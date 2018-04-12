BioSci Report On Geron (Part IV): What The Binary Catalysts Powering A Stellar Grower Revealed

What you have to learn is to fold early when the odds are against you or if you have a big edge, back it heavily because you don’t get a big edge often. Opportunity comes, but it doesn’t come often, so seize it when it does come. - Charlie Munger

Perhaps, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) - a bioscience focusing on the therapeutic innovation to manage highly difficult to treat cancers - is one of the most volatile battleground stock, where market bulls and bears duel it out. In the past 3-month, bulls took the upper hand as the stock rallied over 70%. Nevertheless, bears launched a massive attack to take the stock 50% lower from the $6.68 52-week high. After the recent downtrend, the stock may have found its consolidation during the trading session on April 11, 2018. As of 12:18 pm ET, Geron shares nudged $0.10 (3.0%) higher at $3.37. The elephant in the room is what can investors expect going forward. In order to answer that question, we seek to reassess the two powerful short-term catalysts that, in and of itself, could change the fortune for shareholders. Moreover, we’ll provide a summary of all catalysts that will either “make or break” Geron.

Figure 1: Geron stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, the therapeutic innovator (Geron) is developing a novel anticancer molecule that can regulate cellular division. Per figure 2, the lead molecule (Imetelstat) is a telomerase inhibitor that is currently being investigated in the phase 2 (IMbark) trial and the phase 2/3 (IMerge) study for myelofibrosis (“MF”), and myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), respectively.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline. (Source: Geron)

Catalyst 1: Upcoming Data For MF Franchise

As a blood cancer, myelofibrosis is due to malignant precursor cells in the bone marrows which produce an abundant amount of collagen and fibers: this cramps up the limited space for normal blood cell production. Consequently, blood cells have to be made outside the marrow, which causes an enlargement in both spleen and liver. Ultimately patients need blood transfusion that, in and of itself, is laden with adverse effects. Chronic transfusions can lead to antibody formation to destroy those blood cells. Moreover, infection is another concern. A bone marrow transplant provides the cure; however, many patients are ineligible.

The good news is that Imetelstat can provide an alternative treatment option, one that has a robust efficacy and acceptable safety profile. Geron is currently conducting Imetelstat in the phase 2 (IMbark) study to confirm the aforesaid claims. With the first patient dosed in Sep. 2015, the trial has an estimated primary completion and estimated study completion dates on May 4, 2018, and June 12, 2019, respectively. We ascribed a high chance that IMbark will meet its clinical outcomes with statistical significance. In two short months, we’ll know the result of this binary catalyst that can alleviate the stock far beyond its former high.

Catalyst 2: Johnson & Johnson Partnership And Potential Acquisition

Geron’s partner, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will make the final decision whether to extend the current partnership by Q3 this year. The key determinant whether JNJ will continue to invest in this innovation all depends on the preliminary clinical outcomes of Imetelstat to be posted in less than a month, as we elucidate. If the data is robust, it’s a near 100% certainty that JNJ will extend the partnership. Furthermore, the company may acquire Geron to take hold of its invaluable telomerase inhibitor asset, a science backed by Nobel Prize-winning science. If this scenario plays out, we expect Geron to trade at least $8 to $12 per share. An acquisition price will likely be in that range. The bioscience market is also highly conducive to merger & acquisition which increases the likelihood of a buy. On the other hand, if this catalyst falters, one can expect Geron to trade at roughly $1 per share.

Catalyst 3: Battles of The Bulls Vs. Bears And The Short Interests

Our analytical research is based on grounded bioscience. The decision to recommend any company is dependent on what the data revealed from our tireless due diligence process. And, we are much less interested in what the market short-sellers (or bears) say about a firm due to our long-term horizon. Be that as it may, bears can influence share price in the short-term. The current state of Geron is that it is heavily shorted. Short interests increased to the highest level in March, this year. As of the March 29 settlement date, there were 44.0M shares being shorted (as depicted in figure 3). At the 23M average daily volume, traders have roughly 1.9 days to cover. That said, if the two upcoming catalysts (the MF data and the JNJ partnership or acquisition) play out, there can be a significant short-squeeze due to the high number of shares shorted. That aside, if the bears cover their position at any time and for any particular reason, the stock can experience a trading reversal.

Figure 3: Geron short interest (Source: NASDAQ)

Potential Risks

Geron is an investment that is not for the faint of heart, as the company has a high beta. And, it is powering two short-term binary events: the reporting of the IMbark trial for the MF franchise and the pending decision by JNJ whether to extend the partnership. A negative outcome can cause the stock to tumble over 80%. Conversely, a positive result can easily send share above its previous 52-week high. Our analytical research revealed a 35% chances of a failed binary.

Conclusion

Despite our strong confidence in the upcoming catalysts, there is no guarantee that any investment thesis will pan out (no matter how thorough one’s due diligence): investment research is an imperfect science (as taught by Peter Lynch). Through our four parts (I, II, III) research, we discovered that Geron is potentially a stellar investment that can be a multibagger win. The high volatility is worth taking, as the potential profits outweigh the risks. The results of the upcoming binary event (IMbark clinical outcomes) will be known in a month or two (at the end of Q2 reporting). Thereafter, the JNJ partnership extension or even acquisition will soon follow. We wish to remind investors to employ a “basket approach” to bioscience investing rather than putting all your money into Geron or any company. This way, you can maximize your chances of finding multi-fold winners - like Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) that deliver over 4X profits for us - while minimizing your losses in case that a binary event fails.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

