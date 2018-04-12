Wheat Is The Most Political Commodity In The World

Wheat is an essential ingredient in food that feeds the world. The price of wheat, like all agricultural commodities, depends on weather conditions in primary growing regions each year.

In 2008, the price of wheat rose to its all-time peak price at $13.345 per bushel as drought conditions limited supplies and caused the price to explode to the upside. At the beginning of 2000, the price of the grain was trading at $2.49 per bushel. While weather caused the rally to dizzying heights in 2008, the price of wheat has been making higher lows over the past eighteen years because of demographic factors. Global population has increased from 6 billion at the turn of the century to 7.465 billion, which means that there are 1.465 billion more people requiring food in the world these days.

While all commodities are finite resources, food is a daily essential. The rate of population growth means that each day, more people with more money compete for commodities. When it comes to wheat, history tells us that it is one, if not the most, political commodity as bread is a daily essential for people all over the globe.

A long political history for the primary ingredient in bread

Nothing can ignite civil disobedience and political upheaval like hungry people. Governments are highly sensitive to food availability because hunger has a long history of unseating those in charge. The French Revolution began as bread shortages caused royalty to literally lose their heads. “Let them eat cake” is a famous quote attributed to the Queen of France Marie-Antoinette. As the story goes, it was her response after being told that her starving peasant subjects had no bread. Her insensitivity to the hunger of her people led to a trip to the guillotine.

There are many examples of how bread shortages or rising prices have resulted in political change throughout history. The most recent example was the Arab Spring in 2010, which began as demonstrations in Tunisia and Egypt over rising bread prices and limited availability. Drought conditions in 2008 took the price of wheat, the primary ingredient in bread to the highest level in modern history at over $13 per bushel.

Since wheat has a history as a political commodity that can change the face of leadership, it is Mother Nature who may be the most influential force when it comes to political power. Each year, it is the weather conditions around the world that ultimately determine the price of the grain.

Wheat has been leaning higher

Since early March, price volatility in the wheat market increased.

Source: CQG

As the chart of May CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price of the grain rose to a high of $5.185 on March 2 and then fell to lows of $4.4150 on March 29. Wheat recovered over recent sessions and was trading at just below the $4.85 per bushel level on April 11. Meanwhile, since the December 12 low at $4.2375 level, wheat futures have been making higher lows as the grain has been leaning higher as we enter into the 2018 planting season.

The long-term trend is bullish

Wheat reached its all-time peak price at $13.345 in 2008 and made a lower high at $9.4725 in 2012 on drought conditions in both years. As we enter into the 2018 crop year in the northern hemisphere, wheat is almost half the price it was in 2012, but over the past two decades, the price trend has been positive.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly price chart dating back to 1998 shows, the price trend in the wheat futures market has been in a bullish trend since the turn of the century as wheat has been making higher lows.

The bullish price action is likely the result of the ever-increasing demand for wheat as global population has grown dramatically. Additionally, in China which is home to almost 1.4 billion people, wealth has increased, and diets continue to shift from rice to more complex proteins. The bottom line is that more people with more money are eating more bread and wheat products, increasing the demand for the grain.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is bullish

In 2017, as the price of wheat was trading around the bottom end of its trading range, Kansas City hard red winter wheat was trading at a discount to the price of Chicago soft red winter wheat futures. Over past decades, the norm for the spread has been from 20-30 cents premium for the Kansas City wheat.

Many bread manufacturers in the United States price their requirements using the Kansas City price, and they also tend to use the KCBT futures market for hedging activities. However, since 2012 the price of wheat had been falling, and many consumers abandoned hedging in favor of purchasing requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis depressing the spread. In 2018, increased volatility has caused KCBT spread to move back to a premium to CBOT wheat. On Wednesday, April 11, in post-WASDE report trading, KCBT wheat was trading at a 29.5 cents premium to CBOT wheat futures in May. In September futures, the premium for KCBT was at around the 32.25 cents level. A strengthening premium for the hard red winter wheat is typically a bullish sign for the wheat market as it is an indication of increasing demand.

WASDE still says record stocks- Will Russian production weigh on wheat in 2018?

On April 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which told markets that once again, global wheat inventories rose to a new record high. While demand continues to rise, stockpiles of the grain exceed the additional consumption.

Last year, a bumper crop of Russian wheat caused the nation to become the world’s leading exporter of the grain. Over past years, investments in Russian agriculture have increased output and efficiency, and in 2017 the country saw the benefits result in an increased presence as a supplier of wheat to the world. However, each year is a new adventure in all agricultural markets, and it will be the weather conditions across growing regions all over the world that determine the path of least resistance for the price of the grain.

Meanwhile, the current political environment could impact which countries decide to import wheat from Russia and the U.S. in 2018. When it comes to the United States, tariffs could slow the demand for wheat from China and other nations subject to the Trump Administration’s protectionist policies. For Russia, sanctions by the U.S. and Europe could cause less demand for their wheat after the 2018 harvest season.

Wheat is entering the 2018 crop year in the northern hemisphere on a positive note, and the price is leaning higher. Demand growth is a constant given population and wealth trends, but supplies will be a function of the weather over coming months. Drought could cause those record stockpiles to decline dramatically as the world needs to eat.

Source: Barchart

WEAT is the Teucrium Wheat ETF product that has net assets of $64.84 million and trades an average of 220,527 shares each day. WEAT has a high expense ratio of 4.13%, but it does a reasonable job tracking the prices of the CBOT wheat futures. Since 2011, WEAT has traded in a range from $5.80 to $25.94 per share. On April 11, it was trading close to the lows at $6.64 per share. WEAT offers market participants an opportunity to participate in the wheat market without getting involved in the futures arena.

As history teaches, wheat is a highly political commodity, and securing the grain is a primary concern for many governments around the world. Governments are hoping that the weather creates a continuation of ample supplies at reasonable prices, but that will be in the hands of Mother Nature.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.