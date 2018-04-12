Alexion Joins The Biotech M&A Bonanza

With only one major earning asset, Alexion must expand its product portfolio if it is to keep its sizable valuation.

The acquisition is a welcome sign that Alexion is working to rebuild its pipeline with valuable products and product candidates.

Back in December, we discussed how tax reform would affect the biotech industry, especially its impact on M&A activity. At the time, we opined that the changes to the tax code would have a long-term impact, but that the major short-term impact would be the result of huge amounts of cash – currently stashed overseas – getting repatriated by large pharmaceutical companies. We anticipated a major burst of M&A activity in the industry, and that prediction has been borne out in force.

Several of the largest players have been investing big. The latest to join them is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), which announced on April 11th that it was acquiring Sweden-based Wilson Therapeutics, a private developmental biotech company with a drug for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in sufferers’ blood, organs, and tissues. Alexion has agreed to pay $855 million in an all-cash transaction.

Today, we will discuss Alexion’s new acquisition, and what it means for the company’s development

From Prey to Predator

The first quarter of 2018 saw close to $47 billion in M&A transactions, and the second quarter has gotten off to a quick pace as well. Big players such as Gilead Sciences (GILD), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK) have enormous war-chests at their disposal thanks to repatriated cash. Alexion, on the other hand, is not quite so well-endowed (though far from without significant investable resources of its own). In fact, there was much speculation late last year was that Alexion would find itself the target of a bigger acquirer.

As it turns out, Alexion has gone on the offensive, shifting from prey to predator. Wilson Therapeutics has a Phase 3 drug candidate, WTX101, which flushes the excess copper that accumulates in the blood of patients suffering from Wilson’s disease. With a long-term focus on hematology and neurological conditions, the addition of this drug candidate represents a strong addition to Alexion’s roster – and a potential blockbuster product.

Valuable Market for the Taking

There are currently available treatments for Wilson’s disease, most notably Syprine, which is owned by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Valeant took a lot of heat for what many considered a policy of price-gouging. Generics manufacturer Teva (TEVA) seemed to be coming to rescue when it launched a generic version of Syprine. However, Teva received significant flak in February 2018 when it announced its pricing: the price for 100 pills of generic Syprine was set at more than $18,000.

That is where WTX101 and Alexion come in. There is a huge market demand for an alternative product with more reasonable pricing, and Alexion appears poised to take on a solid piece of that demand. With peak annual sales projected to reach $250 million, an $855 million price tag for WTX101 is not unreasonable.

With the incumbents setting astronomical prices, it is possible for Alexion to set its own prices quite high but still be the comparatively low-cost alternative. That is good news from a future cash flow perspective – as well as for the sufferers of this nasty condition.

Injecting Life into the Pipeline

WTX101 certainly fits within the strategic niche and developmental expertise that Alexion has built up over the years. CEO Ludwig Hantson described the acquisition as a “strong strategic fit for Alexion given the overlap with our current clinical and commercial focus on metabolic and neurologic disorders, and is an important first step in rebuilding our clinical pipeline.”

The addition of WTX101 to Alexion’s roster will help bolster a pipeline that had little going on of late. The company is almost wholly reliant on its principal approved product, Soliris, a medication for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, two rare blood diseases. WTX101 fits well within Alexion’s bailiwick of hematology.

Alexion certainly needed the additional boost through acquisitions, since its pipeline has largely dried up. A next-generation treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria succeeded in meeting its clinical trial endpoints, but did not sufficiently surpass Soliris to continue development. With that avenue for future revenues cut out, the only path forward was to acquire other products and product candidates.

Just the Beginning

The market reaction to the news of the buyout has been muted, with shares trading down about 2% – to about $110 a share – at the market close. Shares started to trade up again in after hours, climbing close to $112 at the time of writing.

With a market capitalization of a little over $25 billion, Alexion desperately needs new products to sustain its revenues and shareholder value. The acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics represents a necessary step in its efforts to rebuild its pipeline and justify its valuation.

Alexion posted earnings-per-share of $1.96, off of $3 billion in revenues in 2017. A new drug that should eventually produce $250 million in additional revenues represents a solid addition, but not enough to truly move the needle in Alexion’s favor over the longer term. A lot more needs to be done to build up the pipeline and get more earning products on the market. The company has acknowledged as much, and has described the acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics as a first step toward rebuilding. Investors should be unsurprised by a flurry of other acquisitions coming down the pike.

Investor’s-Eye View

Given its current earnings position and the state of its product pipeline, it is hard to see Alexion as a strong buy right now. While there has been considerable speculation that one of the really massive pharmaceutical giants might scoop it up, doing so would be hard to justify with only one approved product.

That said, the addition of a late-stage pipeline candidate like WTX101 certainly makes it look like a more palatable target. There is of course some risk that WTX101 might stumble at the final hurdle, but currently the outlook looks good for the product.

Likewise, the market may begin to treat Alexion a bit more kindly in the coming weeks and months as it makes its plans for revenue generation over the long-term clearer and more concrete.

Alexion is definitely one to watch as it rebuilds its pipeline and completes its broader internal reorganization.

