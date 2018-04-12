So, it really boils down to being able to consistently strike the ball with the greatest accuracy.

The long game is the best separator between the best tour pros and average tour pros.

I am sure you have heard the saying, “drive for show, and putt for dough”.

It’s true, many golf matches are decided on the putting green, but the irony is that distance is actually the most important ingredient to winning. Mark Broadie, author of Every Shot Counts, describes how the long game helps the most:

"The long game is the best separator between the best tour pros and average tour pros. The long game explains about two-thirds of scoring."

He explains that distance is far more of an indicator of success than accuracy. If you have the choice of giving someone five extra miles per hour in clubhead speed or have him hit the corresponding amount of more fairways, net earnings will increase more from the extra swing speed. Simply put, when you drive for show, you are also earning more dough!

But obviously, if you can’t close the deal and sink a putt, the "drive for show" part is meaningless. So, it really boils down to being able to consistently strike the ball with the greatest accuracy, or as Gary Player explained:

“Greatness isn’t just talent. It’s talent applied consistently.”

REIT shares have lagged the broader markets thus far this year, and the overall REIT industry is trading at an average NAV discount of approximately 12%, according to SNL. According to Floris van Dijkum with Boenning & Scattergood, “hotels are trading at a 9.8% discount... and the mall and strip sectors are trading at wider-than-average discounts of 37% and 27%.”

As we search for the unpolished gems, we are tirelessly looking for shares in REITs that could provide us with the best overall returns. We cover a broad base in the REIT sector that includes over 125 names, and we are always looking to add more research, especially when we run across a new name. Floris van Dijkum explains:

“Sporting one of the sector’s strongest balance sheets, Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) continues to make its portfolio more relevant by selling the bottom and funding capital intensive projects with strong returns and expanded operating margins.”

As you see, Sunstone sports the same ticker as seen in the title of this article, and now I will explain how the REIT “drives for ‘SHO’ and putts for dough”.

The Basics

There are just a handful of SHO articles on Seeking Alpha, and the latest one was written by Norman Roberts on December 2016. This is not a small-cap REIT (market cap of ~3.3 billion), with 14 analysts covering the name (according to F.A.S.T. Graphs).

SHO was incorporated on June 28, 2004, and today the owns or has interests in 27 hotels, including the Marriott Philadelphia and the Marriott Quincy, which were classified as held for sale and subsequently sold in January 2018, leaving 25 hotels currently held for investment. The 25 hotels are comprised of 12,450 rooms, located in 11 states and in Washington, DC.

All but two (the Boston Park Plaza and the Oceans Edge Hotel & Marina) of its 25 hotels are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. SHO believes that “the largest and most stable segment of travelers prefer the consistent service and quality associated with nationally recognized brands and well-known independent hotels.”

SHO’s portfolio primarily consists of urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the US: of the 25 hotels, the company includes 22 as upper upscale, two as upscale and one as luxury (as defined by STR). SHO’s hotels are operated by third-party managers pursuant to long-term management agreements with the company’s TRS Lessee or its subsidiaries.

A cornerstone of long-term relevant real estate is location, and SHO’s hotels are located in many desirable long-term relevant markets with major and diverse demand generators and significant barriers to entry for new supply.

In 2017, approximately 96% of revenues generated by the 25 hotels were earned by hotels located in key gateway markets and unique resort locations such as Boston, New York, Washington, DC/Baltimore, Chicago, Orlando, Key West, New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles/Orange County, San Diego, and Maui.

Over time, SHO expects the revenues of hotels located in key gateway markets and unique resort locations to generate superior long-term growth rates as compared to the average for U.S. hotels because of stronger and more diverse economic drivers. The majority of portfolio asset value is located in dynamic destinations that are likely to remain sought after by travelers for decades to come, while having meaningful barriers for new competitive properties.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

As of Q4-17, SHO had total cash of $559.3 million, including $71.3 million of restricted cash. Adjusting for the significant cash transactions that occurred in January 2018, including the $133.9 million payment of the company’s common and preferred dividends and the approximately $139.0 million received from the sales of the Marriott Philadelphia and the Marriott Quincy, the total pro forma cash including restricted cash was $564.4 million.

By minimizing its need to access external capital by maintaining higher-than-typical cash balances, SHO’s financial security and flexibility are meaningfully enhanced because the company is able to fund business needs, debt maturities, capital investment and acquisitions with cash on hand.

SHO believes its capital structure provides the company with appropriate financial flexibility to execute its strategy. As of Q4-1, the weighted average term to maturity of debt was approximately five years, and 77.8% of debt was fixed-rate with a weighted average interest rate of 4.5%. Including variable-rate debt obligations, the weighted average interest rate on debt was 4.1%.

The REIT’s mortgage debt is in the form of single-asset, non-recourse loans rather than in cross-collateralized multi-property pools. Over the past six years, SHO has been committed to thoughtfully and methodically reducing leverage, while maintaining a focus on creating and protecting stockholder value.

As you see (above), the company was forced to suspend its dividend in 2009, and it did not begin increasing the dividend until 2014. With $190 million of outstanding preferred, net debt and preferred to EBITDA was 1.9x at year end, based on Boenning & Scattergood estimates.

Over the past 28 months, it has sold approximately $900 million of assets with a blended trailing EBITDA multiple of 17x, and acquired $175 million of assets. With the significant dry powder available, Floris van Dijkum asks, “Would SHO get involved in a larger portfolio acquisition transaction? We expect the company to remain disciplined in its approach to owning relevant real estate.”

Value Creation Through Repositioning

For Q4-17, the REIT reported Adjusted FFO of $0.28 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $79.2 million. Full-year Adjusted FFO came in at $1.22 per share, an increase of 0.8% over the previous year.

SHO’s comp RevPAR growth rose 4.3% to $167.53, with occupancy up 170 bps to 80.4% and ADR up 2.1% to $208.37, driven by transient demand. Growth in RevPAR was boosted by 42.9% growth at Wailea Beach Resort following the repositioning there. In total, 17 out of 24 hotels in the comparable pool met or exceeded expectations.

For 2018, SHO expects to spend $150-175 million, with approximately $10 million of revenue displacement. Big projects include $23 million for 46,500 square feet of new meeting space at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld (with expected unlevered return between 13% and 15%), $32 million for a room renovation at the Marriott Boston Long Wharf (bringing the bathrooms up to competitive standards), and a $27 million room refurbishment at the JW Marriott in New Orleans.

Photo: Orlando SeaWorld

The REIT issued initial 2018 Adjusted FFO guidance of $1.05-1.15 per share based on RevPAR growth of negative 0.5% to positive 2.5% and Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million. Consensus FFO for 2018 was at $1.19 per share.

Full-year guidance included $6-8 million of disruption in adjusted EBITDA from capital projects that will also result in approximately 80 bps of disruption in RevPAR growth. The company also issued guidance for the first quarter, with operating FFO ranging from $0.18 to $0.20 per share. Here’s a snapshot of our FFO/share estimates (including peers):

Should I Drive SHO?

As noted, SHO suffered a setback in 2009, like most all Lodging REITs, but it has clearly learned the lessons from the past, and today maintains a conservative capital structure. Take a look at SHO 2.0.

It pays a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common (throughout 2018), and to the extent that the regular quarterly common dividend for 2018 does not satisfy annual distribution requirements, the company typically pays a catch-up dividend that is generally equal to the remaining taxable income. SHO’s yield (excluding the true-up) is 1.33%... here is how it compares with peers (including the true-up):

Hers is how SHO compares on a P/FFO basis:

Greatness Isn’t Just Talent...

I am adding SHO to the Intelligent REIT Lab and based upon this initial research report, I am providing a HOLD Rating. While I like its high-quality portfolio, I am not convinced there is better value in the Lodging REIT sector.

The company clearly has a superior balance sheet, but I view the growth as modest. More importantly, the true-up dividend does not provide me with any “sleep well at night” attributes, and I would much prefer SHO to provide investors with a peer-appropriate payout ratio so investors can depend on the income.

In other words, I will not be driving SHO... and I much prefer to own shares in REITs that generate stable and growing dividends.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and SHO Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT), Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.