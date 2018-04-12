Data Center REIT QTS Realty Shares Were Slammed: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

QTS's pivot toward Hyperscale and Hybrid IT colocation paid off in March with a 24MW win in Northern Virginia, and re-signing 19MW in Atlanta-Metro with two existing customers.

Meanwhile, opex synergies from exiting 85% of C3 products and services will result in a 600-bps improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins in 2018.

QTS needs to backfill ~$70M of newly non-core "C3" private cloud and managed services as customers will be transitioned over to a third-party IT services provider by year-end.

The pivot away from Cloud and Managed services announced along with Q4 2017 earnings resulted in a ~25% drop in QTS share price.

QTS Realty management has done an awful job of managing investor and analyst expectations since its November 2017 Analyst Day.

On Tuesday, April 3, my QTS Realty (QTS) DCK Investor Edge focus piece was published detailing a "Bull vs. Bear" tug-of-war on Wall Street. (I write a weekly column for Data Center Knowledge covering business and investing news).

Source: QTS Realty - March 2018 3-story QMOD in Ashburn, VA

If you are puzzled by recent events or are unfamiliar with why QTS shares plunged on 2018 guidance, it might be useful to read my reporting on Q4 2017 earnings. In a nutshell,

"Investors and Wall Street analysts hate big surprises and especially loathe being blindsided by unanticipated reductions in guidance from company management. It appears QTS did a bit of both this week and paid a steep price - at least in the short run. QTS reported Q4 2017 earnings after the bell Tuesday. However, it was the 2018 guidance that caused its shares to drop over 25 percent intraday and closing at $34.00 - down 22.7 percent for the session on Wednesday. The stock was in that neighborhood as of noon Eastern on Thursday. In addition to reporting 2017 results, QTS filed an 8-K with the SEC outlining new go-to-market strategy and changes in the executive suite. Most of its signature in-house cloud and managed services offerings (which the company calls "C3") are being eliminated. While some of the management changes tracked with the new strategy, other departures appeared to be somewhat abrupt."

Recent Developments

On April 9, Land & Buildings activist investor Jonathan Litt published another letter urging shareholders to withhold their votes for Chairman, founder and CEO Chad Williams, and for William Grabe, who chairs the compensation committee. In addition to the letter, a slide-deck also was made available on the Land & Buildings website.

The deck details how executive compensation has not been tied to performance and highlights multiple examples of self-dealing between the founder Williams and his family with QTS Realty involving a private jet and the corporate office, etc.

The dollars are relatively small, given the scale of QTS Realty. However, the optics are terrible.

Frankly, when QTS shares were outperforming or in line with the sector post-IPO from October 2013 through November 2017, most investors and analysts were willing to look the other way.

However, when QTS Realty shares plummeted due to management's sudden pivot away from its unique "3C" business plan, these transactions add salt to the financial wounds suffered by investors.

QTS Realty must execute on its new 2020 vision and regain the confidence of Wall Street investment banks. Improving corporate governance and alignment with common shareholders should be part of the rebuilding effort, as well.

"Non-Core" Cloud and Managed Services

However, financial peccadillos, executive compensation, and recent award of options are not the root of the problem. Designating the majority of "C3" revenues as non-core is what really caused QTS common shares to crater.

QTS Realty hosted an Analyst Day in November 2017, which included the slide below. The QTS public cloud offerings were designated as "non-strategic" back in November.

However, the QTS Hosted Private Cloud/Tailored Private Cloud and Managed Services were both labeled as being strategic. QTS Realty has been the only publicly traded data center REIT to provide these services in-house, including logical security and compliance offerings.

Fast-forward to February 20, 2018, and QTS did an "about face" regarding 85% of its C3 business offerings. However, this does not mean that QTS has "abandoned" all of its differentiation.

Notably, the most popular and profitable 15% of C3 offerings will continue to be provided by QTS Realty in-house to colocation customers who value them. However, it does call the efficacy of the Carpathia acquisition into question.

QTS has yet to publicly announce a strategic IT services partner to transition existing customers. However, CFO Jeff Berson has guided that this will be done by year-end 2018. Notably, the expense synergies derived from exiting C3 are touted to result in a 600 bps boost to adjusted EBITDA margins, beginning this year.

Tale of the Tape

QTS Realty was caught up in Friday afternoon's tariff and trade war sell-off in equities, hitting an intraday low of $35.43.

It was one of the hardest hit stocks. However, it sold off on low volume, as shown above. QTS daily average is ~857,000 shares.

Last year, we avoided QTS Realty at REITs 4 Alpha due to the issues related to slower growth from C3-related churn, and lack of visibility into the timing of the deal pipeline. The complexity of offering a matrix including 100 C3 offerings lengthened the sales cycle.

However, after the "repricing" of QTS shares in February, after earnings, they have become attractive for long-term investors.

Will Restructuring Work?

Management is focusing resources on Hyperscale and Hybrid Colocation. These are essentially more nuanced versions of the old C1 Wholesale and C2 Colocation that rounded out the "3C" strategy.

The new go-to-market approach is simpler, and it is already working.

Source: QTS Q4 2017 earnings presentation (for following slides)

QTS's pivot toward Hyperscale and Hybrid Colocation paid off in March with a 24MW win in Northern Virginia and re-signing 19MW in Atlanta-Metro with two existing customers.

An immediate payoff from the QTS restructuring is the ability to reduce opex and to boost margins.

Beefing Up Sales and Marketing

On April 2, QTS announced it was bringing aboard Clint Heiden in the role of Chief Revenue Officer to lead Hybrid IT colocation efforts. Clint has spent the past five years with EdgeConneX in a similar role and brings a lot of industry experience to the table.

Meanwhile, Tag Greason a seven-year QTS veteran in sales and marketing is now Chief Hyperscale Officer (the first person I'm aware of to have that title). He will remain a direct report to CEO Chad Williams. Greason is laser focused on the 30 largest cloud services and SaaS providers, social media, content, and IT services giants.

I think the two heads are better than one approach makes sense.

QTS Realty Valuation

On Friday, April 06, 2018, QTS shares closed at $35.74, or 13.4x AFFO with a 4.58% yield. The FactSet analyst consensus for 2020e AFFO per share of $3.15 remains well below with the November 2017 Analyst Day guidance of $3.50 per share.

The asymmetrical risk/reward from buying in mid-$30s comes in holding the shares for a couple of years. If you assume a base case of 15x 2020e AFFO per share for QTS Realty, that would equate to a $47.25 per share.

A more bullish case of 18x AFFO would be $56.70 per share. However, the bear case 13.5x consensus AFFO would be $42.53 per share.

Note: If QTS management delivers the $3.50 in AFFO per share by 2020, and adjusted EBITDA margins indicated above, that should preclude a Bear case.

Meanwhile, I don't expect to see QTS trading back up to its "normal" AFFO per share of 20.2x, which included a faster growth trajectory post-IPO.

Cost of Capital

An artifact from the drop in the price of QTS common shares is an elevated WACC. In order to win the 24MW deal, QTS had to buy a new piece of land in Manassas, VA, and begin design, permitting and construction in an expedited fashion. This deal was not in the 2018 capex budget.

CFO Jeff Berson finessed this issue by successfully floating QTS Realty's first preferred share offering. It was impressive that the deal got underwritten in a rising rate environment. However, it came with a hefty 7.25% coupon.

This build-to-suit was underwritten in the 9%-10% initial cash on cash return. This implies that the spread for this deal is similar to the 200-bps spread in a net-lease deal, rather than the 600-900+ bps spreads that can be achieved by data center REITs.

The QTS Realty BB- balance sheet is a competitive disadvantage.

Investor Edge

The opportunity to buy QTS in the low-to-mid $30s after February's Q4'17 earnings and reorganization announcement rewarded our patient approach. There now appears to be an asymmetrical upside for patient investors.

The original QTS Realty business was too complicated, and margins were too low (compared with a Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) that just sells space, power and connectivity). Now that QTS is simplifying its business model to focus on Hyperscale and Hybrid IT colocation, it becomes far more attractive to potential M&A suitors.

Even Land & Buildings agrees that the portfolio of data centers owned and operated by QTS are high quality facilities.

QTS also has attractive intellectual property. Most notably, its Software Defined Data Center initiative and advanced customer portal. There's the QTS CloudRamp initiative sold through the AWS Marketplace. Customers generally like doing business with QTS. Frankly, if Williams and the rest of the board are aligned with shareholders, QTS should be actively engaged in evaluating all strategic options.

There's no shortage of institutional capital out there looking for a home in data centers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A member of my household in a retirement account owns: QTS