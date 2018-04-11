Visa: Don't Expect To Find This Dividend Growth Stock On Sale

Visa has grown at impressive rates and continues to have exciting growth prospects, as most economies reduce the use of cash at a fast pace.

By Aristofanis Papadatos



Visa (V) has outperformed S&P in almost any time horizon one can check out. For instance, the stock has outperformed the index by a wide margin during the last 5 years (190% vs. 68%) and the last 12 months (34% vs. 11%).

Visa is also a dividend growth company. It has increased its dividend for two quarters in a row. The most recent March dividend was 27% higher than the same quarterly payout last year. Visa is one of 1000+ dividend stocks we track in the financial sector. You can see all 1,263 financial dividend payers here.

Nevertheless, value investors might hesitate to purchase the stock due to its rich valuation. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock remains attractive at its current price or investors should wait for a better entry point.

Business Overview

Visa is a global payments technology company that has activity in more than 200 countries. As shown in the chart below, the company is firing on all cylinders, with uniform and strong growth in each of its four segments:

Source: Visa Q1 results presentation

Competitive Advantages

Visa essentially operates in a duopoly, as it processes the vast majority of global electronic payments along with Mastercard (MA). Over the years, Visa has built one of the strongest brands in the world. Even better, its management recently confirmed that it would continue to invest in the strength of the brand via digital marketing and sponsorships.

Visa has such a powerful business model that consumers demand to use their Visa cards in the stores they shop. As a result, consumers essentially force store owners to cooperate with Visa. If owners do not cooperate with Visa, they run the risk of losing a great portion of their business. Therefore, most owners choose to pay a portion of their revenues to Visa in the form of fees in order to avoid losing market share. This is one of the strongest competitive advantages a company can hope for. Therefore, it is only natural that Visa is a top holding of the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT).

Growth Prospects

Visa has grown its revenue every single year in the last nine years. Even better, during this period, it has grown its earnings per share almost 12-fold, from $0.24 in 2008 to $2.80 in 2017. In fact, the stock is one of the most successful IPOs in recent history, as it has rallied almost 11-fold since its IPO in 2008 at $11 per share. Moreover, there are no signs of fatigue, as the company keeps growing at a fast pace thanks to the transition of all the countries towards a cashless status.

Last year, global digital payment volume exceeded cash for the first time in history. However, there are still about 2 billion people worldwide who lack access to cashless payments. In addition, about $17 T of transactions were still executed in cash last year. Therefore, there is still ample room for Visa to keep growing for several years. Thus it is only natural that Visa is expected to grow its EPS by 27% this year, from $3.48 to $4.41, and another 17% next year, to $5.18.

Visa also has tremendous growth potential in China and India. China opened card processing to foreign firms just three years ago. The country is growing at a 7% rate and is expected to exceed the U.S. in GDP until 2030. Moreover, its middle class is growing at a fast pace and is adopting the spending habits of the western world. Furthermore, India is also trying to reduce the use of cash in its economy. As China and India are the most populated countries, with almost 1.4 B people each, the growth potential for Visa in these two countries is certainly exciting.

Valuation

Thanks to its exceptional business performance and its exciting growth prospects, Visa has always traded at remarkably rich valuation levels. In addition, as the chart below shows, during the last four years, the P/E ratio of the stock has expanded from about 25 to 42.4.

Source: Ycharts

This is the reason that most investors have missed the rally of this stock. If business conditions deteriorate or a recession eventually shows up, the P/E ratio of the stock is likely to contract towards 25. In such a case, the stock will lose about 40% due to its P/E contraction. Such an adjustment in valuation is much greater than most investors can tolerate.

On the other hand, those who can maintain a long-term horizon without paying attention to the short-term fluctuations of the stock price are likely to greatly benefit from the stock even if they purchase it around its current price. In the long run, high-growth stocks almost always compensate their shareholders for the initial premium they paid. In other words, valuation is much more critical for success in slow-growth stocks than in high-growth stocks. In the case of Visa, if the analysts’ estimates for EPS of $5.18 in 2019 turn out to be correct, the current stock price will be corresponding to a reasonable P/E=22.9. Therefore, it becomes evident that it will take less than two years for the high growth rate of the stock to outweigh its current rich valuation.

Dividend Analysis



Visa has grown its dividend every year since its IPO but currently offers a 0.7% dividend yield, which is too low for income-oriented investors. However, as the company is growing at an impressive pace, it is only natural that it is reinvesting its earnings in its business instead of distributing them. For instance, the acquisition of Visa Europe, which cost about $20 B, will significantly increase the growth rate of the parent company.

While the current dividend yield is low, Visa has essentially doubled its dividend in the last five years. As Visa has a markedly low payout ratio, which stands at 23%, and a strong balance sheet, it can easily continue to aggressively raise its dividend for years. Therefore, if it continues to raise its dividend at its 5-year rate, the current shareholders will enjoy a 2.8% dividend yield on cost in a decade from now.

It is also worth noting that the company needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses to maintain and grow its business. To be sure, its capital expenses have been lower than 15% of its operating cash flows every single year in the last decade. As a result, the company enjoys excessive free cash flows and hence it can easily enhance its shareholder distributions.

Final Thoughts

Visa has an exceptional performance record and exciting prospects to continue to grow for several years. The stock has always enjoyed a premium valuation, but investors should realize that the high growth of the company should eventually reward them over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.