April 12 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

We anticipate to see a draw of 13 bcf, which is 22 bcf larger than a year ago as well as 22 bcf larger versus the 5-year average.

Last Week and This Week

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 13 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 22 bcf larger than a year ago and 22 bcf larger versus the 5-year average for this time of the year).

Last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) increased by around 7%, which is rather uncommon for April. Usually, the weather during the shoulder season becomes milder as cold retreats, while warmth returns only gradually. Last week, however, the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) dropped by almost 9%, while the number of heating degree days increased by 8%. Indeed, we calculate that weather-dependent energy demand last week was as much as 40% above last year’s level. Heating demand was especially pronounced in the Central, Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. Cooling demand started to pick up in the Southeast and Southwest, but remains below the norm. The presence of both heating and cooling demand in different parts of the United States is complicating the storage forecasting process.

Next Week

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some mixed results. ECMWF extended-range model projected above-normal HDDs over the next five weeks (April 20-May 18) and mostly normal-to-below normal CDDs over the same period. So much cold during this time of the year is actually quite bizarre, and on the face of it, should be bullish for natural gas prices. However, we must note that the effect of “above-normal HDDs” in April is disproportionately weaker than the effect of “above-normal” HDDs, say in February or even in March. What natural gas bulls want to see is some pick-up in CDDs as well, because it is the cooling demand (and not heating demand) that will eventually drive natural gas usage in the Electric Power sector.

CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal HDDs in April and just normal CDDs in May. ECMWF 12z Ensemble and GFS 12z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above-normal HDDs and below-normal CDDs over the next 15 days (April 11-April 26). Overall, our analysis shows that next week, the number of TDDs will remain above the norm but will drop by 4.0% w-o-w (see the chart below). Energy demand for heating is expected to drop by only 1.0%, while energy demand for cooling is expected to plunge by 30%.

Please note that the standard mid-term numerical weather prediction systems are already covering the period up to April 26. One should expect heating demand to subside and cooling demand to increase purely on seasonal grounds.

(Source: Bluegold Research)

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories, i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to the previous year's figure and also compared to the 5-year average. The next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit in storage by a total of 82 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 91 bcf.

At this moment in time, we expect double deficit in storage to continue to grow until the end of April 2018. Also, at this point in time, we believe that the annual deficit will expand faster (compared to the 5-year average deficit), but will also shrink faster in May and June due to base effects. In the short term, however, we expect both deficits to grow. Currently, we project that by April 27, annual deficit will expand by 160 bcf, while the 5-year average deficit will expand by 141 bcf over the same period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.