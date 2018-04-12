Bellicum FDA Hold Is Lifted, Time To Get Back To Business

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) announced in after-hours trade on Wednesday that the FDA had removed a clinical hold for its clinical candidate BPX-501. That means that this biotech can get back to business for treating pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia and other immunodeficiencies. That's why the stock traded higher by 25.40% to $8.59 per share in after-hours trade.

FDA Clinical Hold

A few months ago the FDA halted treatment in all U.S. studies. The reason why BPX-501 was halted by the FDA was because of three patients who had suffered encephalopathy (brain damage) due to taking it. The FDA felt that it was possible that the BPX-501 treatment my have caused the side effect and placed all U.S. trials on a clinical hold. This was a huge blow for the company. I knew that this issue would be resolved, because there was already clinical evidence that encephalopathy had been a major issue in many other stem cell transplant procedures in the past. Another reason why I believed that the hold would be lifted was because Europe left the trial alone. The European Union, at the time of the FDA clinical hold, allowed the BP-004 trial to continue as normal. That's why I knew from the beginning that the FDA clinical hold was likely to be lifted within 1 to 3 months.

Important Study

Most investors are pleased now that the U.S. study can continue as planned. I am pleased though that these pediatric patients will be able to receive the therapy they need to treat their cancer. That's because BPX-501 is an adjunct T-cell therapy that incorporates a technology known as CaspaCIDe. This is given to these patients after haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (haplo-HSCT). Haplo-HSCT is a good treatment option for these patients because stem cells are given to these pediatric patients regardless of who the donor is. That's important to mention because a majority of the time a sibling or relative must be matched in order for the patient to receive the right donor cells from a stem cell transplant. This type of a stem cell transplant can be done without needing to match a sibling or donor. This CaspaCIDe technology is actually built into BPX-501. It is incorporated into BPX-501 to act as a safety switch against any toxicity that may happen to occur. In the event of a toxic event occurring in the patient that is severe, the therapy can be immediately switched off. In my opinion, the CaspaCIDe switch is what makes this treatment special for these patients. The phase 2 trial recruited a total of 38 pediatric patients with AML. In their first or second complete response, patients underwent a haplo-HSCT followed by treatment with BPX-501. It was shown that after a median follow-up of up to one year, patients achieved a strong relapse-free survival rate of 91.5%. In addition, they achieved an overall survival rate of 97.3%. What I must point out is that there was no placebo involved with this study. However, the company pointed to literature of pediatric AML patients undergoing alternate-donor HSCT. Relapse-free survival rate and overall survival one-year rate with this type of treatment were 60% and 80%, respectively. In my opinion, while there was no placebo involved, the results were still able to post impressive numbers in this population. BPX-501 may provide a way to stop the recurrence of cancer cells, and that is something that these patients desperately need.

Financials

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $106.5 million as of December 31, 2017. The company believes thats its cash on hand will be enough to fund operations through the first quarter of 2019. I believe there is no near-term risk of dilution here. However, the company may need to end up raising cash towards the end of 2018. That means I expect the company to raise cash at least by the end of this year. That may cause the stock to trade lower when such an event happens, but I believe it would just be another opportunity to buy more shares.

Conclusion

The FDA clinical hold being lifted should provide a huge boost to the share price of Bellicum. While the U.S. trial may take a little longer to complete, it won't in any way hinder the company. The risk with Bellicum is that it has already seen one clinical hold, and there is no guarantee that another won't pop up again some time in the future. A second risk would be the fact that the phase 3 trial may not end up being successful. In that case, there is a possibility that the stock could be cut in half. I'm more inclined to believe that everything for Bellicum will end up working out. That's because it has proven its technology to work in a phase 2 study with some remarkable survival data. That's why I believe that Bellicum is a really good buy, especially now that the FDA clinical hold has been lifted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.