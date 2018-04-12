CymaBay Therapeutics Pushes Itself To The Next Stage Against Rare Liver Disease

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) announced recently that it had obtained positive phase 2 results in treating patients with a rare liver disease known as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This new positive data further solidifies prior data, when the company reported back in July of 2017 that its drug Seladelpar was able to significantly reduce a liver enzyme known as alkaline phosphatase (AP) in a 12-week treatment period. These new results highlight the extended efficacy observed over a 26-week treatment period. This reinforces the ability for CymaBay to move on to phase 3 study, and that's why I believe it is a buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was a dose-ranging study that treated patients with primary biliary cholangitis. Patients were treated with CymaBay's drug Seladelpar at different dose levels. The three doses in the study were 2 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg of Seladelpar. What I liked most from the results was that the reduction in median transaminase levels was shown to be -9%, -28% and -35% across the 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg groups, respectively, at 12 weeks. The most important aspect to consider with this data is that even though the study had added additional weeks, the median transaminase reduction levels achieved above were maintained at week 26. In my opinion, this is one of the most important aspects to consider in terms of efficacy of this study. The fact that the reduction of mean transaminase was maintained from week 12 to week 26.

Competitor

With the confirmation of positive efficacy data for Seladelpar from week 12 to week 26, this will allow CymaBay to initiate a phase 3 study treating these patients with PBC. This phase 3 study is expected to be initiated by the second half of 2018. However, it won't be an easy ride if and when the phase 3 study receives positive data. Not only will CymaBay need to obtain FDA approval thereafter, it will have to go up against another biotech known as Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). That's because Intercept has already received FDA approval to treat PBC patients with its drug Ocaliva. Just to give you a sense of the PBC market, Ocaliva had generated $129.2 million net sales worldwide in 2017. That means that even if CymaBay receives FDA approval with Seladelpar in PBC, it will still have a lot of work to do in order to catch up to sales of Intercept.

Financials

The financials for CymaBay Therapeutics are in good shape. That's because the company has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $97.2 million as of December 31, 2017. However, the company recently raised $135.5 million cash in February of 2018. It also obtained an upfront payment of $5 million from Kowa in January 2018, due to a partnership that was developed back in January of 2017. With all that said, CymaBay expects that it has enough cash to fund its operations well into 2021. That means I don't expect any cash raise to occur this year at all.

Conclusion

CymaBay Therapeutics' final phase 2 data at week 26 confirms the prior data for week 12. Seeing such a huge reduction in mean transaminase compared to baseline was quite remarkable for these patients. CymaBay, should it eventually receive FDA approval, will have to go up against Intercept. The risk is that the phase 3 trial may end up failing, and in that case Seladelpar may never end up going to market. Another risk to make note of would be that the trial was done without a placebo. That means the phase 3 study will have to be done with a placebo, and that could change how well the data could turn out. The truth, though, is that the reductions observed compared to baseline can't be dismissed at all. I feel that after these latest phase 2 results, CymaBay Therapeutics is a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.