Update On 6.8% Yielding Reaves Utility Income Fund

Distribution was 53% covered last year, but realized gains more than made up for the shortfall.

Leverage is going down and is the lowest since inception of the fund in 2004.

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of March 2, 2018.

In November last year, we took a look at the impact of the recent rights offering of the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) on its net asset value and the future prospects of the fund (links to public article below).

With the offering now done and dusted, and with the fund's latest annual report (for FY Oct. 31, 2017, filed Jan. 5, 2018) having been released since our last set of articles, I thought now would be a good time to do an update of this utilities/infrastructure CEF for Cambridge Income Laboratory members, particularly since we own UTG in both the Tactical Income Portfolio and the Income Generator Portfolio.

As of this writing, UTG had a yield of 6.82% (monthly), and trades with a discount of -8.49% and a one-year z-score of -1.0. UTG is a large fund, with $1,480 million in net assets.

Proceeds from the offering

I recall that around the time of the rights offering, readers were having discussions on whether the money from the offering would be immediately invested into a similar portfolio of the underlying securities, or whether the managers might wait for better opportunities to present themselves before investing the cash. The shareholder letter has the answer (emphasis mine):

The October 2017 rights offering increased the Fund’s shares outstanding by 14,314,706 to a total of 48.67 million shares. Proceeds to the Fund totaled $428.0 million which was only partially invested as of October 31, 2017, resulting in cash comprising the largest holding at fiscal year‐end. The intent is to fully invest the balance of the proceeds by mid‐January, primarily in equities, consistent with the Fund’s objectives of achieving current and rising dividend income accompanied by capital appreciation from investments held.

(Source: UTG Annual Report Oct. 31, 2017)

So the managers decided to wait and invest the proceeds slowly, over the next couple of months, rather than investing everything in one go. Wise or not? With the benefit of hindsight, it was wise since utilities (represented by Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)) started tanking late last year, so UTG may have had a chance to put the dry powder to good use.

As of Oct. 31, 2017, UTG had $219.4 million in money market funds, representing 13.6% of the fund, telling us that only about half of the fund's rights offering proceeds of $428.0 million had been invested at that time. Together with the fund's $59.7 million in treasury bills, UTG's proportion of cash/cash-like investments would have reached 17.3% of the total fund.

If we take a look at the fund's quarterly holdings (as of Dec. 31, 2017), we can see that the amount of cash had decreased to 0.31% with another 3.07% in treasury bills, so we can see that the fund had been successful in deploying the majority of its proceeds from the offering in the two months since the annual report was prepared.

(Source: UTG website)

Leverage

Let's now take a look at the leverage situation. UTG expanded its asset base with the rights offering but did not increase its leverage facility. This would automatically decrease the leverage of the fund. In the Shareholder Letter, the manager writes (emphasis mine):

The principal amount of the loan facility was unchanged at $320,000,000. The leverage decreased from 28.7% of net assets to 19.8% at October 31, 2017. The current level of leverage is the lowest at any time in the Fund’s 13‐year‐plus existence.

(Source: UTG Annual Report Oct. 31, 2017)

(As a fun exercise, if we subtract the cash/cash-like investments of UTG from the leverage facility of the fund on Oct. 31, 2017 the effective leverage would only have been 2.6%. Of course the effective leverage would now be higher since nearly all of the cash has been deployed.)

While some may be happy that leverage is being reduced in the face of rising rates, I don't necessarily see it as either a positive or a negative. First, the leverage that CEF can access would be much cheaper than what a typical retail investor would access from their broker. Second, UTG has experienced much higher LIBOR rates in the past but that hasn't stopped the fund from delivering very strong returns to shareholders, even when leverage had been higher.

As an aside, it seems to me that the "rising rates hurts CEFs" fear that has been frequently bandied about recently is somewhat misplaced. What do I mean by that? Yes, rising rates will hurt leveraged CEFs, same as any other leveraged investment. Margin rates from your broker will go up, so if you were using cheap margin to juice your portfolio income your net earnings will decline. Mortgage rates will go up. Student loan rates will go up. Auto loans will go up, etc. This should not be a surprise to anyone, and again I caution against investors treating CEF distribution stability as sacrosanct (see Why CEF Distribution Stability Is Overvalued). If one is concerned about the effect of rising rates on the interest expenses of leveraged CEFs, one could simply invest exclusively in non-leveraged CEFs, although admittedly choices will be fewer, particularly in the fixed income categories.

The leverage is maintained by a leverage facility at a rate of one-month LIBOR plus 1.10%. Again, much cheaper than what an ordinary retail investor could access.

(Source: UTG Annual Report Oct. 31, 2017)

The most recent interest rate reported was 2.34% as of Oct. 31, 2017, in the annual report. On a leverage of about 20%, the weighted interest rate would be about 0.47% spread over the net asset base. A year ago this figure was about 0.28%. So interest expenses have increased by 20 bps in one year. Hardly a reason to panic, methinks.

(Source: UTG Annual Report Oct. 31, 2017)

Highlights from financial highlights

Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the financial highlights of UTG's recent annual report. To aid in interpretation, I've highlighted some areas of the financial data that I wish to highlight separately below.

(Source: UTG Annual Report Oct. 31, 2017)

1. Distribution stability

For the financial year ended Oct. 31, 2017, UTG paid out $2.84 per share in distributions. Note that this figure is inclusive of a $0.92 special distribution paid out in December 2016. Excluding the special dividend, the annual distribution would have been $1.92 (16 cents x 12 months).

How stable is this distribution? Last year, UTG earned $1.00 per share in net investment income (NII), a 19% increase from the year prior ($0.84). Therefore, excluding the special distribution, the regular distribution would have been 53% covered. In other words, $1.00 of the annual distribution came from NII, the other $0.92 came from return of capital (ROC) in its various forms (realized gains, actual tax-wise ROC).

Is this concerning? Yes and no. No, because the fund had $3.87 per share in realized gains last year, which is more than enough to cover the shortfall with abundance left over. Yes, because supplementing distributions with ROC is a common theme of nearly all equity CEFs with a managed distribution, which could put the UTG in a difficult position of having to pay out "destructive" ROC if the underlying assets suffer a prolonged bear market. With utilities having a rough time over the last couple of months, it must be said that the distribution has since become relatively less secure.

2. Impact of rights offering on NAV

As I mentioned in Quick Thoughts On UTG's Concluded Rights Offering, Part 1: Impact On Fund, UTG's offering was unfortunately highly dilutive. With aid of a back-of-the-envelope calculation, I predicted at the time:

Look out for this entry in the financial highlights of this year's financial report (to be released). In 2015, the NAV hit in dollar terms was -$0.67 per share, while in 2012, it was -$0.43 per share. For this year's offering, I estimate that the NAV hit will be about -$1.50 per share. Again, ouch!

The actual impact was -$1.42 per share (highlighted in red above), so I was off by only 8 cents per share, or about 5% - not bad! Regardless, the overall impact was about 4% per share to the NAV of the fund, not to mention the substantial drop in premium/discount value as investors sold off UTG in anticipation of the dilution. I implore UTG's management to please hold off on further rights offering for the time being in order to rebuild its goodwill capital with shareholders.

3. Baseline expenses going down

One of the arguments that managers use to convince shareholders that rights offerings are beneficial to them is that expenses as a percentage of assets will go down, since fixed costs will be spread over a larger asset base. (The management fee of 0.575% is unaffected).

Pleasingly this appears to have been the case for UTG over the last five years as its asset base continues to grow. The baseline expense ratio (which excludes interest expenses) fell to 1.09% from 1.14% a year prior, and 1.21% four years ago.

4. Leverage going down

As also mentioned in a separate section above, leverage has gone down and in fact is at the lowest point since inception of the fund in 2004.

In the last four years, assets have gone up from $809.7 million to $1,612.9 million, while the leverage facility has only increased moderately from $290 million to $320 million. The net effect is that the overall leverage of the fund has decreased from 35.8% four years ago to 19.8% today (technically, as of Oct. 31, 2017).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Reaves)

Do I foresee the leverage staying this low? I actually don't. My bet is that UTG will seek to increase leverage, which would allow them to both better support their current distribution as well as increase fees for managers (as the management fee is calculated as a percentage of total assets). Obviously, leverage works both ways and if the utilities and infrastructure sectors continue to suffer losses then the negative impact on UTG will of course be magnified by said leverage.

Snippets from shareholder letter

Let's end with some snippets from the shareholder letter to see if they contain any useful information about the manager's outlook for 2018.

On interest rates

Our view is that the Fund’s high-yielding portfolio is not as interest rate sensitive as commonly believed, and the fiscal 2017 performance is consistent with our experience over more than a decade. The yield on the Fund’s portfolio has comfortably exceeded that of the 10‐year U.S. Treasury throughout the fiscal year. Dividend increases by portfolio companies have met our expectations, and are supported by earnings growth.

On the rights offering

The proceeds of the rights offering will be invested as opportunities present themselves due to management actions of individual companies, market volatility or sector dislocation resulting from changing investor expectations. The additional shares issued provide increased liquidity for investors who desire it.

On 2018 outlook

The Federal Reserve is baffled by the persistence of sub‐2% inflation at a time when the jobless rate has fallen. We believe the Federal Reserve risks a fall in inflated asset prices if they tighten prematurely. The result is an interest climate that is, in our opinion, hospitable for the moderate earnings and dividend growth of Fund investments. Returns can be supplemented with a prudent use of leverage.

The letter also goes into brief commentary on the individual sectors of the portfolio, namely utilities, communications, and energy. Those interested can read the annual report linked at the top of this article for themselves.

I also reproduced UTG's "Investment Process" from the fund website, something I don't believe that I have presented in my articles before.

(Source: UTG website)

I tend not to put much weight on this kind of marketing material because, well, it's just marketing material. Results will speak for themselves (and they have, judging by the fund's outperformance over its peers such as GUT and DNP).

Summary

This article presented my take on UTG's most recent annual report (FY ending Oct. 31, 2017) released in January. The rights offering, leverage and expenses of the fund were discussed. We also saw that management decided to gradually deploy the proceeds of the rights offering over several months, which may have been a wise decision in hindsight (plus the fact that $428 million is no small change). Despite headwinds facing rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities, I'm still long the fund and believe it provides nice diversification to the growthier stocks that have dominated the headlines recently. Moreover, the current discount of -8.49% is attractive which is why I have it rated as a "Buy" in the Income Generator Portfolio.

