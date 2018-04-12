This Value Trap Is Positioned For A Rough Year

I prefer not to gamble on BBBY, and choose to wait for more definitive signs that a turnaround is underway.

I believe the margin drag observed in 2017 is unlikely to ease in the current year, and earnings will probably remain depressed.

It will likely be a tough 2018 for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

The retailer reported results of its fiscal 4Q18 after the closing bell, this Wednesday. The all-around beat was much more bitter than sweet, as expectations for the current year came in way short of expectations. The stock is heading down about 14% in after-hours trading.

Credit: Bloomberg

As it pertains to the results of the quarter, a decline in comparable sales of 0.6% was better than expected by nearly two percentage points, which helped to lift total revenues an inch ahead of the consensus of $3.68 billion and clock a 5.2% increase above year-ago levels. Fiscal 4Q18 had one extra week that fell in the slow shopping period between late February and early March, suggesting that the retailer's top line endured the Amazon (AMZN) headwinds relatively well this time -including through new stores and some residual non-comp One Kings Lane and PMall sales. Not unlike last quarter, it looks like the digital channel was crucial in softening the blow from lower in-store sales, a dynamic that I expect to repeat in the foreseeable future.

The bad news, however, began to unfold further down the P&L. Gross margins of 35.9% fell substantially below last year's 38.0%, a 210-bp decline that looked worse than last quarter's 170-bp dip. I suspect that promotional pricing was in great part to blame for the margin contraction, consistent with trends observed last quarter. Opex as a percentage of sales also shot up, by about 100 bps this quarter. The resulting op margin contraction of over three percentage points YOY was responsible for a sizable EPS drop of 54 cents, per my estimates.

See summarized income statement below, in non-GAAP terms that excludes the unfavorable impact from the new tax legislation in fiscal 4Q18.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Sit around and wait? No, thanks.

The problem with the picture above is that the margin drag observed in 2017 is unlikely to ease in the current year. Bed Bath & Beyond has been able to grow revenues primarily as a result of price competitiveness measures necessary for the company to remain relevant amid a shift in shopping habits. And as the retailer continues to invest in the store experience and the online channel, I find it unlikely that operating expenses will come down meaningfully to provide earnings uplift in the short term.

Management has guided for 2018 EPS of $2.00 to $2.50, which landed well below the consensus of $2.77. I fear that the actual number will arrive below the midpoint of the range, assuming flat revenues and further declining op margins. The company currently expects EPS to return to growth only in fiscal 2020, and I find it too premature to buy shares nearly three years ahead of that inflection point.

BBBY P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

BBBY is a cheap stock, as the graph above suggests. But I think it is inexpensive for a very good reason. The company is not under imminent and severe threat, as free cash flow and cash on hand continue to look fine. However, I prefer not to gamble on this name and choose to wait for more definitive signs that a turnaround is underway, before giving this stock further consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.