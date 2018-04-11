Hilton: Good Story, Pricey Stock

RevPAR and occupancy rates should trend up thanks to inflation, industry consolidation, and a boom in global consumer travel.

Shares of hotel operator Hilton (HLT) soared on Wednesday, 4/11, after consumer price data showed a big year-over-year gain for average hotel rates. HLT stock rose more than 6% on the news.

This rally is nothing new for HLT stock. Over the past 12 months, HLT stock is up nearly 40% while the S&P 500 is up just 12%. The story at HLT is continually improving, while the macro backdrop supports increased consumer travel and additional hotel capacity. As such, the narrative at HLT is supported by strengthening fundamentals. But the stock price has sprinted ahead of fundamentals in the near term, and we believe that HLT stock is overvalued at current levels. Consequently, we aren't chasing today's inflation-driven rally and are instead waiting for a sizable pullback.

HLT data by YCharts

After a rough 2016 in which RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth was 1.8% and occupancy rates were flat, HLT bounced back in 2017 with super-charged RevPAR growth of 2.5% and occupancy growth of 120 basis points. That led to healthy revenue growth and margin expansion, which in turn fueled strong earnings growth.

This trend of healthy revenue growth, margin expansion, and earnings growth should persist over the next several years for several reasons. Those reasons include:

Strong RevPAR growth thanks to inflation and industry consolidation. Hotel rates rose 2.3% year-over-year in March, their biggest gain since December 2016 and the first positive growth month in 2018. There are two things at play here. Firstly, inflation is finally showing up in economic data, as all consumer prices rose by 2.4% in March, the biggest gain in 12 months. Secondly, the hotel industry is consolidating rapidly, and that should help support further increases in hotel rates. Both of these trends should persist over the next several years, and therefore, RevPAR growth should remain healthy in the 1-3% range. Healthy unit growth with improving occupancy rates thanks to growing consumer travel. The volume of consumer travel is growing globally at a very healthy rate due to two things. Firstly, developing economies are starting to urbanize, and that means consumers from countries like China are starting to become frequent travelers. That boosts overall travel demand. Secondly, millennials love to travel, and are doing so more than their parents. These tailwinds won't die down any time soon. Therefore, the demand for hotel rooms globally will only grow. HLT is building out its capacity to match this growing demand (6.5% unit growth projected this year), and this new capacity will likely operate at similar or higher occupancy rates considering the robust volume of new demand. Slight margin improvements from growing international operations. Management has stated before that U.S. margins are essentially maxed out, but that international margins still have a ways to go before reaching scale. As such, HLT should be able to benefit from slight margin expansion over the next several years, thanks to international growth.

These three major tailwinds give HLT stock strong fundamentals. RevPAR growth in the 1-3% range plus unit growth in the low- to mid-single digit range should lead to roughly 5-7% revenue growth. Stable occupancy rates plus slight margin improvements from growing scale in international operations should lead to healthy margin expansion towards 15-20% over the next five years, from 15% this year.

Those economics (6% revenue growth per year over the next five years and operating margins of 17.5% in five years) imply revenue of $12.2 billion and operating profits of $2.1 billion in five years. Taking out $400 million for interest expense, 21% for taxes, and dividing by 320 million shares out, that equates to roughly $4.30 in earnings per share in five years.

Over the past five years, HLT stock has normally traded around 26x forward earnings. A 26x forward multiple on $4.30 earnings implies a four-year forward price target of roughly $112. Discounting that back by 10% per year, we arrive at a fair value in the mid-$70s.

HLT data by YCharts

Overall, while we like the story at HLT, we think the stock is a bit pricey at current levels. Upside from higher hotel rates, stable occupancy rates, and robust unit expansion already seem fully priced in at current levels. As such, we aren't buyers here, but are interested in the stock on any sizable pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.