ASOS's (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASOS plc (OTCPK:ASOMF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Nick Beighton - CEO

Greg Feehely - Director, Investor Relations

Sherri Malek - RBC

Andrea Ferraz - Morgan Stanley

Ben Hunt - Investec Securities

John Stevenson - Peel Hunt

Emily Want - Redburn

Dan Homan - Citi

Anne Critchlow - SG Securities

Sanjay Vidyarthi - Cannacord Genuity

Adam Cochrane - Citi

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Andrew Hughes - UBS

Chris Perrella - Bloomberg Intelligence

Nick Beighton

Good morning and welcome to all the people attending and dialing on the webcast as well. Before I start, I’d like to welcome Greg to the front of the room. Greg has been with us for six years. He’s graduated on to become Director of IR at prize winning Director of IR. I know that because he regularly reminds me and in case he brings his trophies in and drop them on my desk. But seriously Greg, thank you very much for your support, and we’re going to have you with the Q&A today.

So let’s get started. Let me just put the results into context before I go through them. It’s an another strong trading performance for ASOS, and I’m really pleased with that, particularly given the high level of investment that we’re undertaking and the high level of change that involves. While continue to invest in our future where we remains entirely focused on the core financial disciplines and core financial focus. And I’m pleased with both our current year and medium term guidance remains unchanged this morning.

Our investment in our customers, and our people, and our technology, and our capability is huge and we’re further accelerating that investment in distribution, logistics and intact. This is laying the foundations for a business that will deliver throughput capacity of 4 billion in sales within the next 12 months, and it’s a further set in building the ASOS business into the world’s number one fashion destination for 2017.

So turning to the numbers. Our P1 sales performance was excellent at 30% growth, our P2 sales was a little bit light than we originally expected, but still strong at 21%. Clearly, our trading stand through P1 fluttered the sales of expense of P2. You can see the impact of that for the stronger gross margin during the P2 as well. P2 was also again a very strong competitive period, P2 comes with 42%. And just into the higher comps, we’ve particularly factored the rest of the world figure. We saw high returns profile, predominantly through a different product mix.

Our PBT was up 10% in line with what I flagged in January as aside the period during November forms of bigger parts of our mix. During the period our customer KPIs were again progressed beautifully across almost all territories and I’ll run through some of those later. Equally, I’m delighted with the velocity in all aspects of our business, particularly in products, particularly in cash, particularly in logistics but it really is across all aspects of our business.

We will continue that pace this year and we’re going to make some tweaks for the timing while operate internal transformation plans. We now expect to open the U.S. facility earlier that planned in July and in part from the acceleration in CapEx will facilitate that. We’re expecting our CapEx guidance now to be between $230 million and $250 million for the year. As a result of this the year-end cash position is now estimated to be slightly lower than previously indicated but for the year end, it will be broadly flat with what we’ve seen at the half year, but more detail on that later.

Turning to our geographical performance. Our geographical focus remains exactly the same; mainly due to the UK half, October charging and EU and accelerating our U.S. business. Internationally, it’s been our first priority and you can see from the chart it’s worked out pretty well. The EU has clearly outperformed the other major segments. The detailed KPIs as usual included in the appendices, but I’m going to pick out couple of highlights for you.

Within the UK, we’ve continued to perform strongly, again surprisingly on the upside. We’ve gained further market share in our home territory, which is really important to us. We’ve seen order frequency up 8% accompanied by some excellent growth in our premier customers at mainly 40%. This has been driven by improved availability, tons of proposition and products expansion such as Try Before You Buy, Face and Body, ASOS 4505 and improvement in premier delivery.

Within the EU, our active customers grew by 26% to on to taking us some 6.3 million customers, including 1.8 million active customers in France, 2 million in Germany. To underlying the success that what we’ve been doing in the EU and the response of investment we’re making over the period half of all the customers acquired are falling in the EU zone. Orders have grown by 38% alongside specific increases in frequency, in conversion, which particularly pleasing given the acceleration in mobile mix. And I’m really pleased overall to have these regions responding to our strategies.

Our customer proposition in the U.S., as you know, is somewhat behind the EU and the UK, but we’re stepping on the investment there and accelerating it into this territory. Notwithstanding that we’ve seen some record performances coming out of the U.S. record at downloads 640,000, a record number of new students, added over 0.5 million and this is all event of the U.S. hub opening. When that’s open, it give us the ability to improve our proposition for customers in a far more talented way.

With respect to rest of world, we’re seeing order growth of 26%, 19% more customers, clearly a lot more work to do but still a big market and excited about potential that that will bring.

Turning to sales growth in a bit more detail. Overall, top line sales grew by 27%. This is bang in line in the middle of our sales guidance within that the six month period going to tailwind around 1% and we’re expecting that to be in the 1% to 2% for the full year. Looking at the regions, in the UK, we’ve continue fantastic growth, delivering 22% on top of 18% in the prior period, which I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you it’s a pretty challenging UK market. Our product and proposition developments continue to attract new customers and driving increased levels of engagement with them.

In the EU, retail sale grew by 4% with really strong performances in Germany and France in particular, also aided by launch of premier in six new countries, more delivery improvements elsewhere and launch of new payment methods towards the end of last year. In the U.S., we grew sales of over 20% or 27% in constant currency, customers reacted really well to our product and promotions and propositions, including new delivery, which is still within the U.S. which is now a standard future. And finally rest of world, sales grew by 25%. This is particularly against tough comp of 59% on the prior year. So despite of 25% growth is a two year growth of over 85%.

In terms of countries, Russia continue to grow at circa 50% comping a triple digit number. In the Middle East, we’ve also delivered great growth. And the rest of world segment is probably held back by flat Australian market in period. As you’ll see from our statement, we don’t doing to change our guidance for the full year on sales, so we’re maintaining 25% to 30% for the full year.

On to gross margin, gross margin for the Group improved by 100 basis points to 48%. During the period, we’ve held prices flat for our customers so the growth is delivered through sales growth and customer growth and delivered through products and proposition enhancements. The movements by each geographical segment are predominantly attributable ASOS design, product mix, territory clearance mix, hedging stance and improvements in period which I am sure you all know.

Just walking through some of the main group movements which is the bar chart at the bottom or the histogram at the bottom. First of all, it's clear that our full price sales mix was again better year-on-year. This was the first time that we've used our new clearance optimization tool, which is now an AI driven tool. And it’s suggested that we go deeper and harder than we were previously have done. So as we grow algorithm driven engines, we’ll continue to refine that as you probably back into the import and the refines going forward. So that's an important step in our new retail systems using AI to guide our clearance activity.

During the trading period, we chose not to invest the hedging gains, which we've previously locked-in into customer price. I've talked to you before about pricing having this thing being largely behind us. But what we did do is invest those gains into customer propositions and into all the aspects of our consumer facing activity, which clearly falls lower down the P&L account. I guess, you could say the heavy investment, heavy lifting within pricing as largely behind us, but that doesn't mean we're placing at all on customer pricing. And it also shows the investment agility that our model allows us. Net impact is clearly driven by geography and third parties, ASOS branded mix. ASOS brands now account for just under 40% of the sales in H1. Historically, you know this has been a stronger mix within the U.S. circa 10% stronger mix.

Finally, we've largely offset the product mix and clearance impact through leveraging our increased scale and sales to generate improved returns. This is in spite of some currency headwinds earlier in the period and some of our key sourcing territories as being substantially wage increases such as Turkey, Eastern Europe and Mauritius in particular. We're committed to ensuring our suppliers pay a fair way just part of our fashion and beauty program. But as you can see these increased costs have come through the supply chain have been offset by volume and improved by margin terms. Gross margin as a whole increased by 90 basis points. This is predominantly as more customers took advantage of our extended range of free delivery propositions.

Moving to operating costs. At the total level, these increased by 130 basis points. Taking a closer look at this in detail; distribution cost, which is the cost of free shipping and returns, remained flat as a percent of sales; warehousing, this is where we’ve seen the biggest movement with cost increasing by 160 basis points to 9.8% of sales; key driver here is the rapid build out of fulfillment from Eurohub, which now accounts for nearly 100% of the European territory orders; and it's a more manual operation till we complete our activity there in the next financial year; so let’s say it’s operating at transitional efficiency. This is entirely consistent with the operating efficiency and the cost of operating that we saw in our Barnsley warehouse pre-mechanization and pre-automation. There is also some startup on parallel running costs and holding costs for our new Atlanta warehouse going through H1. Both of these will flip once our investment program has been completed.

Payroll costs increased by 10 basis points or around 8% of sales. Despite strong headcount increases, we've added 708 offices to our talent pool during the period, which is great and obviously, some non-cash share option charges amounting to just under $5 million. Margin cost improved by 30 basis points to around 5% of sales. In spite of improved activity, such as Face and Body and activewear, I’ll come onto later, which basically shows the underlying efficiency within our digital marketing. Other costs which includes depreciation, tech operating expenses, acquiring fees, improved by 10 basis points to just around 8.4% of sales. Within this, depreciation and amortization was 2.2% of sales. Given the increased capital expenditure over the recent periods, you should expect this charge to increase going forward obviously.

Moving on to cash, our foundry continued to invest hard and invest hard to have the future growth. As I said earlier, we’re shooting of $4 billion of sales capacity within the next 12 months and within that, you could say that we had advantage or continue to build capabilities with confidence. During H1, our investment in CapEx is $95 million and as I said earlier, we’re increasing our guidance from 230 million to 250 million range for the full year, this was up from 220 million that we indicated on the call in January. With all this increased investment, we’re still confident that return on invested capital will be above our hurdle rate of 25%.

Half of the expense will go into technology. Within the expense in technology, it’s got the new retail systems or truly global retail as we call it. Also into our digital platforms accelerating new customer experiences, accelerating use of AI improving the Web and act development and all of that which of course improved customer experience and conversion. Warehousing will be around 35% of the spend, which is the mechanization automation facilitate phase through the Eurohub and build out and start of the build out of U.S. hub, which will be -- all of which will be headed demand. The remainder we’ve invested into our head office and expansion in retail which we hope will be completed early next year.

As I said earlier, we’re also planning to accelerate the opening of our warehouse. We now expect that to be open in July rather than in September-October, which some of you might have been expecting. You can see on this chart on the right of working that went out for you. If you see flat CapEx in the mid points of 230 to 240 range going out to 2020, we still expect this to be the peak points of CapEx as a percentage to sales.

Moving on to cash. Within the period, we saw EBITDA of just under $55 million, up 12% year-on-year together with underlying working capital outflow of $42.5 million. Firstly, back in October, we talked to you about the fact that transition to new finance systems at the year-end reflected that cash position. At the time, we thought it is around $25 million. It is safe to say that transition is a little bit bumpier within accounts payables than we’ve planned and that carry out position was actually close to $40 million, so you see the unwind in first half. We’re now on the top of this and we’ve actually paid our suppliers much quicker I’m pleased to say during the period. The opening of the period, we’re paying on supplier on average 57 days, we’re now paying them close to 52 days which is a great step forward.

Secondly, moving our stock position with working capital is because we’ve continued to improve our availability across all our hubs. Stock is up 40% since August and our variability have a notable improvement year-on-year. You also remember that I talked to you about a tightly managed stock position ahead of the supply chain changes this time last year. And we’ve also taken deliberate action to improve our ability and pull forward with Spring Summit intake ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Finally, you note a huge investment year for us as we lay the foundations for our 4 billion capacity, so you can see we’ve invested $95 million of CapEx during the half. The level of investment we’re making is going to impact our cash position. As I said in my opening remarks, expecting year-end cash position to broadly similar to around $40 million. Our banking facilities are due for negotiation in October 2018. These are put in place on five years ago under different business scale, different business dimension.

We currently have a facility of $50 million and we're expecting to update these facilities in place just shortly after around $150 million, which is more appropriate for the scale and size of the business as it now operates. In terms of free cash flow, we expect still free cash flow negative this year but we now expect that to expand marginally into FY19 returning to free cash flow positive in FY20.

I'm now going to share a video.

I always enjoy watching that and showing that and that’s despite of some of our consumer facing videos so activewear, ASOS 4505 and some of the Face and Body in there too.

So moving on to our fantastic and unique products offer. The last six months have been really exciting in this area for us in terms of product and category expansion. We begun the half with the launch of Face and Body and we ended the half with the launch of our own design activewear ASOS 4505, both of which are key and unique product developments and expansions for us. ASOS Face and Body was launched in September which is what since becoming award winning campaign. Follow that with our ASOS brand, own brand make up range. We’re aiming to capture the 2017 beauty and grooming market in the same way we've captured the 2017 fashion markets, so really exciting for us. As part of that of clearly a multi-brand offer, we've formed this treaty partnership with Estée Lauder Group, and we launched MAC for the first time a few months ago. Mac is the first brand in Estée Lauder partnership with many more to come. And either the [indiscernible] and was launched this week, it’s a fancy glitter and we've got it on site for you.

Following on our more reason to move campaign, ASOS 4505 launched to great success. We launched with 200 options initially but this will quadruple over the balance of the year, adding further styles and sizing, as well as designing new category in ASOS Golf, ASOS Football ASOS Swim. We've also taken the opportunity to simplify the ASOS brand. First of all, we won’t be referring to own buy anymore, it's now ASOS Design, including ASOS Addition and many more that are stable of in-house design ASOS brands.

During the period, we’ve built the ASOS Ventures brand team and we’re expecting to launch a new brand in autumn-winter ’18. First, I want to talk to you a bit about how product mix is evolving. As I said, ASOS brands is 39% of the mix in the first half and across the board, our ASP is actually down 2 percentage points, while we have seen an increase in that and ABV. What we’ve seen here is customers are acting really well for newer price points and brand and also new lower price points ASOS products. About half the movement in the ASP is attributable to this product mix. We’re planning to increase our efforts at this level and one of our new venture brands will be aimed at new lower price point of products for our customers. I’ll give you more details in that during October.

ASOS brand experience and engagement through content. This really is a key ingredient in both our desirability and our differentiation, and it continues to get better and better as we experiment more. It’s truly an ASOS core competency. The slide here on the green blob shows outputs in the work we are doing. I won’t go through all of them. But for the first time, you’ve seen use of out of home experiences, first of all, with Face and Body campaign and then with the activewear campaign. We’ve also experimented with new and different channels internationally, particularly with -- good example of this is what we’re doing within France, which is a combination of TV and cinema, things aren’t immediately relevant to 2017 here but certainly very relevant to the benchmark here. But it’s a learning and experimentation and we’ll see how it goes and you can see an image from the French campaign on the right hand side.

The ASOS Magazine just celebrated its 100th issue this half. We now produce over 750,000 copies each quarter and you can buy it for the first time on site. And if you aren’t looking at the gadget anyway and you can now buy it and it’s been a super success for our customers. We’ve also been working on some new and exciting brand partnerships. We’ve really evolved the offer within our boot and our sneaker outlets and we’ve also partnered with EA Games whereby you could dress your racing driver and whatever outfit you want him to wear and you could buy it straight at different sizes, it’s pretty cool for the gaming generation. And we also did an exclusive range of products around the Star Wars film launched towards the backend of last year.

I told you in October about the switching customer behavior towards video, that trend continues to pay. Our cross channel video view during the half was 52 million, up from 40 million in the comparable period. On to ASOS Tech. This is simply another breathtaking stacking of velocity of change within technology. We did 1,200 leases in the six months, that’s following 1,300 in the entire year last year. And at the Black Friday, we implemented complete rollout of a new navigation to all platforms. This is the largest design change we’ve ever made to our experiences, and it’s certainly most fundamental in many years. It improved where our customers search, browse and explore our products. It means that customers search by activewear, by activity, buys like clothing, by occasion and the customer feedback has been great and you may remember I’ve demoed that for you at this time last year.

In terms of major tech transformation products and new finance system and people systems also landed and we’ve launched the first module of truly global retail systems. Finance system little bit bumpy but we’ve got that now I referred to that earlier. We’ve also rolled out a number of new customer features in the last six months, including Try Before You Buy in the UK, which gets customers the chance to try that products on before they have to pay for it of the Google Pay and the Android app and new returns portal for speedier returns for Australian customers.

Key changes in this area within GDPR, this regulation will come into effect shortly. We’ve taken the opportunity to improve our customer privacy program substantially on the back of this. We take the protection of customers’ data very seriously and we know they do. The biggest area for us in the business was consent. Our customers are opting in and out and choosing the type of communication they want to receive from us under what channels. This is important we got this super right for customers. In terms of making our options very clear and how we communicate and what we do with that data. Following several customer trials, we rolled out new consent options and this is going live in the rest of world in European zones way ahead of the May 25th deadline.

In October, I talked to you about new localized experiences coming to our Web and app. So in terms of an update; firstly, we split out the UK Web site; previously, we haven’t be able to this; then we followed up with the rest of the world site or store as we call it; and then we did the rest of the Europe site too. In total now customers can select from 200 territories listed sharing relevant payment methods, relevant delivery and relevant currency options. The depth of our localization will now continue to improve, and we’ve languages and other more relevant local experiences. The launch of EU Web site, which covers around 90 member states that don’t have countries specific site will give us the improved delivery promise and more specific merchandizing for that territory.

In terms of what next, you’ll be seeing new languages. As I mentioned, ones on the blocks right now are Sweden, Netherlands, they’re on track for launch shortly. Beyond that, we’re working on more localized payment methods, greater options, greater television merchandizing, future language options, multi-language options and we all know these are proven drivers of conversion. Also, we continue our journey towards world class artificial intelligence, and this will be a game changer for us on many areas; one, on experience and two, in learning of cost of handling customer queries in our business. I’m just going to get on a couple of things for you now, just hold a breath and hope it’ll work.

So welcome t [indiscernible]. 12 months ago, you’ve heard me talk about Eva. Eva was the ASOS virtual assistance. Eva is now migrated herself to a genderless chatbot code in [indiscernible]. So what does [indiscernible] do, [indiscernible] builds on the recommendations engine and helps you choose more relevant personal products for you. So it’s already locked in on me, so I’ll scroll down. This is building on my recommendations engines, so thumps up, ready to go. Here we go. So this is looking things I’ve previously chosen and it’s recommending for me clearly things like trainers he’s quite right.

So you can -- this is where [indiscernible] a bit of those, you can got active shortlist that stay for later of those items go there, not for me it learns, thanks for letting me know or show me similar items. So I go back to recommendation engines based on the feedback I just given it, self learn and produced some more information for me, still things are like trainers, he’s quite right.

So what we’ve also done with [indiscernible], so shortlist, more options which have a look at. So what I can now fold in is visual search or [indiscernible] as we call it. So I’ve just had -- I am going to upload a picture, there it is and the picture preloaded. So remember the use of [indiscernible] explains where not only [indiscernible] take peoples’ conversations, where they go, love their shoes, take a [snap], I also say you can take screen graph on Instagram, which is exactly what I’ve done here. There’s a screen you got from Instagram, send it directly through [indiscernible], [indiscernible] recognizes that there is a few items in there, more than one garment.

So look at the pairs at the bottom and I am now looking for top, bottoms or shoes, it recognizes they’ve multiple garments now as those improve. So again let’s show me to top, there you go, recognizes pictures. So he knows my size, he comes up with a big one straight away count and people doesn’t like. I’ll go to something -- there we go, recognizing tops, gives me a few options and you have the same journey. After you shortlist, you also might like at any point if you want to buy, click on it, it goes straight to the mobile app. So that’s one way of experimenting with AI to give a different user experience. This goes live in a couple of weeks, we call it the [indiscernible] everyone to buy and go straight to it.

So that’s one example. Also coming later this year is [indiscernible] with natural language programming ability. So here, it’s got from our recommendations again. This is what I can chat to it. Now this is an interface that can build -- that can receive any type of data through conversation, through voice, through text, through data. This one comes directly to messenger, so I am going to say show me some jeans, getting excited, there we go. There are some jeans for me, refine the section I want to, show me black only, so I am just texting to [indiscernible], here we go. I’ve got some black jeans. Obviously, I’ll go size and appropriate and show me Super Skinny, to the knee all over, Super Skinny. There we go that one’s all the same.

So the way we build this you can see any type of data from voice, from text, from chat. Now what we get to recover with this is we can pull data from our customer care and then pull back into the natural language programming, because that will then pull language that customers use to interact with us, so you can recognize the language and respond accordingly. So that will go live later this year. All good, customary for a round of applause at that point just for me, nothing else. Thank you.

On to global infrastructure. Clearly, next place we’re investing high is in our warehouse and capacity. [indiscernible] still wants to play. Can we go to next slide please? We got it. Thank you. Clearly, the next place -- no on the back not in the front anyone helping. Thank you, great. Clearly, the next place we’re investing high is now warehousing capacity. This will not only keep pace with our growth, it will also provide better for future growth.

Starting with Barnsley, our main UK Hub, work is well underway for additional increase in storage space around 10% or 2 million unit capacity. This will complete within the next month. At that point, I think we're pretty much done the majority investment we can get at the Barnsley site. Clearly, the Barnsley site still supply in the UK and the rest of the world. The throughput within Barnsley we’re wishing to scale that to just over 1.2 billion of capacity, it’s now closer to 1.7 billion and getting bigger.

Within Europe, we’ve currently got 10 million unit capacity in the manufacturing facility at Eurohub; phase one, which completed earlier last year; phase two is well underway, which will extend the capacity to 20 million units; and also with the automation, we'll be looking for same throughput KPIs and the same efficiency that we achieve within Barnsley. You should expect the efficiency KPIs within Eurohub 2 to be complete and start coming through within the first half next year, after the first half next year.

We've also made significant progress towards the U.S. Hub, which will be opening early and that will be initially a 10 million unit capacity facility. As well as dispatch, process and returns efficiently the fundamental part of our model. We now have five returns processing centers; one in the north of England, two in Poland, one in Australia and one in the U.S. In addition, you can see from the statement, we've made over 90 additional improvements to the dissolutions during the period, including ASOS Instant in the UK for the first time, predominantly Manchester in London and last week, we launched ASOS [indiscernible], which is the same delivery for our Berlin customers.

So in summary, there is no change to our FY sales and profit guidance. We still expect sales to be in the 25% to 30% range with retail margin up 100 basis points, EBIT margin stable at 4%. We’re comfortable with the PB2 consensus which is stable 102 and CapEx increased to 230 million to 250 million range. ASOS is now one of the most visited Web sites on the planet for fashion lover in 2017 globally. We've achieved it by following our mission, investing constantly in our dependable pillars, our purpose, our product, our propositions and our people. And we're moving our ever increasing velocity. And we will continue to do so.

I'd now like to hand over to Q&A. Please wait for microphone and as usual, state your name when you do so. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sherri Malek

Sherri Malek from RBC. I have question on the CapEx outlook beyond this year, which is slightly higher than what was expected and I assume was leading to negative free cash flow next year. Can you explain what's driving this? And should we read anything into if this changes the sales outlook or is the cost of driving top-line is going up?

Greg Feehely

I think you're right. We said last year it would be 220 million and now we're saying that is 250 million, I think mostly we’re seeing if it drops back to 200 million. I think what we've done since then is accelerate some of the plans. So I think there is element of acceleration as opposed to cost of accessing the growth going up. Nick said that the U.S. Hub is going to open 13 months earlier than planned. I think it's also probably fair to say that the pace of progress in Tech is faster as well. So that's 1,200 releases in six months, place 1,300 in the whole of last year. So there is a velocity acceleration piece.

I think what we're trying to do is say look this is laying down for 4 but 4 is not where we stop. So we're starting to think about what comes after the U.S. Hub, understand the completion of Eurohub. So if we continue on that and we continue on the same sales trajectory then we need to be thinking about the capacity beyond the 4 billion number. Is that helping?

Nick Beighton

Another way of looking at it is if we thought 4 billion was the end of our sales trajectory into our runway, CapEx for the outer years will half. So clearly, we are shifting expectations for further ambition beyond 4 billion.

Sherri Malek

And is that incremental on sales that will ultimately come through due to specific regions and maybe on to the U.S. and Europe, across the board, any color there?

Nick Beighton

I think we’ll tell you when we’re ready to tell you.

Andrea Ferraz

Andrea Ferraz from Morgan Stanley. I have two questions please, one a bit more short-term. Consensus seems up 29%. Sales growth for the full year, you’ve done 27% in H1 and what could drive that acceleration in the second half of the year that would get you there…

Nick Beighton

Can we take one at a time?

Andrea Ferraz

Yes, absolutely…

Nick Beighton

So I think that’s more on phasing if you think about it. So you know that P2 for example had 42% comp. You will say no that we said in January reported sales from P2 into P1 given the timing of the clearance activity. That 42% comp in P2 goes to 32% in P3 and goes to 25% in P4. So I think it’s a phasing and a modeling. So if we are in the midpoint of the guidance against the first half and we’ve got an eight percentage point easier comp in the second half, I think we are quite comfortable that we’re going to be within the guidance range that we’ve set all year. So I think it’s just the timing of phasing issue on the sales number.

Andrea Ferraz

The second one is on the U.S., the active growth there was 10% which is similar to what you saw in the UK, even though the UK is a lot less mature. As you open any warehouse in Atlanta, is that want to come with a big marketing plan, a big -- something to actually drive a step up in that customer acquisition or are you just counting on the better offer onto organically driver faster sales?

Nick Beighton

So the way we think about warehousing and e-commerce, it’s not just somewhere to store your product to facilitate growth, it’s something that drives improved customer experience through improved delivery related to customers and things like that. Clearly, Atlanta won’t be great to -- all parts of the U.S., so we’re starting with the zoning or clustering and we’ll build out from that capacity. So down the East Coast in around areas within various time zones, very close accommodations, it will give us great improvements. And we’ll also start investing in savings within our delivery cost as a result of -- to any country rather than going across Atlanta to drive awareness. So we tend to build capability first– and then we guide that marketing customer acquisition on the back of it. It’s the same pace what we’ll go in Europe, the same pace we do anywhere else.

Andrea Ferraz

And the final one is around margin looking towards the next two to three years. Given that your CapEx is now higher and some it is technology which depreciates fast, and you’re also talking about potentially launching a brand that is a lower pricing point. Are you still comfortable with being able to maintain 4% margin, not just this year but next year…

Greg Feehely

Clearly, the movement within it’s going to be quite significant. So depreciation is around two percentage points of sales within two to three years that’s going to be 3% of sales. Warehousing is elevated at the moment and it will remain elevated into at least first half of next year. As Neck said earlier, we also mentioned Eurohub kicks in and as efficiencies kick, there’s another drag from the U.S. site but we’ll have two hubs operating efficiently as opposed to one. So the shape is going to change. We should theoretically see leverage in payroll most of the time and we’re actually holding shipping costs flat, which is volume driven despite the fact we’ve put lots of proposition enhancements in there. So I think you’re going to see leverage there. We’re going to half the cost of shipping to the U.S. obviously on most of those orders once that opens. So I understand that lots of the different lines are going to move but the underlying guidance from the full remains.

Nick Beighton

And then as mentioned is over the last three years, we put hundreds of millions into customer pricing. So we would never be complaining on that so that -- a lot of that labor work is behind us. If you look back in history, you’ll see our operating costs at the Barnsley was around 6.5% of sales, that’s warehouse operating at full capacity. Within the 12 month period, we’ll have several warehouses operating at that similar efficiency.

And just a reminder the fact it already goes through Barnsley in less than that the average is 2.50 hours and that’s done around the labor cost being at 50 pence. The Eurohub is currently operating at the closer to £1.14 as a transition operating cost is still largely. So we refer to that as slightly productivity loop, invest to build capacity, invest the -- consumer experience as you get a lower cost of operating at the same time.

Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt from Investec. Could you just give us a bit more color on this quite big increase in your inventory and where you’re lacking availability before?

Nick Beighton

This time last year, you would have heard me say we’re very tight on availability. And I repeat to that message around control, which was the period and you remember UK number was around 10% that got everyone quite concerned that was -- we have availability around 60% on the product line availability. Now that was a deliberate strategy around making sure we secure the transition into Eurohub 1. So looking back at it, we probably didn’t need to be as caution as we were. And if you go back to prior year, you’ll see the relative movements on stock levels year-on-year as just described.

So let’s say we’re 5% this time last year, we grew by 27% to 32%, we improved availability and we brought in some stock earlier around Chinese New Year, which is always a difficult time for shipping. So we’re carrying around 40% more to start year-on-year. Last year, it was where there is a low point. In terms if you look at the stock turn, it’s around eight weeks cover while at this time last year, we were sub six weeks cover which was 2 times.

Greg Feehely

If you look at the balance sheet inventory levels, Ben, last February actually inventory was 3% lower than it was the previous six months despite the business growth over that period that just tells you how flat that inventory was being held. If we look forward for the year by the end of August, which I think is probably more helpful to you and we think inventory will be up 20% to 25% at the end of this year, which is in line with our medium term guidance moving forward.

John Stevenson

John Stevenson at Peel Hunt. Just a couple of questions. Just following on the U.S. distribution piece and then the distribution cost going up to 25%-ish compared to 12.13% of UK and Europe. How quickly did the U.S. come down? And I see that the U.S. contribution margins is and where does that investment get pushed?

Nick Beighton

So they were over 30 as a percent of sales, and I’ve gone on -- I’ve said you would actually expect that within a greater level of performance and migrate towards UK level and may be 15-ish. So that’s quite a lot few for reinvestment. Now what we do with that, we’ll follow our playbook, which is pricing proposition, experience-related activity. So we’ve got firm plan of what that looks like but that’s for us for now.

John Stevenson

And second question is on Face and Body, obviously there’s a re-launch. Can you talk about how this scale and performance has moved on? The number of brands you’ve got, just a little bit more detail in terms of where you are and how far down that ambition if you like you keep it up?

Nick Beighton

Yes. So I said in my presentation, we’re aiming to capture the 2017 due to improving market in the same way we’ve captured fashion. So that means multi-brands, including ASOS’ own products; that means a key brand with a life of -- and as they launch as part of that; that means improved content; that means great digital experience; content and innovation body, there is not only inspirational but it’s also educational. So we need to improve some of our content working with that in order to do that. In terms of not only to give you the number but we’re coming from the low base, this is a global market worth of 400 -- big market John, we’ll get a bigger share of that.

John Stevenson

As percent of sales or any….

Nick Beighton

We’re not going to break it out. We told at the start of the 6,000 options, it’s obviously growing since then. We launched with the first Estee Lauder brand two months ago, the last one came last month but probably drop a new one a month moving forward in the same way as we launched 4505, we launched for 200 options that would quadruple as we said. So we never launch everything on day one, it will be incremental as we go.

Emily Want

It’s Emily from Redburn. Just going back to the cash, which we’re looking about obviously higher CapEx and you’re talking to negative free cash flow this year and next as you see the distribution expansion and then alongside that renegotiating the banking facilities. How do you feel about moving towards the net debt position or are you comfortable that you would stay in net cash?

Nick Beighton

We’re not expecting to go into the net debt position and I am not uncomfortable with that either but neither am I expecting that.

Greg Feehely

We did it once before, Emily, remember when we said Barnsley, we went into a debt position of about 18 months to take it back. At the moment, we don’t see us tipping into that any period end, so renegotiating anyway between that for five years.

Michelle Wilson

It’s Michelle Wilson from Berenberg. Three questions from me please, first of all, just following up on the Andrea’s comments and your comments around comparatives easing in the second half of the year. I guess, you’ve had a month and a half now of Q3. Have you seen any acceleration in growth against those easiest comps?

Nick Beighton

I think we’re happy with the way the second half started to make us reconfirm to you and happy with the full year guidance. That’s all I’d say.

Michelle Wilson

And then secondly, you talked about changes. I guess, it’s the GDPR customer courtesy. Is there any potential consequence of that in terms of conversion rates either positively or negatively?

Nick Beighton

I think there’s a potential of that and we’ve factored that into our thinking and we’re seeing it here. We launched our GDPR work early March, so that’s six weeks old. The deadline is May 25th. But I think customers are rightly entitled to know what companies are doing with their data. In recent events across the firm to emphasize that are very clear. So we've already locked on most of our plans there and we went -- this is what we're doing, this is what you get on the back of it. This is your data and not ours and this is experience -- using your data will drive for you. Here is the choice for you. We're taking the view and allowing people to proactively obtain rather than opt out, because that's the right way of doing it. So we did factor in a small decline on the conversion on the back of that but we haven't seen it yet. So we'll probably see it maybe later in the year. Right now, we have great customer reactions with what we've launched, which is really clear, super open and very transparent, which our customers expected to see.

Greg Feehely

We do quite a lot of test on the language, which is really, really important, because people were saying why don’t you just do that and they wanting to tell me about the stack. So it's like understanding exactly what you are consenting to and what you're not consenting to across which channel, so we played around the language quality of times before we can hit this to bottom.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there anything you can update us for previously that you might not be able to use it for now?

Nick Beighton

Most of it was to improve recommendations that will generate, so that's using data to help to drive better experience. And the rest of it was targeted through emails, which is all about more relevant products there is nothing in there that gives me quarter compare so it’s how we’re using it. The customer needs how it entitled to understand what we do with it.

Greg Feehely

And then reassure them that we're not selling it to anyone else so that data is leaving any source so that's quite important…

Nick Beighton

Which we've never done and neither would we.

Unidentified Analyst

And then last question just on trade payables. You mentioned you brought down payables days from 57 to 52. Has that any impact on your buying margins and how should we expect trade payables to trend going forward?

Nick Beighton

Ultimately, Michelle, if I wasn't paying you on time and now I'm paying you on time coming back and asking for discount, you will probably little bit on time with me. So our first commitment is do what we pay and then there is a moment where you can renegotiate on the back of that. Philosophically, I don't believe there is working capital game, I think we've got some pretty -- we've always had some of the best payment terms in the retail anyway. I think we should get faster to help our suppliers particularly ASOS design and own brand, but we just need to bet what we done and we'll get better from here.

Greg Feehely

I mean there is optionality in the finance system there. So you can actually push it to the supplier and say you can pay on 15, 30, 45, 60 what you’re set on with currency obviously doing paying in 15 days, here is the trade-off 50 to 60 days there is one right. And so it's giving them the optionality on the payment terms.

Nick Beighton

That's really important why would you treat them in the same way you treat the customer and giving the choice of how they want to be paid, everyone wants to be paid and recognize there maybe some trade sentiment discussed on the back of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two from me, the first one probably shorter. Did I heard correctly you mentioned there was high returns right due to a change in the product mix…

Nick Beighton

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And you just expand on what that was?

Nick Beighton

You may remember this time around January last year I talked about UK returns going down for the first time that I can remember. And at the time, I talked about an accelerating mix within sneaker brands and activewear, and men's wear. That flipped around this year and still meaningful growth in all of those. But during the November-December period, we saw an acceleration in mix toward high returning products such as dresses and we also saw those fall in territories that have a higher embedded returns rates such as Germany, such as UK. So that was product mix normally drives returns. Underlying that is tenure, so each year customers get older, they get on top of it, get more regular with that proposition, if they understand the proposition better and they drive the different returns and the big factor is always product.

Unidentified Analyst

And is there any period where you suggested that the P2 was weak and you expect, I don’t know if you could help us understand quantify to what extent it will be which you expect this…

Nick Beighton

Rest of the world was the one that predominantly the Australian market, which six months period and growth it was flat over the period. So that was the one that was a surprise to us. And Russia was single triple digit numbers and became fifth biggest market and from there for us, that’s still growing over 50%. So rest of the world we see predominantly Australia and the rest of the world category, which is around 30% of the overall mix in that territory was the main surprise for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of what’s happened there. Is that what you’ve identified in terms of why that’s gone to flat growth, is it a market issue, is it pricing…

Nick Beighton

I think it’s a bit in the market, but it’s very difficult sometimes over an eight week period to get a read on why if they’re using it and then what but why is something different. Now, we are driving new proposition enhancements in the Australian market and we’ll continue to do so. The important market our Australian customers too, but less and less important on overall mix going forward. That doesn’t mean we won’t still try hard to work that business.

Greg Feehely

I think the second, Simon, we can’t do same day next day delivery into Australia and we don’t have any plans to build a distribution center in Australia. So there will be some local competitors that will always have a slight edge on us there.

Unidentified Analyst

And are you comfortable…

Nick Beighton

This after pay is a very big market in Australia, so you couldn’t -- very big for Australian customers. We haven’t got any yet on our radar and on our plans, but we have had it over the last six months very good for Australian customers.

Dan Homan

Dan Homan from Citi. Couple of questions from me first of all just back on the CapEx. Just in the outer years, can you clarify that it’s around 50% on physical infrastructure and 50% on technology going forward?

Nick Beighton

Yes, that would be broadly right for the outer years.

Dan Homan

And then within the technology space, is that all of our own employees and you now have them to outsource and buy any more technology than maybe perhaps do previously.

Nick Beighton

So this probably is just shy of 1,000-ish people working on technology. We’ve reduced the contract to mix in some of that, but there is still probably around 150, 200 contractors in there, some of those are transitional for program management and for the big programs but a lot of them are in-house. We also have a facility with a third party, called Cognizant, which do development for us on people infrastructure within India.

Dan Homan

And then second question, you mentioned the recent Russia trends. Can you just clarify how big Russia is as a percentage of sales?

Nick Beighton

To be a little bit of more helpful, it’s broadly the same side as Australia.

Dan Homan

Can you clarify Australia as a percent of sales?

Nick Beighton

In terms of sales, obviously not geographically, probably both of them around 4% to 4.5%...

Anne Critchlow

Anne Critchlow from SG. Thinking about the AI and then chatbot development, how market leading are these ideas. And how we use it for other retailers to replicate this and buy off the shelf?

Nick Beighton

Well, you might know the first answer to that, more than me. So on these types of developments, we look at inspiration from our customers, we look at inspiration from others but we also look at inspiration from the tech businesses and how can we make this work for us. I never claim to be leading on this technology, but we do go quickly -- follow pretty quickly on the back of it. So I’m not claiming to be the first for any of these things as we were in the first day and then social media, but when we recognize something can how far business we fold in is pretty quick. But you might know the assets of the businesses best than me on that one.

In terms of replicating it, there is a moment where some of these AI products will probably be a bit like a spreadsheet and you can go and buy them off the shelf and then do the big things like that and others as well. But then it comes to make them work you need data science, like a spreadsheets it can do anything you want, but it only becomes useful when you perform with it. So think about the data science adding in the formula to improve the experience for customer. They become a little bit more difficult to higher and then you need lots of data to feed it and gather together and to refine it.

Unidentified Analyst

As we go direct to customer base, can you give us an idea of what numbers are of the percentage of last year’s basis retained in this year’s base?

Nick Beighton

I can’t, what I can is that I never give that away…

Unidentified Analyst

Well maybe in terms of change in that percentage, are you returning -- better return to percentage of those?

Nick Beighton

So you’re talking about -- I’ll give you a flavor. Within the UK, we’re going a much stronger retention than we’ve got year-on-year and you can see that. The after test to your question is conversion. So customer behavior frequency retention all things into conversion metrics, we’ve had conversion increase across all our territories. And the big conversion increase is within our home market in UK. So within that, not only that we see reactivation of customers, this is a chosen now back to it as we’ve seen reduced churn rates in the UK market. If I give you a market comparison, UK and U.S., the churn rate and the acquisition rates that we’re seeing in the U.S. are both similar to what the UK was, so five to six years ago. And the difference in how we improve those attraction and retention are all about the proposition enhancement, which ends up in conversion.

Greg Feehely

So that’s improvement in the churn rate in all four that we face…

Unidentified Analyst

The customer acquisition cost, can you give any…

Nick Beighton

Well, philosophically we don’t look at customer acquisition cost as just a operating expense; products is one of the best ways to acquire new customer; then the friction of free delivery returns is next; then you go into language; then you get to payment methods. All of those are key areas where customers bounce off our site really very quickly. If the questions on direct marketing expense, i. e. the operating costs, where we see the clearest trend is an absolute improvement in our return on sales from the activity. We’ve got some really smart guys and girls who work on this and get better and better, better and better to every year. But where you do see a change in rate, PPC rate in the U.S. are up pretty dramatic and now that’s in the territory we’re seeing big increase on the paper checks or various terms.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ll try this one. Actually the 5% of your sales in this marketing, can you prefer to give any detail on the composition on that?

Nick Beighton

So essentially digital marketing for every conceivable channel you expect that customers to be…

Unidentified Analyst

But in terms of things like search engines versus social media, and the trends you prefer to talk about?

Nick Beighton

I gave you some trends…

Sanjay Vidyarthi

Sanjay Vidyarthi at Cannacord. Just a question on the gross margin by regions are quite big differences, EU up 230, U.S. down 180. Is that largely FX or is that product mix…

Nick Beighton

Which territory?

Sanjay Vidyarthi

EU and U.S….

Nick Beighton

It’s largely FX. The actual number in the U.S. is higher than the UK, you know that, that’s product mix…

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Deutsche Bank. In shopping launch not too long ago. Want to just know your thoughts, Nick, and what you’re going to take that for and still be professional effects from this?

Nick Beighton

It’s interesting. On one level that could absolutely turbo-charge our experience for 2017. On another level, it could be a real threat and so it depends which one you’re going to go with it. We do know Instagram and is our biggest followers and our customers follows Instagram massively, it’s much bigger -- much bigger than Facebook followers. So I’ll take the positive approach and go half of this fall into internal experience to make it more intuitive, more friction free for our customers. Clearly, we are looking at keeping people in our own ecosystem. But like the Facebook and Instagram, which is Facebook, they will never create products, they’ll never create content, they’ll never deliver product but that want to capture some of the inspiration level. So it depends which way we go with it. What we’ll do is we’ll experiment with it with this more experimentations within 12 months ago, and we’ll have another look and see how we can fall in if we want to fold in.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one more question. Nick you mentioned you’re expecting an FX tailwind of 1% to 2% with SBA. Should we expect to be expecting a headwind for next year?

Nick Beighton

Not necessarily. The answer is it won’t be very marginal. You know that the hedging is for 24 months. So we’ll update you four times a year as we said we always would do. At the moment, it mostly likely will be 1% to 2% for the balance of this year and broadly neutral for next year, so that we will be in a better position to tell you that in October.

Adam Cochrane

Adam Cochrane from Citi. In 2014, you decided to slowdown some of the expansion plans and the investments that you’re doing given you’re doing 70 at the same time. Over the last couple of years, you’ve reaccelerated. Obviously, you regained confidence in things. What’s given you the confidence now that it's time to reaccelerate investment into the U.S. in terms of warehouse at the same time as finishing up the Eurohub. So can you explain why you feel confident enough to accelerate that? And what's driven the decision to accelerate investments rather than just saying well, let's have the growth next year it will come on the year after.

Nick Beighton

So first of all, I've got four more years under my belt. So I'm hopeful I've learned something over those last four years. Equally, we now have internal capabilities that are substantially greater than we have four years ago, 4,000 people in GLH, an executive team with an experienced professionals who not only know e-commerce, not only know logistics, not only know fashion and product, they do other things. So that's a key change in our capability. We'll have top 40 of ASOS' leadership team that drive the execution of our plan. Notwithstanding that, you'd have heard me say a year ago we wanted to sequence things in a way that we're very deliberate. I didn't want to have two warehouse on two technology programs working concurrently in both the U.S. and Europe, because the risk to growth. So that's how we sequence the plan.

Now what I also said to you is once we work in the back on the Eurohub, which our mission was to land the Eurohub. And from zero to that is the most intent. The rest of it is easy. So I actually think I've been consistent because eventually both in the back of Eurohub, we will sequence it in a different way, which is what we've done. So I've resisted many calls years ago there was a big warehouse in the U.S. and fill it -- real harder. They we would fill it restock and then dial up at the end. That's normally the fastest way to destroy customer confidence and the fastest way to destroy value at the same time. So I think we've actually sequencing in that way.

Now what you heard me say is we’ve tweaked our operational plans and transformation plans. So what we've done is because U.S. Hub is going really, really well, we've accelerated it. That gives me a very nice firewall between the other things that are coming on. So hopefully, you'll see those learnings that we've taken from that, the increased capability in people whose land this change for you and sequencing in our operating plans accordingly.

Adam Cochrane

I think just worried that there was a taking on too much at the same time again, because it's all done in sequence and the experience from one project to the next, it gives us more comfort that there is no potential problem at rising the underlying?

Nick Beighton

When you’re landing a multi-transformation program like that, which we do every quarter, the key thing is you make sure there is no dependencies. And so Eurohub is not dependent on U.S. Hub, U.S. Hub is not dependent on Eurohub. TGR systems are not dependent on it. Those are all future benefits that we'll unlock when we choose to probably going to the landing side. It’s like a big traffic control process.

Georgina Johanan

It's Georgina Johanan from JPMorgan. And a really brief update, my understanding is that there’s still a few brands that you sale in most countries but not in the U.S., because you haven't been able to just do for lack of U.S. warehouse. And can you just talk about how conversations with those brands are progressing have they accelerated given obviously growth of warehouse infrastructure for instance?

Nick Beighton

Yes, U.S. specifically.

Georgina Johanan

But any other color would be great…

Nick Beighton

So I don't want to [indiscernible] about this before, but we've been working on the beauty and grooming partnership with Estée Lauder for over three years. So that's a very big moment for us and we're very excited. And mainly it's UK and Europe only, because some elements of that product need different shipping capability. So opening up the U.S. market in terms of the U.S. fulfillment gives you the different option and different angle with the likes of Estée Lauder, what I talked about and I’m super excited about that as they are.

The other one I’ve talked about more specifically and most notable in the U.S. was Nike. And so we don’t feel Nike in the U.S., which is a big call in our armory, we do everywhere else and so it’s a super relevant brand for the American customer. With the U.S. Hub opening, we’ll be distributing and stocking Nike for our U.S. customers, which is entirely appropriate and it’s a great result for us. There is some ancillary benefit that could get benefit.

Andrew Hughes

Andrew Hughes, UBS. Just going back to your return rates creeping high, is the best way to look at it. Is it that orders were up 28 and your average up two, so your sales hadn’t -- have returns being at these level, it’s being up 30 so they are 26, 27 so you return rates are up…

Nick Beighton

It’s the way I am looking at it, it’s a little bit close but it gets you almost in the right place.

Andrew Hughes

And was there anything by region, which was behind that or is it just product mix as you were saying and we should expect it to be [indiscernible] overtime so there is nothing structural in that…

Nick Beighton

…key trends of products, product drive sales and returns obviously. Then you have certain territories that are prone to high levels of returns, such as the German market. You also have territories disposed to lower returns such as the Italians. And so those are the factors depending where the sales fall. You then have Kenya and the longer the customer stays with this, they understand the proposition and we tend to see the higher returns rate, better higher frequency and the higher profitability on the back of them. And then the things we put in place like proposition change. For partner it’s something we put in the German market five or six years ago, that’s become a bigger and bigger mix of the German market. It’s not where we have a meaningful impact in the UK yet but still early doors but we‘ll do.

Andrew Hughes

But the only thing really if Germany continues to go on the cap as we now expect returns rate to…

Nick Beighton

And plus the UK, so those are the two countries I would call out where we’ve outperformed and where we’ve guided to in the UK, which has a higher returns rate in the group average as does Germany.

Chris Perrella

Chris Perrella from Bloomberg Intelligence. Just one question on the CFO situation. I guess, it’s early days to give us a timeline of the replacement potentially. But may I ask whether Helen spends the same amount on the projects given that you’ve got a lot of projects going on and increase CapEx or if we not, whether someone else will receive those projects up for the transition?

Nick Beighton

With that is haven’t spending time on that project…

Chris Perrella

Yes, on the CapEx projects…

Nick Beighton

We have a finance team headed there that is actually very capable individuals that Helen recruited. So I’m lucky that should build a strong team. And we have ASOS team of 40 senior people that run these projects forward, Helen was it during governance on the back of those projects quite rightly as CFO. Those governance responsibilities have been split between me, Don and predominantly and commercial [indiscernible], plus there is a team of people on these projects for us. So I would like the replacement to be seen on later but I’d rather wait for the right capability and the right time to move this forward. Does that help you?

Chris Perrella

Yes, thanks.

Nick Beighton

Thank you very much for joining. I’m glad you chose us rather than the other presentation that was going on in the building. I hope that was useful. Thanks very much.

