Ambarella's Shares Should Bounce Back

Now there is a new round of hope based on the company's computer vision chips.

Performance has never really quite matched the promise, in part by its dependence on one big customer.

For years this has been a very promising company, well positioned to benefit from a host of emerging growth market.

Ambarella (AMBA), the maker of video processing and computer vision chips, is one of these companies that we have been following for years and it has kept disappointing us, compared to the promise the company really holds, from investor's day deck.

The promise stems from the fact that it is really well suited to benefit from the growth in a host of application markets that are taking off, like drones, security and home surveillance (both professional and consumer markets), and automotive.

The company traditionally excels in video processing chips, and with the acquisition of Italian privately held VisLab mid-2015, it is now positioning itself as a computer vision company.

While also relatively new, the action camera market is already more established and mature, and it was here where the company made most of its money.

But in that market, it was overly dependent on its biggest customer GoPro (GPRO). This has been a mixed blessing as GoPro's fortunes have been rather volatile, and so have Ambarella's.

And this year has been no different. Revenue in Q4 was down substantially from $30.2M in Q4 2016 to $13.3M in Q4 2017. For the year, revenue from GoPro declined by 50% to $37.7M.

This decline and falling revenue from the drone market explains the poor performance, even though it was a tad better than what analysts had expected. The earnings beat was more substantial ($0.45 where $0.37 was expected).

AMBA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It should be stressed that non-GoPro revenue still grew by 9.7% for the fiscal year 2018, driven by security cameras (both professional and consumers) and automotive.

What's more, not only has revenue growth been volatile it has stalled and operational results have been deteriorating, as is clear from the graph above.

Guidance

The Q1 guidance was somewhat disappointing as the fall in revenue isn't over. Revenue is projected to decline by 10.3-15% to $54.5M-57.5M in Q1. This isn't all GoPro. In fact, most of it isn't as non-GoPro revenue is projected to decline by 12% due to the drone market, the high-end of which is suffering.

This is due to the drone market which is still soft for Ambarella. Gross margins will also decline because one of the growing parts (Chinese IP security, which is their lowest margin business) has lower margins as well as the decline in overall revenue (Q4CC):

We estimate Q1 non-GAAP gross margin to be between 60% and 62%, 64.7% in Q4 of 2018, and 64.3% in Q1 of the prior year.

Q1 could very well be the through as the company still predicts 10% increase in revenues, at least for the non-GoPro part.

The opportunities

The frustrating thing about this company is that it has been promising for a number of years, investors had to be patient, and absorb a good deal of volatility and some disappointments.

But the future actually still seems bright, at least the CV chips seem to have significant opportunities.

The company has developed two new CV chips, the CV1 and the CV22, both based on Ambarella's CVflow architecture. From the Q4CC:

CV1 delivers stereo vision processing and deep learning perception algorithms to a variety of automotive applications, including ADAS, self-driving, electronic mirror and surround view systems, as well as the security cameras, autonomous drones and the robotics. The CV22 camera SoC combines image processing 4Kp60 encoding and CVflow computer vision processing in a single, low-power design. Fabricated in advanced 10 nanometer process technology, it achieves an industry-leading combinations of low-power and high-performance in both human vision and the computer vision applications.

The CV1 is already sampling, the successor the CV2 is tapped out (just like the CV22). These chips are so-called edge solutions, that is, they apply algorithm based intelligence at the local level, without resorting to the cloud.

Automotive

Ambarella is already a well-established supplier to the automotive market (both OEMs as well as the aftermarket) for stuff like dash cam recorders, e-mirrors and surround view.

But perhaps the biggest hope lies in ADAS and its evolution toward fully autonomous vehicles. VisLab already has a lot of experience in developing solutions here.

The company has demonstrated its EVA (embedded vehicle autonomy) during the CES in January as well as on their analyst day at the end of March. In the latter case with a live demonstration on the road (Q4CC):

featuring multiple CV1 based SuperCam cameras to provide 360 degree short and long-range perception and precise self-location. SuperCam's 4K stereovision processing provides a perception range of over 150 meters for stereo's obstacle detection and over 100 meters for monocular classification. Its features include automatic calibration, stereo generic obstacle detection, terrain modeling, traffic light detection, 3D free space detection, lane detection and CNN classification for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle or motorcycle.

Management argues that response has been very positive, with 40 automotive OEMs and tier-1 companies showing an interest. We certainly don't discard this opportunity, but to get a foot in this market, the company is up against stiff competition from the likes of Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Management argues that:

We're not technically competent to assess the different technological platforms and solutions on their merits, so confirmation has to come either from trusted third-party professional assessment or (better) from commercial success.

Ambarella does have a full platform though.

Indeed, in a couple of months between the CES and the investor day, there has already been a rapid evolution, from the Q4CC:

at CES we demo our stereo mono perception technology. But at our Analyst Day - well based on our CES demo and we were going to show Ambarella's sensor fusion technology, our localization mapping, and as well as the high-level controls such as path planning.

Since this is a relatively economical and resource efficient solution and there needs to be a lot of redundancy in autonomous vehicles, there could be more initial chances as an add on, or in ADAS systems with level 3 or 4 autonomy.

Indeed, those latter systems are where the interest is presently coming from, according to management, including orders, from the Q4CC:

I think the feedback from both OEM, Tier 1s are positive. And as a result, I think we are seeing more people start evaluating our CVflow platform. And in addition to that, we are taking orders for the long-range and short-range SuperCam that we demo at CES and was taking order for that. And also we are receiving and responding to RFQs from the different auto OEMs.

We don't count this technology out to make real inroads (as it seems promising, as those who attended the investor day will testify), but we're not necessarily counting on it either.

Security cameras and drones

Here, we do expect a more immediate impact, especially in the professional market where the search has been on for a one chip, energy frugal solution. That solution has now arrived with the CV22, and the benefits will migrate into the consumer market.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of camera maker Ring, which is a client of Ambarella, opens up further opportunities. Not just for the marketing and distribution cloud that Amazon brings but also for their product road map, from the Q4CC:

if you look at Amazon Go that's a product, that's a idea based on the camera to do video analytics and computer vision function.

And their claim to success is backed up by commercial wins.

Management sees good growth in both consumer and professional security.

For much the same reasons, the CV1 and CV22 are well placed professional drones where they offer a similar path to near autonomy.

Margins

Below you see the development of GAAP margins, it's noteworthy how operating margins have been fluctuating rather substantially from the end of 2015.

AMBA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Operating expenses have been rising (from $25.4M in Q4 2017 to $27.2M in Q3 2018 to $29.5M in Q3 2018), combined with falling revenue and you have the rather steep decline in operating margins. CapEx is also rising due to rising chip development cost.

Cash

AMBA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

What should be a pleasant surprise to investors is that cash flows haven't suffered all that much from the stagnating revenue and operational margin decline.

The balance sheet remains very healthy with cash and marketable securities of $434.6M, adding $25.1M of cash from operations in the quarter. The cash is put to use in a substantial buyback program (from Q4CC):

total number of shares purchased since inception of the repurchase program in June of 2016 to 1,642,228 shares at an average price of $49.80 for total consideration of approximately $81.8 million.

There are about $25M left in this program. The buyback program hasn't managed to prevent a considerable amount of dilution though, most of this is through stock-based compensation.

AMBA Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

AMBA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

While these are GAAP figures and backward-looking, one cannot say that Ambarella shares are cheap. Analysts expect EPS this (fiscal, 2019) year of $1.40 rising to $1.96 in 2020. That's less steep a valuation than one might think as the company has more than $12 per share in cash (and no debt).

When we started researching and writing, the shares were at $45 and it seemed an opportunity to us. In the meantime, now that we're finishing the article there has been already quite a bit of a recovery.

While less relevant now perhaps than when we started to write the article, but there is fairly solid support at $40 which held several times in the first half of 2016 and then again in the fall of 2017.

Conclusion

Once again, the company seems to be well placed to get investor juices flowing as their CV chips seem to hold real promise and they have opportunities in multiple markets, some of which they're already well positioned in.

The biggest promise would be in automotive, but exactly how their solution stacks up against the competition is difficult to assess. Nevertheless, even without full level autonomy platform, its tech is interesting for a host of stuff in automotive.

The CV chips provide an ideal single chip computer vision solution to the professional IP security camera market, we expect a good uptake here and we also expect this tech to migrate to the consumer market. Something similar is possible in drones, but not right away.

We see a reasonable risk/reward ratio here, the shares seem to have multi-year support around $40 and the CV technology is interesting enough for investors to take a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.