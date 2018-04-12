Weekly Oil Storage Report - WTI Hits New Multi-Year High And More To Come

The bullish data from this report was the higher-than-expected refinery throughput figure, which subsequently saw us revise higher throughput for April and Q2.

The divergence came mostly from crude imports rising to 8.65 million b/d, and as we explain below, this won't be the case going forward.

Highlight

EIA reported a crude storage build of 3.306 million bbls versus our last week's forecast of a draw of 1.15 million bbls. The difference between what EIA reported and what we had forecasted came through the much higher net imports (imports-exports) than we had thought. Imports came in at 8.65 million b/d, which was ~1 million b/d higher than we forecasted, and exports were lower by ~450k b/d. The offsetting variable was the higher refinery throughput.

Adjustment factor, unaccounted for crude oil, flipped massively negative this week coming in at -479k b/d versus last week's +93k b/d. Trued-up US oil production fell to 10.046 million b/d versus 10.553 million b/d last week. EIA's weekly US oil production figure jumped 65k b/d with Lower 48 increasing production by 85k b/d w-o-w. The increase was the result of the latest EIA short-term energy outlook revision to US oil production, which can be found here.

For refined products, gasoline's build of 458k bbls was bearish compared to the 5-year average for a draw of 1.976 million bbls, while distillate storage change was bullish with a draw of 1.044 million bbls versus the 5-year average draw of 366k bbls.

This week saw total liquid stockpile increase 5.968 million bbls, higher than the 5-year average of 4.065 million bbls, but most of the total liquids build came from "other oils."

Refinery throughput this week came in materially higher than we projected, although we do expect a pullback in throughput in the coming weeks. The 17.019 million b/d was much higher than the 16.5 million b/d we projected, but April is slated to show some scheduled maintenance outside of PADD 3.

Crude imports this week were significantly higher than we thought, coming in at 8.65 million b/d. Most of the import increases came from one-off countries like Mexico (+376k b/d w-o-w), Nigeria (+135k b/d w-o-w), Kuwait (+68k b/d w-o-w), Angola (+98k b/d w-o-w), and Venezuela (+273k b/d w-o-w). In total, these one-off increases boosted imports by 950k b/d w-o-w. We do not see these import levels to be sustainable, and as a result, US crude imports will quickly revert back lower.

Crude exports saw a sizable decrease this week following a record high last week. Exports decreased 970k b/d w-o-w, and with Brent-WTI spread widening, we do not see this export level going forward.

Overall, we were very surprised to see refinery throughput hang in so high, but the bearish variable was the higher than expected crude imports, but that's going to be a one-off. Supply balance for April moved up slightly, but continues to show a drawdown for the month. With WTI now hitting a new multi-year high, the storage drawdown that we forecast in Q2 and Q3 will further support higher oil prices ahead.

By our estimate, Q2 to Q4 will show global oil storage balance to draw at a pace of ~700k+ b/d. If this comes through, it will push OECD storage well into a deficit to the 5-year average by year-end. As a result, we expect WTI to average $70/bbl for 2018, with the upside now revised to $85/bbl by year-end. We expect higher oil prices in the coming quarters.

Next Week's Forecast

We currently have -3.6 million bbls for next week's forecast. We expect crude exports to rebound to show ~1.65 million b/d. We see refinery throughput declining slightly. Crude imports, as we explained above, should revert back to ~7.6 million b/d following the one-off increases from those countries. As a result, it shows a balance of -3.6 million bbls.

Crude

The crude storage build this week of 3.306 million bbls was higher than the draw of 1.15 million bbls we forecasted. Higher imports and lower exports were offset by higher refinery runs, but the total balance turned to the upside. On a relative basis, the build was less than the 5-year average, and could hardly pass for a bearish read. If the market sees what we see which was that the imports increase were largely a big increase from one-off countries, then the build is not sustainable.

The big variable we were watching was the refinery throughput as the scheduled maintenance showed a sizable decrease slated for April. Instead, this figure surprised to the upside, which will support crude draws ahead.

For next week, we show a storage draw of 3.605 million bbls.

This report now brings YTD crude storage change to +4.175 million bbls.

Here's our crude storage forecast:

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Weekly US oil production increased to 10.525 million b/d, a record high. The increase came mostly from Lower 48 (+85k b/d), while Alaska saw a decrease of 20k b/d.

The increase came as part of EIA's latest short-term energy outlook, which revised higher US oil production.

Keeping our methodology the same, trued-up US oil production (weekly oil production + adjustment) came in lower by 507k w-o-w to 10.046 million b/d. By our account, US oil production should be averaging closer to ~10.45 million b/d right now, so the weekly figure is not too far off.

You can also see this in our rolling 8-week adjustment average.

One thing to note in the US production figures is that Permian takeaway capacity will increasingly become an issue in the market. We are already starting to see spreads widen, and any slowdown in well completions in the Permian will slow US oil production growth. We still show US oil production to exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d.

Refinery Throughput

Refinery throughput, the most important variable this week, came in much higher than we expected. April was expected to see scheduled maintenance jump outside of PADD 3, but with the runs remaining this high, April and Q2 refinery throughput could surprise to the upside leading to more crude storage drawdown.

Crude Imports

Crude imports jumped by 752k b/d w-o-w to 8.65 million b/d. Looking at the increase in crude imports, we have reason to believe that this increase won't be the new normal.

As you can see, the increases came from Mexico (+376k b/d w-o-w), Nigeria (+135k b/d w-o-w), Kuwait (+68k b/d w-o-w), Angola (+98k b/d w-o-w), and Venezuela (+273k b/d w-o-w). In total, these one-off increases boosted imports by 950k b/d w-o-w.

We expect crude imports to trend lower in the coming weeks. In addition, we expect US crude imports to fall below the 5-year average by the second half of 2018 as global oil supply deficit limits the available crude in the market. As a result, you will see this reflected via lower crude imports and higher storage drawdowns.

Crude Exports

US crude exports fell sharply this week from 2.175 million b/d to 1.205 million b/d. The timing of exports will be volatile, but we expect US crude exports to average closer to ~1.7 million b/d for the rest of the year, given higher Brent-WTI spread and a deficit in the global oil markets. As the deficit increases in the rest of the world, the physical spreads will increasingly reflect the need to pull US crude out via exports.

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Concluding Thoughts

This week's important variable, in our opinion, was the refinery throughput. A higher than expected refinery throughput figure essentially echoes to the market that demand will be higher than previously expected. As a result, the pull on crude will be higher than expected and result in higher-than-expected crude draws in the weeks ahead. The build we saw in crude inventory this week was largely explained by the significantly higher crude imports followed by the lower-than-expected crude exports, both of which can be explained by timing issues. The one-off nature of the increase in the crude imports will revert, leaving crude storages lower in the weeks to come. For next week, we are forecasting a crude draw of ~3.6 million bbls.

With WTI reaching a new multi-year high today, the bullish global oil storage balance ahead supports the view that oil prices will keep moving higher. Our forecast continues to be for a $70/bbl WTI average for 2018, and we have recently revised the upside from $80/bbl to $85/bbl, given the level of deficit we forecast for OECD storage by the end of 2018.

We calculate that from Q2 to Q4, global oil storage will show on average a draw of 700k+ b/d. This will further support higher oil prices going forward. Coupling our bullish oil price view with several other variant perceptions like:

We believe energy stocks will be the best performing sector in 2018, and this sudden shift and the awakening of the complacency will only catalyze this move further.

