Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Paratek Update, Alexion Acquisition, Arrowhead Data

Analysis focus: Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), which presented at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Paratek provided an update on its business activities. We had covered PRTK in a recent article, noting that despite several catalysts in 2018, the stock is struggling. Year-to-date, Paratek shares remain down more than 27%.

As we had noted in our recent article, the company’s next generation tetracycline antibiotic omadacycline has a very high chance of approval. The drug candidate has proven to be non-inferior in efficacy and superior in safety in ABSSSI to linezolid, which is the current standard of cure in this indication. The reason PRTK shares have been subdued is because there is concern over omadacycline’s commercial potential.

Omadacycline will be competing with linezolid, which costs only around $100. Linezolid is effective against ABSSSI. As a result, omadacycline will have limited pricing power. Having said that, omadacycline does have several advantages, albeit minor, over linezolid, which we had discussed in last month’s article. Despite these advantages, pricing will be crucial.

But even in the case where omadacycline has limited pricing power, the commercial potential is significant. And based on this potential, the current valuation is not justified. PRTK currently has a market capitalization of just over $400 million. In the corporate presentation earlier in the week, the company noted that it had total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $151.7 million. After deducting gross long-term debt obligation, net cash still accounts for a quarter of the current valuation. We believe that PRTK offers a very favorable risk/reward profile.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ALXN, ARWR, CBAY

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Sweden-based Wilson Therapeutics for $855 million in cash.

Analysis: Alexion is acquiring Wilson for SEK 232 per share, valuing the company at SEK 7,100 million or approximately $855 million. Wilson’s lead product candidate is WTX101, which is currently in phase 3 development as a treatment for Wilson disease. Wilson disease is a rare genetic disorder. WTX101 has been granted a Fast Track designation in the U.S. and an Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Wilson disease in the U.S. and EU.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced data on lead candidate ARC-520 from the Heparc-2001 multi-dose escalation study.

Analysis: The company reported that eight patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (‘HBV) infection were given up to nine doses of ARC-520 (4mg/kg) once every four weeks with daily entecavir (‘ETV). One e-antigen-negative patient serocleared surface antigen (HBsAG) after ARC-520. Mild changes in the liver enzyme ALT off ARC-520 therapy coincided with sustained responses in two of three e-antigen-positive patients and two of five e-antigen-negative patients. Multiple doses of ARC-520 produced surface antigen reductions in all patients by as much as 5.3 Log10 (more than a 99% reduction). The presence of surface antigen indicates acute or chronic HBV infection. A single dose of ARC-520 + ETV reduced surface antigen for up to 44 weeks.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced additional preliminary data from a phase 2 trial evaluating seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Analysis: The data showed a treatment effect after 12 and 26 weeks of treatment. PBC patients showed reductions from baseline in mean alkaline phosphatase (NYSE:AP) of up to 45% (elevated AP is a biomarker for liver disease). 29% of patients had normal AP levels at week 26. Seladelpar was also safe and well-tolerated.

In other news

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced that the FDA approved its Afinitor DISPERZ for the adjunctive treatment of adult and pediatric patients at least two years old with tuberous sclerosis complex (‘TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures, an inherited disorder in which the majority (~85%) of sufferers have epilepsy.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) announced that it has entered into negotiations with the FDA regarding the proposed label for TX-004HR.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) announced that they have entered into a research collaboration. The collaboration seeks to leverage Veracyte’s Afirma Xpression Atlas platform to advance the development of new therapies by Loxo for genetically defined cancers.

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Diabetes Care unit will partner on phase 3 study evaluating dasiglucagon in patients with inherited elevated insulin levels (hyperinsulinism). Zealand will utilize Roche’s Accu-Chek Combo pump system in the studies, which are expected to commence in the second half. The studies will evaluate the potential for continuous dasiglucagon infusions to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in up to 50 children with hyperinsulinism.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced a change to its existing credit facility with certain affiliates of investment firm CRG LP under which it has access to as much as $45 million in new borrowings. The expanded credit limit was enabled by the reduction of the minimum market cap/loan balance ratio from 6.4x to 3.0x.

Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares have bounced back in the last two days. The rally today has been sparked after the FDA said that existing risk disclosures for Parkinson’s Nuplazid are adequate so no changes to the existing warnings are necessary. This is something we had noted in our scoop on Monday.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced that dosing is underway in a phase 1/2 study, REVEAL, evaluating the combination of its NKTR-252 and NKTR-214 in patient with solid tumors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.