it shows that Novartis clearly believes that there is some merit in what Homology is doing. Homology has also received investments from medical investment groups like ARCH Venture Partners, Deerfield, and Rock Springs Capital.

Too Soon to Invest

There are no blaring red alarms that indicate Homology is significantly riskier than any other biotech IPO. It has an interesting perspective on a technology which could bear real medical results, has backing from established experts, and has plenty of cash on reserve. In the long term, this investment could pay off as Homology's drugs go farther along the FDA pipeline.

But Homology will not come up with a successful treatment for a long time, and thus will need to sell further stock. There is no reason for investors to move now, and it will be better to wait for more progress to be made both by Homology and in the field of gene editing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.