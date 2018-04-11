Closed-End Fund USA - A Fund For A 10% Yield

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) is an interesting closed-end fund to look at in my opinion. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of USA and they have the final say as to which other investment advisors manage the day to day operations of the fund. USA has a long track record with an inception date all the way back in October 31, 1986 and is sitting at $1,320.3 million in assets under management with a relatively low expense ratio of 1.01%.

Source - USA Website

The current five investment managers are listed above with their own strategy listed on how they plan to add performance to USA. They provide approximately equal portfolio assets among the current five managers. With two of the managers (Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP and TCW Investment Management Company) concentrating on growth assets and the three other investment managers concentrating on the value assets (Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Macquarie Investment Management, and Pzena Investment Management, LLC.)

ALPS Advisors, Inc. believes with these five managers they can achieve a better long-term performance by having a diverse group of individuals that demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people, and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Distribution

The distribution for USA is paid quarterly, which, I know many people that hold funds for income prefer the monthly distributions as opposed to the quarterly but I don't believe that completely writes USA off the list of being a potential candidate for holding in a portfolio. They do offer a managed distribution policy of paying out 10% of the NAV annually and dividing it quarterly or 2.5% paid quarterly. The other downside of having this distribution policy is that it is not a level distribution. Every distribution is a different amount, also turning off income type investors.

Source - CEFconnect

Since 2008-09 financial meltdown you can see that distributions have been trending up which is expected, however, looking over the longer term since inception the distribution is far from where it had been in those prior years. The recent uptrend can obviously be attributed to the strong bull market we have experienced since those lows, thus increasing the NAV of USA and subsequently the distributions under their 10% NAV distribution policy.

Source - USA Tax History

Looking over the last few years at what has made up the distribution it is promising to see that they did not utilize any ROC in these distributions and almost all had been attributed to long-term capital gains. As this fund holds equities that aren't focused on income/dividends this is to be expected from holding growth oriented equities. When looking further back however, in 2008-12 and 2014 they did have to utilize ROC to maintain the 10% distribution policy. Going forward the real question will be if this bull market can stay intact to continue for USA to pay out the distribution without having a declining NAV.

Holdings

USA publishes a nice monthly update of the fund that provides insight into their current holdings and monthly performance.

Source - USA Monthly Update

They currently hold all the big names you would expect in a growth oriented fund. Amazon (AMZN) being the top holding at 2.3% which has its own unique risks at the moment with Trump tweeting about its tax issues and delivery policies. Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) of course in the top holdings as a strong technology company that has endless possibilities of future growth in "google ventures." USA does hold Facebook (FB) which is going under its own unique situation at the moment of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

So my final thought on their holdings are that everything in here is what you would expect for a growth fund to be holding with some of their top underlying positions going through some of their own controversies right now, it still really boils down to if the market remains in an upward trend then I believe USA will be a good holding but the opposite is true, if the bull market falls apart I would expect USA to get hammered and sell off sharply.

Performance

A CEF going back to before 2000's is hard to find, not to mention that this fund goes back even further to 1986 to be exact! The long term performance has been in line with their benchmark Lipper Large-Cap Core Average.

Source - USA Website

While the performance has not been stellar looking back the last 20 years this fund has held up to its benchmark. I believe this performance would have been plenty better if they had not had to erode the NAV away in the years when they had to distribute ROC. It pretty much guarantees that they have to sell funds to pay for the distributions when the market is at its lows. So when the market does start gaining traction again after recessions or market corrections it has less of those assets to grow off of meaning they will not recover like they would have had they not distributed out those assets to fund the distribution.

The fund currently sits at a -7.68% discount and the 1 year average discount is at -10.73% giving a z-score of 1.40 indicating the fund is overvalued at this time. Although, this fund when looking back at its prior history does not necessarily remain in a perpetual discount that persists over its lifetime.

Source - CEFconnect

Conclusion

I do like USA and believe that the fund has some potential there are a few things that could make USA even more attractive to me. One of the major improvements I believe they could make is change to a monthly distribution policy, I suppose this would be harder on the management team when they hold growth assets that need time to appreciate in price.

The second improvement I believe they could make to really help themselves out is scrap the 10% distribution policy, it would make them less appealing but I believe if they changed the policy to something along the lines of "up to 10% NAV distribution policy but limited by no ROC." While the fund would suffer massively because the current investors would panic and sell, I believe that would be the best long term strategy to increase performance overall of the fund.

I do not personally hold USA but would not be opposed to buying some with the current discount and potential gains if a bull market continues. Although, I would prefer if they were trading at a steeper discount closer to their 1 year average. I think overall this fund has a long-term track record that I believe they can continue into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.