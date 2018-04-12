More Volatility Warning Signs - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Context: Over 10 trading days (two weeks) through April 6, the S&P 500 averaged a daily range of 2.3%. According to Dana Lyons of the Lyons Share, that kind of volatility ranks in the 94th percentile since the S&P 500 began in 1950. Is this volatility a warning sign?

The whiplash of stocks and bonds will only discourage investors. With the subpar returns projected for U.S. stocks, bonds, cash - with rising interest rates - can make sense. One of my best investments was a 30-year CD purchased in the early 1980s before the Fed launched its attack on inflation.

I have found no greater satisfaction than achieving success through honest dealing and strict adherence to the view that, for you to gain, those you deal with should gain as well. - Alan Greenspan

