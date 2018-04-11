Tesco's (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call April 11, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Dave Lewis

Nice to see you all. Thank you very much for taking the time to be here with us today. I'm very pleased to say we have -- we think a strong set of results to share with you. But we're also very conscious that we are three years in, three, four years into the turnaround of Tesco. But it's also the point at which if you like it's the last time we're going to talk to you about completely standalone Tesco set of results given the Booker merger.

So, we thought what we do this morning as well as sharing with you the results is share with you a little bit of a perspective of where we think we are for the three years in before we commence the opportunity, the big opportunity, which is Booker.

Now I'm pleased to see in the audience, as always, at the prelims, the exec of Tesco is here. So when we do get to the Q&A at the end, with the usual rules of one question, not model-driven, strategic, insightful, entertaining questions, if either myself or Alan can't answer those, then I'll call upon members of the exec who are here to add a little color, flavor and depth, if that's helpful to you. Okay?

So, what we're going to do, talk about the results and I will pass to Alan immediately to do that and then I will come back and give you a perspective on the three years through two lenses where the six drivers that we shared a number of years ago, but also from that stakeholder point of view that we shared previously as well, and then I will talk a little bit about looking ahead and particularly about Booker, okay? So, Alan without further ado.

Alan Stewart

Thanks very much, Dave. Good morning everybody. So, the full year results, as Dave said, it's been a year of progress and I will begin with a group results. We delivered another strong year of progress and remained firmly on track to achieve our medium-term ambitions. Momentum in sales has continued with positive growth of 2.3% at actual rates. I'm pleased to say the fourth quarter of the year represented the ninth consecutive quarter of sales growth for both the group and our UK and Ireland division.

We've also delivered a strong profit growth up 28.4% year-on-year to £1.64 billion with growth in every segment. The UK and Ireland made significant progress in the year archiving an operating profit of 1.05 billion, up 31.1%. This enabled us to finish the year strongly with an operating margin for the group in the second half of 3%, and importantly, we've had another strong year of retail cash generation up 21.7% to £2.8 billion.

If we now move to the UK, as you know we've placed significant emphasis on fresh fruit as the driver of a recovery as in the past few years. We're pleased to have delivered positive fresh food volume growth of 0.7% in the year driven by continued improvement in our customer offer. As expected, we continue to a drag from our efforts to deemphasize certain parts of our general merchandise business in order to shift the focus to more profitable lines, with GM volumes down 7.2.

We further find our range, reducing the number of SKUs by 16% and reducing sales in certain categories. An example would be electronics where it's done more than 10%. We're so focused on driving growth in profitable sustainable categories of General Merchandise. The introduction of our Go Cook and Fox & Ivy ranges has been extremely successful, driving a 14% and 20% increase in customers to our cookware and home ware categories, respectively.

Overall, we see 260,000 more customers shopping with us year-over-year with average basket spend up 2.5%. This enabled us to improve profitability, with operating margins for the UK and Ireland segment up 50 basis points year-over-year. Looking now the results for this segment in more detail, we've seen strong like-for-like sales growth of 2.3% for the year maintaining similar levels throughout every quarter. The fresh food category is strong and we've seen strong volume growth of 0.7% that I've just mentioned and this corresponds to a market outperformance in fresh food of 1.7%. This is driven by particularly strong performance in meat, fish and poultry.

Our total food volume outperformance was 1.4%. We've continued to see strong customer take-up of our own brand products, helped by the ongoing re-launch which started last November. Our own brand now accounts for 51% of total sales, up nearly one percentage point year-on-year. As usual, we've included details in terms of like-for-like sales and channel analysis in your packs from what you'll see that we've had a particularly strong performance in our large stores. Super store like-for-like sales were up 2.6% and extras were up 1.8%.

We saw 5% -- slightly over 5% growth in grocery home shopping once again driven by increases in both order numbers and in basket size. As you can see from the waterfall on the right of this chart, operating margin has increased by 50 basis points to 2.3%, despite the significant investments we made in price in the first half as we held back more inflation for our customers than the rest of the market, we've seen a net benefit from volume mix in price for the year as a whole.

Our cost saving plan delivered a reduction in costs in the UK of £404 million during the year more than offsetting the cost inflation we've seen. While our operating margin improved significantly year-on-year given the strength of our investments, this is even more marked in the second half, strengthening nearly 70 basis points to 2.5%.

I should note at this point that the UK and Ireland operating profit before exceptional items includes transaction costs and fees of 21 million pounds arising from our merger with the Booker group. This is consistent with the treatment in the prior year where we had 26 million pounds of costs also included in the operating profit before exceptional items.

In the year ahead, we expect to see a similar level of transaction costs in respect of stamp duty payable on completion of the merger. If we now move to our Central European segment, we've delivered like-for-like sales growth in food of plus 1.2% with fresh food again being a key focus. This strong performance continues to be offset by the drag from general merchandise as we refocus our offer similar to what we're doing in the UK.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia continue to deliver strong like for-like growth. We've made good progress in Poland which continues to be a very competitive market, generating positive like-for-like sales growth throughout the second half of the year. It's too early to assess the full effects of the recent legislation changes and concerning Sunday trading in Poland and they may have some impact on the year ahead.

We've seen significant progress in our convenience store format across Central Europe with all areas contributing positively to a like-for-like sales growth of 3.2%. We'd be particularly pleased with the increase in operating profit before exceptional items in the region, profits more than doubled year-on-year to 119 million pounds with operating margin up 87 basis points to 1.8%.

Our efforts to reduce costs have made a significant contribution to the improvement in profit, particularly the benefit of more effective stock management. The opening of a new distribution center in Slovakia serving the whole region has allowed continued progress to towards operating these four markets as one business.

Moving now to our Asia segment. As we mentioned throughout the year, the headline sales numbers are significantly impacted by the strategic decision taken in Thailand to remove unprofitable bulk selling and mass couponing activities, in order to focus on sustainable profitable sales growth. This change will annualize during this quarter of this year. This year we have just started.

The change to bulk setting has driven around 6% negative impact with the reduction in couponing driving around another 3% negative impact. When stripping out this impact, Asia's like-for-like sales were down around 1% largely reflecting our investment in price across the region. You can see the positive impact that strategic decisions have had by turning to the profit waterfall.

We've continued to invest in keeping prices low for our customers and have seen the benefit in both volume and mix. We have also in Asia made significant progress in our cost savings program, serving a total of £120 million during the year. Throughout the year, we have seen further improvements in profitability, despite the full-year deflation of around 1%. Our operating profit margin is up nearly one full percentage point to 6%.

If we now turn to the bank. Tesco Bank celebrated its 20th year of serving Tesco shoppers during the year we just entered. We have continued to strengthen our product and service offering to customers, delivering meaningful little helps along the way, driving the growth in active customer accounts of 4.1% across the primary products in the bank. Operating profit before exceptional items was up 10% and our headline lending balances have grown 16%.

We continue to build a mortgage base with total mortgage lending up 39%. Secured lending now accounts for 26% of the loan book up 440 basis points year-on-year. Tesco Bank recently won the Best Direct Lender award for the third year running as again a focus of our commitment to customer and value for our customers. The balance sheet remains strong, with a risk asset ratio of 19.3%. As you may be aware, IFRS 9, financial instrument has come into effects for all accounting periods beginning after 1st January 2018.

As a result, the opening retained earnings for Tesco Bank for the '18, '19 financial year are expected to be reduced by £166 million. Although the impact of the new impairment requirements now retail business is a material there maybe some increase in bank volatility -- the profitability of the bank and volatility of that as we go forward as the new business is accounted for on unexpected losses basis and as we fully understand the implications of IFRS 9 shouldn't make any impact on the long -- on the overall results of the business, but the timing of recognition of losses changes as a result of this use of this standard.

If we now move to the next slide, you can see the standard bank metrics we always share. I'd again to draw your attention to the differing rates of growth between the secured and the unsecured lending reflecting the bank's greater focus on secured lending. The improvement in our cost to income ratio to 59.7% follows the restructuring changes we made in the bank last year.

If we now move to the sources and uses of cash; and again, this is the way we think about cash within our business represents on this waterfall. If we begin on the left hand side, we start with 2.466 billion of cash from retail operations driven by continued improvements in the profitability of the business.

Following this, we had a very positive working capital inflow of £499 million. I should note that this includes £102 million timing benefit driven by trade payables arising from the Palmer & Harvey administration towards the end of the financial year. We expect this to reverse in the '18, '19 year. Aside from this, the key benefit to working capital is from a variety of stock management initiative across the whole business.

Our exceptional cash items resulted in an outflow of £192 million. These are made up of £149 million of payments in relation to the Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the SFO and the shareholder compensation scheme payments. There are 122 million of restructuring costs and 92 million of onerous lease utilizations. These are offset by 160 million recovered from HMRC regarding the treatment of VAT on Clubcard benefits.

HMRC has appealed this decision so there's the possibility of a cash offer in the future should their appeal be successful. Overall, this leads to a retail operating cash flow of £2.7 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. Our cash capital expenditure of £1.2 billion is up year-on-year and includes around 200 million impact from the payment this year of prior year accruals. Net interest and tax payments of £428 million were £113 million lower than last year, largely as a result of a maturing debt and the two liability management exercises we undertook during the year. I'll discuss these in more detail shortly.

Our net property transactions include 10 store buybacks in the second half of the year, following on from our transaction with British Land at the beginning of the financial year. This is offset by £253 million of proceeds from property sales, including the sale of our Hackney store in the first half and a number of other sites in the UK and in Central Europe.

We raised £362 million through disposals and dividends received primarily driven by the sale of our mining minority stake in Lazada online business and our opticians business Vision Express as well as the 50 million dividends we received from Tesco Bank. The results in overall free cash flow for the year of £1.377 billion pounds.

Moving to capital expenditures. CapEx for the full year was 1.1 billion in line with our guidance and continues to be largely made up of maintaining and replacing essential assets. In the UK within the 677 million, we've allocated CapEx to repurposing in 20 extra stores and a small amount of new store openings, primarily in our Express store format. Within the year we opened over 50 concessions within our stores in the UK with Arcadia Group, Holland & Barrett, Dixons Carphone and Next.

The £133 million in Central Europe relates mainly to repurposing of existing stores and in Asia the 259 million relates to 69 new stores we've opened mainly in Thailand and repurposing in 34 stores. Just to reiterate, we continue to expect CapEx to remain between £1.1 billion and £1.4 billion per annum. Based on our current plans and at this early stage in the year, I would expect to see our spend towards the top end of this range in the current '18, '19 financial year.

We covered pensions in a lot of detail at the half year and to recap, the most significant update with the conclusion of the triennial actuarial valuation confirming the deficit at £3.0 billion. We also at that stage confirmed a small increase in the annual contributions of £50 million to £285 million from April 8, 2018, with our long term funding framework unchanged. We also covered the significant reduction in pension deficits as calculated by IAS 19.

I won't repeat all the detail here again, but you can see from the waterfall on this chart that it reduced from £6.6 billion to £3.2 million pre-tax and to 2.7 billion post-tax over the course of the year. I am pleased with the significant progress we've made over this year towards strengthening our balance sheet with net debt reducing to £2.6 billion. This chart shows the progress over the last three years where we've seen significant improvements.

We also seen a £509 million in year reduction in our lease commitments which includes the benefit of the buyback of 17 stores as the course of the year, and total indebtedness now stands at £12 billion and £9 billion reduction from 2014 with lower net debt driving around half of this reduction.

This slide on debt reduction gives some more color on our progress on gross debt within the year. During the year we repaid a total of £2.7 billion, consisting of debt maturities of 1.4 billion and the two bond tenders are previously mentioned, the first tender to phase in July 2017 completing with the repurchase of £500 million of debt.

Following this in October, we repurchased the further 800 million of debt. As you can see from this slide, we targeted bonds with high coupon rates to maximize the return the exception to this with our euro bond maturing in 2019, which we repurchased to help smooth out debt maturity profile. The tenders and loan result in annualized interest savings of around £50 million.

We're really pleased with the progress we've made on the balance sheet. Our intention remains to return to an investment grade credit rating with our peak threshold metrics being fixed cost charge cover in excess of three times and total indebtedness of less than three times EBITDA. These graphs show the significant progress we've already made on both of these metrics which are our internal metrics and measurement against our internal financial results.

Our EPS has improved significantly up 62.7% to 11.88p. In addition to the strong increase in operating profit I mentioned earlier, which resulted in the tax charge increasing, we've also had a large reduction in client costs, primarily driven by the reduction in debt that I just discussed.

With the continued strengthening of free cash flow that we delivered, we formalized the commitments that any future dilutions from the issuance of new shares to satisfy the requirements of share schemes will be offset by matching repurchase of shares in the market, but simply, we want to ensure the total number of shares in issue stays constant going forward.

We expect this will utilize around 160 million of cash per annum with the exact amount depends on our performance each year. We're pleased to propose the final dividend of 2p per share to be paid on 22 of June 2018, this results in the total cash cost of around £164 million which will be payable during the course of this financial year. We continue to target cover of around two times earnings in the medium-term. Our full year dividend of 3p reflects our continued improvement in performance and the board's confidence in the plans that we set out.

Before I conclude, I have a slide summering our guidance for the key financial metrics and how we see our continued progression. The margin cost saving and cash generation targets are directly linked to our six strategic drivers. Remaining guidance for pension contributions, CapEx, finance, costs, tax and the dividend remain unchanged from October.

We expect the current year's tax charge to be around 24% of those included in our debt metrics for total indebtedness less than three times EBITDA and the fixed charge cover or greater than three times. And finally just to remind you that will be consolidating 51 weeks of Booker in the current financial year for incompletion of the merger on the 5th of March.

So in conclusion, the year represents continued strong progress, leaving us firmly on track to deliver our medium-term targets. We delivered another year of growth in sales, profits and cash. We continue to increase profitability across the group without operating margin reaching 3% in the second half.

We’ve also made substantial progress across the group on our cost savings target -- program with total cost savings of £594 million in the year and £820 million of savings to-date while in excess of half of the target we set ourselves. We continue to strengthen the balance sheet with £2.7 billion of debt repaid during the year. And finally, the dividend represents the board's confidence in our ongoing recovery.

Thank you for your time. I'll now hand back to Dave.

Dave Lewis

Thanks Alan. Okay, so as I said by way of introduction, what we thought would be both appropriate and helpful is to spend a little bit of time talking about the last three years. We do that obviously to give you sights of the progress that we're making, but also recognizing as Alan says, going forward we'll obviously incorporate Booker and whilst we'll continue to give you clear sight of what the Tesco performances is against the aspirations we set for ourselves. This is the last time we will be representing a full set of results for the Tesco stand alone, so we wanted to make sure that we give you the best update of that before we move into the Booker place.

So, it starts with two lenses really. First is the driver that you're familiar with. So the first of those with to rebuild the brand, more differentiated brand. You've seen this chart from me before something in January 14th all the way up to February of 2018, and I'm pleased to say that the performance of the brand continues to strengthen.

If you look at the metrics on the right-hand side, the three that I picked out again are the ones consistent with how we reviewed them over the period, net promoter score up 15 points. The quality perception of the brand has doubled over that time period and the value perception of the brand is tripled over that period.

So when I measure the brand, there is still more that we can do, there is still more opportunity for Ally, the team and everyone to add more value to the Tesco brand, but for over the last three years, we have definitely seen some progress in rebuilding a more differentiated proposition for Tesco.

As Alan says we're well on our way in terms of the operating costs, so 820 million so far. The trajectory ahead of that we shared when we shared the guidance couple of years ago, and on the right side I've given you a little update in terms of the progress that we're making in the buckets that we shared that times and so operating model, lots and lots of change you would. We shared with them with you as we've gone through the last three years but 540 million of the 820 coming out of the operating model more than 100 in terms of logistics and distribution and 174 in that goods not for resale. So really very happy with the progress that we're making in terms of cost and still an opportunity for us to continue and accelerate what it is the team is been doing.

Generation of cash, Alan talked about in year if you look across the three years, the 9 billion that we talked about, well on track to deliver, very happy with the way that that is coming through. On the right hand side and we try to give you a little more insight in terms of cash is easier to say then is to do. I suppose it significant but shouldn't be a surprise, but 80% of that cash improvement has come from the profit recovery, all right?

So that rebuilding of the profitability of business concerning cash very strongly, but also 20% of it has come from a real improvement in working capital performance, and we continue to see opportunities for us to do that even better going forward. Everybody remembers this matrix from October of 16th. The bit update is the bottom right hand corner at this point which is -- we second half of '14, '15, the margins for the group was 0.8, full year was 1.8 and you're seeing stable first year 2.3, 2.9 exit the year just about 3% is the trajectory of total group level of total margin.

I thought I'd give you two other examples about how it is we think about mix geographically. So, what you see here is by half year the three business units that we have on the left hand side of the UK and Republic of Ireland, and you'll remember as well as I do that in the second half of '14, '15 the UK and Ireland was negative in terms of its profitability and is 2.5 percent in the second half of this year.

We've made lots of changes in central Europe during the period of time we've been here really, really, really pleased with the plan that Matt and his team have put in place and the performance of the business in the last year in central Europe doubling the profit and getting the growth that we want and with some really strong funds to how we go forward. And as Alan says the profit performance in Asia as being very good indeed but required us to do some strategic management of the mix that we were selling.

And I suppose that's the thing that I think when we talk about managing the mix being prepared to walk away from unprofitable sales once we've taken out the cost of delivering those unprofitable sales is something we've been prepared to do in order to enhance the quality and the sustainability of the business model and Asia, probably is the -- the biggest single example of that whilst we've been quite a lot of it in the UK around certain categories of general merchandise as well.

So the other thing I'd do is give you a sense of mix, you know we talk about food and we talk very clearly I think for three years about the importance of food in terms of the turnaround of the business. What I've done here is breakdown back to the UK, what's driving our gross versus what's driving growth in our competitive sets? So the dark blue is food and where we take the four week ending to the end of February or the 12 week ending, you see that our focus is on food and our outperformance versus the market continues to be in food.

And what that's deliberate with no surprise, but actually when people ask me am I happy with the performance in the UK as prices move and other things -- I'm very happy with the performance of the UK, we continue to outperform the market in terms of volume over the period and we gained food market share in the UK in the year and that's because that's where our focus is. But the mix of growth in the UK market across the competitive set is actually quite different.

Anyway moving on, Steve and the team have done a remarkable job in property, released more than 1.4 billion pounds worth of value, lots and lots and lots of activity, really very impressive. You the things that you've seen over three years free hold proportion has gone above 50% so we've been quite active in buying back property that we felt were part of the sustainable future of the business. We released that 1.4 and at the same time repurposed more than 2.6 million square feet of space, a lot going on in the property world in Tesco.

And finally, innovation, which is where I never say anything, which is on the left hand side, but happy to talk about things that are on the right hand side. I suppose the one, if I think back over three years what is an awful lot. There's one that stands out as being quite a pivotal moment for us. The decision to invest in the farm brands was a big deal. It was an awful lot of money at the time against the strategy that was at that time not proven.

So if you look at the top level of the picture the farm brands. Just give you a little insight in the 12 months that we're just reporting. Sales of the farm brands in the UK were £560 million. We sold more than 750 million units, i.e. package loose. It's been a phenomenally successful activity for us in the way that we reposition not just the categories but the value perception of the total brand. But there has been a lot of innovation and there I say there is an awful lot more to come.

The three that I pick out that you should be watching out for now is in own brand. You would have hopefully some of you saw on the way and if you have not being seeing store, some of you came to the launch of what we call Project Atlas, which is the re-launch of Tesco's own label across all three tiers of the brand. We are about 1,300 SKUs into total Ally and the team, have to manage, which is more adjacent of more than 10,000.

We will get of about 95% of the way through by the end of Q3 and you will see some of that thinking and that execution play out in other parts of our international business through the course of this year. So far, we have launched five more exclusive brands that replace the value tier and you would have seen some of those in the play as we go a lot going on Tesco and label Alan said 51% participation in the UK growing up more than 4%. We are very happy with the work that is going on brand.

Clubcard re-launched in the year to be contactless, it gives us a lot more capability going forward. It's reinvigorated engagement with Clubcard. There has been some work around partnerships and how we use it for reward. We've got some more plans for Clubcard going forward. And then linked also to what is what we have got going Pay+. Pay+ has gone through the half -- the 500,000 users of that Pay+ app within the Tesco business, really very successful launch recognized by the Finance Institute as the best payment and loyalty app available.

So just an example of what currents if you like in terms of that three year trend on innovation, so that -- those with the six drivers that brings you up-to-date in terms of where we are with each of them. But we have also tried to always through that four years that three years share with you through the lens of the four stakeholders we consider in our business. So if I start with customer, the promoter score I have touched on already a very significant improvement in the feedback and the recommendation that we are getting from customers who are visiting prepared to recommend others to come back to Tesco very significant.

If I go back to August of 14 i.e. the period before we started here, our market share was declining by a little more than 1.5% and if I come all the way forward to February of 18 actually we are gaining market share again. For those who remember in October 14 we said there were three immediate priorities for the UK business, which was to regain competitiveness. I think we can safely say what is definitely not done and there is always a challenge we are more competitive now than we were three years ago.

If I take the Kantar measure of loyalty and this is sort of heavy loyalty we see a strong improvement in the loyalty profile of Tesco shoppers also across that three year period. And if you encapsulate that all in the six factors that go together in the YouGov brand survey on brand perception, we have more than tripled the positive perception of the brand, across if you see down at the bottom quality, value, reputation, satisfaction, are all the things that drive brand perception.

And there is a threefold -- more than threefold improvement in the brand as judged by the customers over that period. So talk about colleagues, there's been an awful lot of change for Tesco colleagues over the three years. Not all of it easy by any stretch. And just to make through that period set by our colleagues, a great place to work, has gone from 70% to 83%. A great place to shop has doubled still lower than I would like it to, but it is doubled.

And anybody in retail knows that your colleagues are by far in a way your harshest critics, they're also your most knowledgeable customers, listening to colleagues is really-really helpful in terms of the things we have to do. So getting recognition back from our colleagues is a great place to shop and a place they recommend is very important to us and there's been strong progress in that over the three years.

Try to give you an insight into transformation, what's really happened, because I'm very conscious that when we make a change everybody talks about that one particular change. If we go back to -- this is looking at colleague hours, lot of change, but between August of 14th and now with all of the changes that we've done we have more than 18,000 more customer facing roles.

As we've made lots and lots of changes around what we been doing, if you remember in those early presentations, how did we increase the amount of Tesco talents and resource which is serving customers, we have increased the percentage of our people who are serving customers really quite significantly.

At the same time though, if I look at the management numbers and for the world level III and above the management changes we've taken, the number of management roles in our business, same time period is 6,000 less. It's being really quite a dramatic shift if you look at the structure of our business now.

And if I think about what Matt and Tony and others drove in the UK and what we did in our head offices around it's really quite radical transformation. But the interesting thing is not often reported is actually the number of colleagues that we're serving customers has increased three years in, net-net and actually it's in other structures that we've taken roles away from the business in order to simply.

The investment in colleagues, right, the investment in colleagues, we had a pay freeze three years ago. No investment in the pay at all given the situation the business found itself in and what you see there is the trajectory in terms of base pay. There's also been bonus based on performance introduced for colleagues in the UK. We have 10.5% pay deal agreed for the Next which covers this year and next year, so we continue to invest in that colleague relationship with Tesco as the businesses improve.

Suppliers, obviously a very difficult place little over three years ago, I've nothing but admiration for what Jason and the team have done in re-boosting if you like the relationship that we have with our suppliers. We stepped back and said we want to do this really very differently. Now has responsibility for end-to-end product lifecycle. The Suppliers Viewpoint in terms of satisfaction three years on has moved from 51 to 78.

We've 10,500 users at the supply end network that we put in place, this is all about helping suppliers understand how it is they should work with Tesco. How it is they can best extract value on work effectively with us? And externally you see that that changed in the way that we approach has come through in the Advantage survey where we were definitely middle of the pack in '14, '15, whether been first, as those who buy our suppliers for the last two years.

And obviously, we talked about a volume led recovery. You see on the right-hand side, we had seven years of volume decline in our business, that really affects the relationship we have with our suppliers, arresting that decline, getting ourselves back to competitive levels of growth is something that our suppliers clearly appreciate, and always remember that 1% of growth from a Tesco point of view is significantly more than 1% of growth elsewhere given the size of our business.

So quite a fundamental change in the way that our relationships with suppliers seen. I supposed finally, obviously very importantly, our shareholders, and we started from the place where we were losing share to everybody. Now those charts if you remember about where everybody said you had a particular problem coming in, actually our problem was bigger because we were losing share to everybody. We're now gaining share in foods, full year UK. We will loss making in the UK, and the margin -- our group margin is now exiting the year just above 3%.

We're generating a significant amount of free cash flow and can see that improving further. And as Alan touched on, net debt was 8.5 billion three years ago, we finished the year at 2.6 billion. So, indebtedness is down from 21 to 12. The capital discipline, and over the last three years, we've been very, very, very tight with capital, changed the metrics that we used, changed the payback periods that we look for, and actually being very tight in the way that we look at capital across.

If you look at the three years before that, the level of CapEx was nearly three times higher. I mean really interesting, Alan and I -- before Charles arrived, we sat down with the UK business and looked through the detail in their capital plan. One of the things that really interesting for me was a little bit more than 80% of the capital that was being proposed for investment in this year had a return of less than two years.

Now, I told you already, I think Charles may sharpen that payback period, even times, so I think Booker was 18 months, I'm quite happy for that challenge to come in, but I suppose from the Tesco perspective, you're getting that percentage under two years, hopefully gives you an insight into the discipline and the respect that we have for capital investment in the business. EPS Alan has touched on, and dividend you're familiar with. So, that was just trying to put together through those -- for our stakeholders, what we think has happened over three years.

So, that's done. At three years, we are where we are, I am pleased with the progress, much more to do, challenges and opportunities, but motivated by what comes next and what comes next, I suspect, is dominated by what it is we've done in the merger of coming together with Booker. So, is what I would do, it was in the release this morning, the Booker results, Charles and his team finished only on 31st of March, and not fully audited, at this point, we have to make sure that has closed our proxy, so pleased, they're not fully audited, but we obviously are pretty good there.

And I am pleased to say a very strong performance from the Booker team and that trajectory that you saw through last year carries on, customer satisfaction, the most important metric continues to strengthen up again to 85.7, like-for-like just under 10% and a very strong performance in terms of 195 million of operating profit and a 120 million of net cash. The performance of the Booker business has been fantastic over the long period, but it's also been fantastic as we've gone through the merger process.

More customers, the retail club is working particularly well. But actually just the level of satisfaction that is within Charles customer base is impressive and we hope to build on that yet further. As you know we have a small, we had a small team of people working across the two businesses. We call it joining forces looking at how it is we get the complementary skills in both businesses and how we could try and get fast out of the gate in terms of realizing some of the opportunities.

We delivered the merger on time, exactly as we proposed that even though it was more than a year earlier. I'm very pleased with the way that both teams work together on that merger and I see the benefits of that as we start operating together. We have a 175 million at least as significant cost synergy potential, and we put in 25 million of growth synergy opportunity. That was in the prospectus, we set that all the way through, with five weeks in I with five-week into the merger and we're focused on delivering that.

I think what we doing, trying to give you a little bit of flavor. What are we actually been doing over the five, those five week. We know we're really clear that there is some opportunities and the complementary nature of the two ranges across the two businesses. So little insight into what does that mean. So we identified in Tesco. What might be the 13 SKUs those Booker customers would really like to have, but they don't have access to now and vice versa. So what are the 30 things in Booker that might be very good for Tesco customers that they currently don't have access to.

Now, it was easier for us to make Booker customer of Tesco's, we actually started in a couple of stores right out of the back having 30 of those lines in a few of our stores. Five-week in really very happy with the sales performance that range, as Jason was telling me only yesterday, justifies itself from a sales density point of view already and there is very little if any communication about that. It's very early days will now put the Tesco SKUs into the book and we will see how that builds.

But when we look at range optimization we see some really complementary opportunities and before you ask me the question later it really is in that sort of catering opportunity, catering pack sizes the brand that people know of catering executions that actually Tesco customers and logical seem to instinctively find appealing.

So when we talk about range optimization that's one of the things that we see as an opportunity. Some of you may have visited Cambridge here in the last sort of five weeks in our store in Bar Hill. We launched a Chef Central at the very end of February. Now why Bar Hill? I have to say partly from customer and market opportunity but partly on a very practical basis. For those who haven't been to Bar Hill, don't know how many have, we have Dobbies in Bar Hill.

When we sold Dobbies these is a part of the store, which is already completely cordoned off in separate. So it's part of joining forces on a tendency basis, we started to prepare for Booker to become a tenant inside the Tesco store in order for us to test this proposition. And that's what we open the Chef Central right at the very end of February being running out for six. We will do the full review at the end of this weeks with Charles and the team and been working that as a professional offer.

It's a professional offer that doesn't exist in the neighborhood and you can see the sales begin to grow. It's also an offer that Tesco shoppers can avail themselves to it if they want to come out of the extra store and go into the Chef Central proposition, okay? Now, really very interesting for us, the other thing that's been interesting about this it's allowed us to have the conversation that we've been having with our supply partners about the growth opportunity that we see bringing together the country's leading retailer and wholesaler in one place by physically walking.

So all of the conversations that happen with the first sort of 39 supply partners about the opportunity of working together with a new group have been taking place in Bar Hill around Chef Central, so we can talk about it live with reality in terms of what it is we're thinking about the opportunity going forward.

The other and again we took some of this in perspective is we do see a big opportunity for us to expand our delivery offer. If you think about that Chef Central example I've just given to you, we haven't done this yet okay, so just be really clear haven't done this yet. But would it be possible for our grocery home shopping delivery vehicles to pick up from Chef Central and deliver to professional customers from that site, yes it would. And that would allow us to utilize those delivery vehicles at the time of day that they currently stand idle.

We haven't done that yet, but that's one of the expanded delivery options by putting those ranges together that we see as an opportunity and we see huge opportunity in terms of click and collect network with independent retail, customers that come with the Booker operation or indeed some of the businesses that Booker served. How do we expand our click and collect reach and how do we use some of the mobile and banking apps that I talked about for the Booker customers and indeed the customers, Booker's customers.

So that's what we're working on it's about five weeks in where I think we're pretty fast out of the gate in terms of the range and Chef Central and the relationships with suppliers but it's the start of what we think is really quite a big opportunity. To scale that for you and just to help in terms of how we think about it the 200 million expenses we talked about is over three years. We've also said it's going to be -- our aspiration is 60 million in the first year, 140 in the second and 200 in the third.

So we're giving you the aspiration and we're giving you the breakdown of how we see it across the plan so you've got transparency. We included in the prospectus an exceptional cost of up to a 145 million over those three years to deliver all of those benefits. The bit that wasn't in the prospectus because you have to obviously prove everything in terms of any growth that you put in, it's the number that's on the right-hand side. The 2.5 billion of revenue opportunity is what we see as management we see 2.5 billion growth opportunities of these two businesses coming together.

This is the number that we shared with our supply partners. This is where those growth opportunities start to move us towards. And I suppose if you want my simple view on this cause everybody does understand, why you ask me about synergies is, look our first job is to deliver the 200 and if we identify more than not please be rest assured we will go after them. Will we try and do it quicker? We will try and do it quicker. Will we try and do it for less than 145 million? We will try and do it for less than 145 million and we have aspiration of growth, which is 2.5 billion and if there's more to go for you can be rest assured we'll go for it.

But if we hit 2.5 billion, we should all be very happy about that. That's the result of just to be clear, strengthening the core offer to our existing customers and you can see that already in parts of the business and some of the new growth opportunities that I've mentioned and other plans that we got which, as usual you're going to have to wait to see them before I talk about them, but that's the way that we're thinking about coming together in the merged entity.

The other bit of insight I thought we would give you people say how are the two businesses going to work together? Now, we have a long time to talk about this merger between ourselves and one of the things we talked about is fit, cultural fit. How does it work? And actually the thing is really interesting there is a longer presentation for employees about actually some of the language that two businesses use, ever so slightly different. When you look at the intent, it's amazing, amazing how actually aligned there in terms of priorities, values and virtues.

So what we chose to do for our own employees, is share and I have simplified for you here. If you think about the combined business the idea of serving Britain customers a little better every day fits perfectly. Anybody who has visited Charles as a Booker investor over the last 10 years he would have told you about health safe and legal customer satisfaction, cash profitability same thing. What do we talk about? Customer at the heart of everything we do, magnetic offer every decision we take, a healthiest place to work and shop, safest place to work and shop.

So, serving Britain's customers a little better every day is the magnetic north of the combined organization, really very happy that the three values as articulated to turn in Tesco apply almost exactly to Booker. So, we adopt that language for both. And if you like the operating principles, we use ever so slightly different language but health safe and legal we think is the better articulation so we adopt that across the business.

Customer satisfaction is there for both. Cash profitability is there for both and has been throughout. This idea and again we pick up the Booker expression of that which is how do you get maximum benefit from minimum change, how do you do 20% of the investment for 80% of the results, how do you do in 20% of the time and get 80% other way there. This idea we are really very clear, people always ask me about integration, it's one thing, it's exactly how we've been running the others parts of Tesco which is but with very special channel expertise.

Booker is a brilliant whole selling business and we don't want to change that at all. We just want to try to augment it and likewise Tesco is not about retail either. So we have large stores, small stores online wholesale fortunately one team, one team but with specialist capability in each of those outlets. And for those who are long in the tooth or read the history of Tesco and Jack Collin [ph], he had this little acronym at the bottom that some of you will know.

The thing that Charles and I wanted to, and the team wanted to put forward to the operations of the business was get on with it. See, we are not spending a lot of time integrating businesses actually we want to get to the growth quickly. So for those who are not familiar, we bring back and put into the operating principles of Collin [ph] needed which means if you're not familiar the letters mean, you can't do business sitting on your ass, which seems like a very good way of encapsulating the need for speed.

I think in terms of shareholders, you have heard us talking Tesco about medium term ambitions of 3.5 to 4.9 billion of cash, 1.5 billion of cost you've had all of that. That's been articulation of what it is philosophically we wanted to be doing. I think if you ask is what our underlying philosophy is and again we have touched on this a couple of times, but it's also manifested in the book of business is absolute focus on cash profitability. I know that when we come and we talk to the city we convert into a margin.

But again just let me repeat in Tesco today, nobody, nobody has a percentage margin target, never have had, never will have. It's an outcome. The only time we calculated is when we get ready to share it with you, alright. All the things that are quantum cash profitability we'll carry on doing that. It's very consistent with how Booker works and that's what we will do going forward. So, our underlying philosophy is cash profitability. There how do we grow the earnings and how do we generate free cash flow?

Now, hopefully over the three years you have seen that from Tesco, you've seen it a longer after Booker, we put the two businesses together. And that's where you're going to see, we'll continue to report on the Tesco numbers so you can see our performance in a way that I try to give you a three year update, but if you want to know how it is we're going to think as the leadership team about driving the whole business going forward, is cash profitability quantum, it's earnings growth, it's free cash flow generation. Okay?

So that's it. We're delivering against the six drivers, we're happy with the momentum in terms of the performance, sales, profit, cash are all up. Thankfully debt is down. We continue to shift the mix. And we will continue to shift the mix as we think about what the write off is. The balance sheet is significantly strengthened, very happy and confident with the opportunity that's now afforded to us in the UK by coming together with Booker. We talked about our volume led recovery that was in held by cost-effectiveness and management of mix in terms of margin recovery. To that we now add significant growth opportunity as the other lever.

So -- and with that we're managing to generate an improving shareholder return. So that was all I was going to say by way of presentation. And now we'll open it up to questions. At this point I should say there are two people in the audience who have never from a Tesco point of view being in the audience before. One is obviously Charles, but he is not a stranger to any of you or to the sort of forum, but Charles, officially welcome. And then Ian, who is sitting at the back, so Ian, I think you may not know. Ian is the Interim CEO for the Bank. And so if there're any detailed banking questions, I'll be calling on Ian to help. But I think you also know all the other Tesco exec colleagues who are in the room.

So, we'll move to questions, again based on the feedback I had before. Can we keep it to one question each, and if it is a question about for the detailed modeling assumptions or technical accounting then I'm probably going to push it into Chris' direction to solve and answer after the meeting. And for the questions, Alan and I will try and answer them, but if we need some help, or we think we can give you better color with the exec -- I'll call on the exec to augment on that to the answers. Is that okay? So, if you want to put up your hand, we'll get the microphones going. Why don't you go?

Q - Stewart MacGuire

Stewart MacGuire from Credit Suisse, I had just one question for me. If the little dot chart on Page 34, you actually showed your food like-for-like volumes, and if that's accurate, it looks like its zero. So you've been able to generate your improved profitability without any food like-for-like volume growth which was traditionally a key part of your strategy. Can you continue to grow profitability in the zero growth volume?

Dave Lewis

So, the short answer to that question is, yes. As Alan said, he talked about in the UK in particular the volume outperformance, this is a market in the full year was 1.7%, so the critical thing for us is do we outperform the market in food volume in order to have the conversations with suppliers that we've had in the past. And we continue to do that. But the other thing that your question allows me to talk about as I said at the end is we talked about a recovery, which was led by volume then augmented by mix, cost effectiveness, and then new growth.

So there're four levers by which we can recover margin, not just one, right. So the critical thing for us was to arrest the decline, we did. We put in growth over the three years we have. And then we need to outperform the macro environment and volume is the way our suppliers understand it, and I'm really quite happy that there is still opportunity for us to do more of that going forward.

Rob Joyce

Rob Joyce, Goldman Sachs. Just on the number you put up that of 2.5 billion in terms of additional revenue hoping to get. With the original perspective I think you have 25 million if you cost synergies coming from revenues. What revenue number was that based on?

Dave Lewis

Oh, we didn't give one. And so I think, Rob, the distinction here is between what you can put in perspective and you have to be able to demonstrate and improve versus actually what is an aspiration for us is there. And all we are trying to do is now that we are not in that phase. We'll share with you a little bit what is management aspiration for growth, right. And the management aspiration for growth that we set for ourselves over the medium-term is 2.5 billion. But you shouldn’t try and translate that too much to what is the element that we put in because that was a known item that was very discreet. The 2.5 billion is business we got to build.

Rob Joyce

Okay, follow on quickly on that. Just to does that mean you should look at as incremental revenue? Does that drop through at a pretty healthy margin, the right way to think about it?

Dave Lewis

No, I think the hardest that what you should think about is the 200 million that we talked about and we can see and how it is we might sort of choose to invest that in enhancing the offer versus dropping through to the bottom line. We are really clear about that, and we have given you a three year view about how we see it. The opportunity on top of revenue growth is depending which of those initiatives work will depend on the margin profile. So at this point for me to say its going to be x would be premature. I just want to give you a sense for optimism that we have for coming together. Why don’t we just pass it? Should we pass it down the line?

Unidentified Analyst

My question is for Alan actually, two if I may. Thanks for the help on the Booker numbers in terms of last year and synergies and whatever. Could you give some indication of how you see the group balance sheet being this time next year after the equity issue? Maybe a comment on working capital, free cash from Booker so we get a better feel just to this stage rather than dance in the dark as usual as to how the groups outlook?

Alan Stewart

Yes, as Dave said, we are absolutely focused on free cash flow as the measure by which we want to be judging and that’s something which then creates the opportunities for rest of the business and that’s off to the CapEx et cetera. In terms of the Booker impact the 120 million which comes onto the balance sheet at the time that of the merger is a number, which is after paying a way the dividend the final dividend for Booker, so it's really augmenting our cash. We still have cash in our balance sheet and we are continuously looking at the balance sheet efficiency of that cash, obviously being conscious of the fact that we want to run a business which is secure and strong and stable, so we continue to look at that.

The going forward then we get to the debt metrics that we set out a threshold metrics beyond that. We are not there yet. We will see where get to. But critically, the focus on capital discipline, free cash generation, paying a dividend which over time is twice covered we are just on the four times covered today. So there is a lot of growth potential within that dividend putting aside earnings growth which actually gives us the potential to increase the dividend. And we then end up I think with the balance sheet which is a strong balance sheet, sustainable with a business which is generating very strong cash.

The 195 million of cash which Booker generated which in again an underlying number is something which has we've seen from Booker's track record, operating profit translates pretty pricing into cash from a Booker perspective. In our business there are some timing elements around it actual year-over-year net debt but I'm really clear that we got about 200 million per annum of working capital benefit on top of the free cash flow generations for the business put that within tax interest reduction from my ability of management exercises we've done and we have a very strong cash generation in our business certainly that helps us.

Dave Lewis

Sort of put it together a little bit, Clive [ph]. Do you want to pass? Why don't we just logistically go that way? Thank you.

James Tracey

James Tracey from Redburn. One question for Charles, if I can, I don't know if you answer this question or make Dave, what do you intent do differently as CEO of Tesco UK retail?

Charles Wilson

James, I'll answer a question that was I asked in coffee. First of all -- and then come onto yours. First of all what was do I think Tesco which was a surprise that was banned did a lot of due diligence before we joined forces, visited 200 stores before we came together. And actually what you see with Tesco is pretty much what you get. What was the pleasant surprise after joining Tesco because I've now been here about five and half weeks, these actually the people. And Tesco people to keep themselves to themselves, and so I had a good understanding of business, but I didn't really know Jason and I didn't know Matt, I didn't know Ally, I didn't know rest of -- the leadership team is really strong.

When you're in stores, we've got some very, very strong store operators. Even, Jason and I have the privilege of working together with some of the buying team and the Booker buying teams and the Tesco buying teams getting all very well in buy because you're winning together. And also what I saw when I came to great work that Dave, Alan and rest of the leadership have done on culture. Because the culture in Tesco is really, really good progress and that's the great point.

So when you ask me why I'm going to do to different, it's an evolution. There is some great work going on in this company and building on the good of people that we got building on what we do. So really you're seeing in credit, Matt Davis is doing a good handover and very grateful to the business we proceed of making sure we tried business as usual, so Tesco does good job with Tesco, Booker does a good job for Booker customers, five and half weeks and they made good progress on that. And then we started to say how we build on that good work to deliver what they have and have been articulating. So, James, I hope that answers.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. You should have chart showing how you deliver cost savings ahead of your original dot line plan. I just wondered whether you could sort of perfects some, how much you think sort of a pull forward as opposed to funding more opportunities than you have initially hoped that with there? And where you reinvested more or less of that than originally planned either as well?

Dave Lewis

So what I start and you can add if those the case, I think look we were very clear about where we thought the 1.5 billion was going to come from, we gave three buckets of that. I think what we're seeing now is actually our progress in stores is being ahead of what we originally sold and we have seen some opportunities there that we didn't see at the start and we've realize then and got on. I think you know the parts that some of the opportunities we saw actually were harder to get to than always the nature of these things is never learned the way that you do.

So in logistics and distribution actually because of principally because of Palmer & Harvey and now obviously with Booker, we're having to think again a little bit around what the changes in distribution logistics are, and I'm happy with where we are on goods, not for resale so I think the only thing I can say to you is we're happy with the 1.5 billion target it's largely in the way we thought it would be, but there have been some changes within.

The question is, will we try and get that sooner? We will always try and get it sooner. Will there be other opportunities after we've done that, yes, we think there will be, but we're not a place where we can articulate those for you. We need to concentrate on delivering the other half of what we've got. In terms of reinvestment, I think this is where it gets difficult because we need to put some of the volume leverage, some of the cost and some of the other things and the mix changes into that investment.

But we have invested back. You know the most significant was the investment we made in farm brands we made a head off, but you could actually quite at the time in the end it was more than a 300 million of investments and that was paid for through a number of ways not least of which a significant part of it was volume leverage and the cost savings. So that's where we are, that's how we see it, slightly different from what we planned, we will try and do it quicker, we're not at a place we're going to raise the guidance because we got to get on and get from 820 to 1.5.

Alan Stewart

The only thing I'd add is that what we set out and what we showed when we first spoke about that was a plan to which we've been working for some time and clearly the world has changed since that time, Dave mentioned Palmer & Harvey, inflation is certainly a lot higher than any period was anticipated and that flows through into our cost base but no change in the graph we were pretty clear was indicative and shouldn't be plotted, it's nice to be ahead of the one that we plotted cause clearly there was some thought behind the plot that we did, but we're really confident that 7.5 to 4% margin despite all the changes is something which we're well on track to deliver in the timeframe that we did presently.

Bruno Monteyne

Bruno Monteyne from Bernstein. Given your scale, given your reach, given your own background as a British consumer group of companies, is it right that you've brand is indexed below your peers? It's not what you're doing about that. And what would the business look like financially and as a shape if you're able to get your brand index ahead of your peers?

Dave Lewis

It's a great question. I think it's we talked about the progress from where we were to where we are, I think I would and I know Ali would we all still see there's still significant opportunity for the brand in total, to your point and that's why it was the first of the drivers we talked about. The way that I would see it, as I know the brand it's always very easy to talk about improvements is not always easy to deliver improvements and that's why I think what the team have done is fairly significant over three years.

But look you know the theory of marketing especially the more value you add to a brand, the more engagement and loyalties you have, allows you more discretion in terms of pricing, you know, if you add value to a brand then it's repaid in that way we're not at that place yet because of the things that you mentioned, but do we get to a place where actually as we continue to add uniqueness and relevance to the brand that can change the economic model of Tesco but we're not there yet. You would have seen on the way in so if you didn't look at the on-label re-launch activity, you would have also seen the naked kitchen activity completely exclusive, unique to Tesco bringing 44% new people into the category something that can't go anywhere else, absolutely bang on trend.

That is something exclusive that's relevant to Tesco that actually customers value, and ultimately in marketing theory that plays into price positioning, and that's the opportunity for adding value to the brand and that's why it's so important to us, but it's a big brand to improve. So that's where we are. To have a pass back behind you and then we will come.

Xavier Le Mene

Xavier Le Mene from Bank of America. I'd like to go back to the Slide number 5 actually of the UK and Ireland profit. If I look at what you are printing today versus what you printed in the first half, we saw significant reversals of this process. It was a negative impact in H1 to positive for the full year. And for the mix, actually, it was a significant positive in H1 and it seems to get more positive in for the full year. So I know the scale is different, but can you elaborate on the trends in H2 versus H1 of the significant changes of the charts are highlighting?

Dave Lewis

So, I think the biggest driver clearly which we have highlighted is our price positioning in H1 relative to price position in H2. And in H1 which is a very active decision in terms of the as inflation came through into the market, a number of us of participants had to hedged to a certain degree, that hedge began to unwind that we saw inflation coming into the market and it was pretty strong. We held back, we worked with our suppliers to try to absorb that for as long as possible.

And frankly, we absorbed a lot of it ourselves but what we couldn't work with suppliers. And that impacted very positive in terms of our perception, but clearly it was some cost to us in terms of the business. We got a volume benefit from that and that stayed through. As we then moved to the second half of the year, the price positioning and the inflation we didn't hold back on as much and as some people have commented, some of that was passed through into the market. Important there this is what Dave said about is the relativity because as a customer I'm buying today relative to what else I can buy today the fact that six months ago it is different.

It's interesting, but I can't buy it. So it's a really important time relative to what else of my choices in that day. And that's what we are seeing. So to the point of second half, first half we definitely had more aligned with the market in terms of the inflation but we continue to grow the volumes and relative to the market over the full year of that 1.7% that Dave spoke about. Then you have some timing impacts in respect operating cost spending initiatives happened when they didn't but overall that's I think the biggest trend I'd call first half, second half.

Alan Stewart

And to pass to your right and then we will come forward and then we'll just...

Fabienne Caron

Fabienne Caron, Kepler Cheuvreux. So we have got going questions for Alan, IFRS 16 will be implemented in January 19. Have you decided yet which method will you use? And can you give us a feeling of the increase of the NPV of the operating lease following IFRS 16?

Alan Harris

I can answer part of that question. Yes, we have decided very deep in the detail of the press release. We have confirmed that we will adopt the fully retrospective basis for IFRS 16. We feel that this best aligns the future with the past and gets the best reference points for the comparison as we go and we reach states its effective in the '19, '20 year. So the year we have just entered will be the comparative year. We will be restating. There is a huge amount of work across the Tesco group to do to understand all of that.

We are well in track on that, but we are not able to quantify that yet. But as you know it will impact our assets liabilities, our depreciation, our interest, no cash impact but as soon as we are able to quantify and give more color on it that's what we will do. But we have confirmed that to again putting with respective lease.

Fabienne Caron

But we should see growth on increasing your operating lease commitment, and when you will use IFRS 16 compared to what you published today?

Alan Stewart

And the way we disclosed our -- yes, there're differences and under the current lease obligations, the standards required that it takes the lease obligations and discount them to lease breaks, IFRS 16 puts the asset on to the balance sheet effectively forever and that will be a change. Within our notes we do have the -- what we capitalize on the balance sheet and we show discounted, that, and then we also have the future lease commitments shown in our notes, so if you add the sums together, you can begin to get to that, obviously rating agencies have their own metrics which try to get to it as well, but it's pretty technical, pretty complex, fundamentally cash doesn't change.

Dusan Milosavljevic

It's Dusan from Berenberg. I just had a question for Charles. It's kind of a bit of a hypothetical question, but what is the operating leverage affecting the Booker business for incremental unit of growth that you're seeing over the years?

Charles Wilson

It's not a hypothetical question because it's easier to draw off history. So we -- where we were converting with pretty much 10% growth in earnings would -- 10% growth in sales would equate to about 12% growth in earnings, which would come through to the cash bottom line pretty hard and fast. And that's what you've seen over the last five years.

Dan Ekstein

It's Dan Ekstein from UBS. I had a question around procurement, hope that meets your expectation in terms of quality. I am interested particularly around supply negotiations post the Booker deal, and you do have a target for procurement gains, and I know you hope to outperform that. Are we simply thinking about a case of going one priceless versus the other and thinking of the differences? Or is it going to be more a case of starting from a position of zero with your key suppliers and thinking more holistically about the retailer supplier relationship with what's very different group particularly in terms of points of presence with the customers? And if it's the latter, then, if I am the supplier, how should I think about maximizing my relationship with Tesco Booker in a profitable way?

Dave Lewis

What I'll give you an introduction and Jason will give you one minute warning then I am going to ask you to add something to it. I think Charles and Jason had started the conversations with 39 at the largest supply partners we have. I think it's fair to say that always when something like this happens, there's an element of looking at the price fall and looking at the relative prices between the two businesses we've seen whether are opportunities, and that's a relatively straightforward thing to do. And then there has to be a conversation about how things like that can be resolved.

And there, Jason talked about the approach that we have to doing that. I think the -- you should know I hope over the last three years we talked about how it is we want to work with suppliers and true partnership. And we're going to take that principal forward and it works even better with the enlarged group and it did even on the Tesco standalone basis. So, the bit that I would say before I pass to Jason to give you a little bit more insight into is, if I were supplier and I was sitting here, now I would be sitting at home saying just a second, I have got the largest retailer in the UK, that's growing again.

I've got the largest wholesaler in the UK that continues to grow very strongly, and I'm looking for growth in my business and they're saying that their own aspiration is to grow another 2.5 billion in revenue, I'd be sitting down thinking how it is I align my plans with the opportunities that full channel business affords me, and actually how can I change my business to work with that more efficiently and better.

I've said before when I worked -- the happy days were when I was a Chairman at Unilever in UK, Tesco by far and away my toughest partner in terms of negotiation they got the best terms but they were also my most profitable customer because I was able to change my business to work with them more efficiently. And that's part of where we want to be with all of our supply partners and coming together with Booker doesn't change that, it just enhances it. Is that enough warning, Mr. Tarry?

Jason Tarry

Yes, as I recovered you seem to have answered the question -- I think it's a good question I think it's worthwhile outlining the approach actually which is, we met the supplies in Bar Hill very deliberately because what we want you to do is talk to them about growth and talk to them about speed and show them some tangible examples of that, and that was absolutely our approach and that is what we did, we showed them around Chef Central.

Joss and I talked them through the growth opportunities as we saw it, and then we talked about the fact that we have sensed some anomalies around the price file -- these two price files, one business one price file. But actually that is, the approach is very much to focus on the growth opportunities the bigger holistic opportunity and let's get going quickly and let's speed into getting after those growth opportunities together.

I think your point is well around reaches very interesting and if you actually add up the distribution points either directly or indirectly through Chelsea's customer base, it does give us you know quite unparalleled reach in the UK and definitely you can see the supplies seeing the opportunity of that.

Dave McCarthy

It's Dave McCarthy with HSBC. Just want to come on that synergy, you've given a figure of 60 million for the first half -- sorry first year, you know the equalization of terms is going to be pretty huge, I would expect. If we take the figure you've given it's suggesting to do the math, I won't run you through the math, but it's suggesting that Booker was only paying about 1% more for products than Tesco was which doesn't sound right and what we've got from published statements the same as my competitors that figure is actually closer to 10%. So why is that figure so low when the equalization should be should be so much higher?

Dave Lewis

I think we will have and I suspect we will have a more detailed conversation about it, David. The only thing I would say to you is, I think when I look at some of those publicly quoted things as a coach and horses that I could drive through it in terms of actually how the market works, but that's my own personal point of view. And now having seen the price file all I would say to you and I won't go any deeper because it would -- it gives us some, sort of competitively sensitive thing, it's nowhere near as neat and tidy as you think it is.

Dave McCarthy

But equally there's going to be a number of lines where Booker is buying cheaper than you and you get time times that.

Dave Lewis

There are opportunities, there are definitely opportunities. Jason and the team, have to realize the opportunities. We got to remember, it's always with the supplier to set the price for their product, and us we can ask but these are subject to negotiation and we'd be very clear about you know we don't set that, they set it. They have to decide whether they want to address some of the differences that might be in pass. So let's see how we go. We got a series of assumptions, we shared with you the assumptions and as I said try and get them. We need to get on with it and realize something and I will share with you when we done it. Right, so we go back with it.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Sreedhar Mahamkali from Macquarie. One question and a very short follow-up, if I may. The question is, you've talked quite a lot about first half, second half shape of last year in the U.K. the puts and takes. As you look forward, does the second half that you've just finished, does that represent more accurately the year ahead? How do we think about it in terms of the puts and takes? Or do you see slightly greater need for reinvestment back in the offer? That's the first one. The follow-up is the 2.5 billion, is there any way you can give us some kind of magnitude Booker versus presumably report Booker. How much of that we should be looking to see in Booker and how much in Tesco, for instance?

Dave Lewis

At this stage I can't break that down, I won't break that down, it's going to be as a combined business because I asked them do you want to keep the businesses together, it's the new opportunity to consume both being together. So, its 2.5 billion for the combined group, when we come to report actual performance will give you the insight but there is no breakdown of 2.5 billion, because it's only facilitates by both businesses being together. In terms of the …

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Just be absolutely, the profit from that isn't in the 200 million? Whatever profit you generate out..

Dave Lewis

25 million of that is in the 200 million. We now got to get a growth trajectory above, we think is 2.5 billion.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Okay. So, the 25 million profit out of the 2.5 billion, you're putting that 1% margin?

Dave Lewis

So, exactly, you got it. To your earlier question, what do we see? We see inflation getting being lower going forward that we saw last year at a consumer price that when we look at commodities and we look at and the last month was 0.8 versus mid 3% for last year. So you can see that as partly competitively driven as much as just other cost price driven. So I think that market stays competitive in that sense.

I think the other thing that we should say and we say is, there are some challenges in terms of some of the cost side of the business and for us, that's one that's most and minds at the moment is distribution. As we go through Palmer & Harvey being into Tesco is definitely an non cost for us, we have it where it was for a reasons and we need to work that through thinking through the book and network, Tesco network once through it, to find the right way to do that because it's very clear that that complexity does affect our operation and we need to find the right way to do.

So that's the challenge that we have. I think that's exacerbated and you're seeing this elsewhere particularly in the transport sector, there is pressure in terms of transportation now in terms of drivers and customer about the, that's the feature us a new headwind if you like that we will, the industry will see a little bit obviously we go forward, we got times for mitigate. So the only new feature going forward is that, you need what, we have the right distribution and logistics make a business bring the goods together and there is detail work going on that.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Specifically, in terms of your pricing position versus your competitors, you're happy with the…

Dave Lewis

We're very happy, so people will talk about points of inflation, if I look at where we are in terms of price relativity as we exited our financial year, happy where we were. Is that more is a competitive activity in the marketplace? There is and as always, will decide how it is we choose to react. I think the most important thing and the things is works well for every three year is, we decided what it is we want to do for our shoppers, right.

And so, actually most of our pricing decisions are based on the conversation with our shoppers. And we've got away from reacting to all little initiatives and big initiatives that go everywhere else. And that's what we'll continue to do, and that's exactly how we see it, inflation we don't see it being as big as it was last year, there's still some pressure there, so we'll be in the usual game of deciding actually how it is we can manage, invest, deliver the profit that's just our normal but there's nothing new that I would talk about in that offer going forward at this stage.

Alan Stewart

But in terms of shape you know first half, second half what we've done is we've grown and we've grown we're exiting with 230, 2.3% margin in the UK business, grew at 3% and that's a firm base to which ticked out this year.

Borja Olcese

Borja Olcese from JP Morgan. One for Alan and your retail free cash flow 1.4 billion in the year included a 500 million working cap almost 400 million from disposals. These are big numbers, so obviously how do we think of these two in particular going forward?

Alan Stewart

The -- and there are some timing impacts in that which we highlighted we spoke about the Palmer & Harvey administration, we also spoke about and highlighted in our release, the fact that there is still 60 million pounds to pay in respect of the compensation scheme so there are some and there's potential upsize in the relation to the HMRC. So there are moving parts and one of the difficulties about Tesco is that the numbers are very big and they can be quite lumpy and we just have to recognize that equally the timing of when some of our coupon payments and our bonds might well impact year-on-year.

But overall I think the way that I think about it is, grow the operating cash from the business manage the cash flow on CapEx which we had a bit of an upside last year the 200 million that I mentioned, that's generally I would expect and hope that providing our CapEx is stable year on year, our cash utilization should be pretty much the same year on year and that was this year 1.1 billion, indicated a little bit more is what we're targeting now but generally in year that should be about the same level.

And then the other impact that we -- as I look forward, obviously as we make more profit and we utilize past tax losses we pay more cash tax and then just again a flag this is going to impact everybody in the market, HMRC in the UK are bringing forward the payments on account regime and we will impact and that's effectively a permanent offer from the working capital perspective and that will impact over the next couple of years.

But broadly the way we think about it is generate the cash from the business, spend it wisely within it and then get to a free cash flow. I think this year was, in fact there were some favorable elements in it and then the lumpy elements also will be some of the property and other items, which we don't have a huge amount of control over but we choose to invest to make money or invest it as the circumstances arise.

Andrew Gwynn

Andrew Gwynn from Exane, I'm going to ask about Asia again, you flagged that two factors so 6% wholesale, 3% [indiscernible] if we look at the Q4 performance minus 14 of these 5% points, like-for-like. So I'm just wondering what's happening there because obviously the profit is growing, forget margin that's absolute currency adjusted profits growing and you got some very-very weak underlying like-for-like unless there's something else going on that I'm missing.

Dave Lewis

So, yes, the key drivers that I’d talk with the highlights are the ones we have spoken about the 6% the 3% and the 1% deflation. There is -- and again we tried to be as clear as we can be in terms of the numbers, as we looked around the group and the way that we are counting for some small elements of sales particularly in the Asian business, to lesser degree in the European business and then element of previous tool sales will now be counted for as a consignment basis. Again, no change to the cash that we are receiving but there is an element of that if you look at the specifics and the numbers in the back of the desk we have highlighted the adjustments we have made and Chris and the team can take you through that. But that’s probably part of we are pointing at.

Andrew Gwynn

So, a simple question, what's the underlying like-for-like within Asia?

Dave Lewis

If you strip out the numbers and I’m looking at Tony if he wants to add something as we talk. I think we see the moment and again, if I look at the last month which is on my mind I think our food sales are up over 3% like-for-like in Asia as we come out that annualizing of that. The market is deflating. So if you look at the Thai market not just ourselves but everybody else is deflation in the marketplace, there is some government couponing that we need to understand in terms of what the emphasis that is going to be on the marketplace. But in the core bits of turnaround of the Thai business and the restructuring of their whole proposition if I look across food, last four weeks 3.2% like-for-like gives you the best indication stripping out all the bulk and the couponing and et cetera. Tony, do you want to say anything on top of that?

Tony Hoggett

I think you have answered it, but I think it will just be a reiterate. This is a volume recovery that volume growth and quality of growth going forward big traditional market which is a half market and part of that sale you have seen come out was driving that market and was going into that market and wasn't profitable. So, you'll see the year ahead growing profits, growing sales in a profitable way.

Nick Coulter

Nick Coulter from Citi. Just a point of clarification if I may similar to that the 1.5 billion target that you have out there, can you clarify that the 175 million target is your gross savings target from the Booker merger, which of course you'd probably beat and you probably retained but just to check that the 175 is gross rather than the net?

Alan Stewart

Correct.

James Grzinic

James Grzinic from Jefferies. Very quick question, strategic question really. As the free cash flow profile of your UK business really improves. Does that open up options, strategic options for the more cash to businesses outside the UK, I'm thinking particularly Thailand?

Dave Lewis

I’m not sure about the last bit you said, there could provide opportunities for?

James Grzinic

Strategic options in terms of international businesses the more cash generated international businesses?

Dave Lewis

So, I think what we think is getting ourselves back to as what I tried to say is our intention through driving cash profitability the earnings growth and the free cash flow and hence is again the balance sheet and gives us all source of optionality as we do that. I don’t think you should at this point take that trajectory to anyway and so there will be a change in the international strategy that we have laid out. We are still in a place which is we see big growth opportunity in Thailand that we returns very well and we continue to invest and we continue to open source in Thailand.

In Central Europe what Matt is doing is reshaping that portfolio, we have closed unprofitable stores. We are thinking about propositions that can work better in a couple of those key markets. That keeps us absolutely busy, right. And what have going on in Ireland that keeps us absolutely busy. So I wouldn’t at all infer on how it is, we philosophically see the improvement not just the UK, but the group, into a change in international strategy at this point, not at all.

James Grzinic

And are you working on new discount chain for the UK?

Dave Lewis

Never ever coming on any innovation ever, and I’ll give the qualification to that because people always -- you get into a no-win situation which is -- well we didn’t say this, so we did say, on peoples’ second guess and you get yourself into all sorts of things. So, flat no on anything, in the innovation book, whether it’s a good idea, or bad idea, yes or no, no comments, so you can’t read anything into it ever. And at least I’ve been consistent about that for three years. I am not just stating now, alright. Is that it? We don’t see any more arms in the air. So, hopefully, we’ve answered all of your questions, I am sure we’ll talk more over the days and the weeks to come.

Thank you very much for listening, as I say two things for me, strong set of results, very pleased with the Tesco colleagues, and what they’ve managed to deliver together over the last 12 months, but hopefully you see that over three years, that’s the consistent trajectory and we’re really-really very excited to have Booker and Tesco UK together and the opportunity that can bring in terms of new growth, new thinking, to our largest business in the group.

So, thank you very much for your time and your attention.

