Are Recent FX Movements Dangerous To Nutrien?

Not so long ago, I wrote “Nutrien: A Great Opportunity At Current Levels”, arguing that shares of Nutrien (NTR) were a good buy at the bottom of the $44 - $54 range. A recent discussion in private messages with another contributor on the topic of exchange rates influence on Nutrien inspired this article.

The main news for Nutrien as a potash producer is that a combination of recent sanctions on Russia and tensions between U.S. and Russia over situation in Syria led to a collapse of the Russian ruble. This is important because Nutrien competes with Uralkali, whose costs are in rubles.

When ruble falls, Uralkali receives a competitive advantage, all else equal. If the fall of the ruble is in sync with a rise in the Canadian dollar, Nutrien is under even more pressure as its own production costs increase. Another currency to watch is the Belarussian ruble, as Belaruskali is a major player on the potash market. Let’ start with the Russian ruble.

Source: xe.com

Ruble went from 58 to the U.S. dollar to as high as 65 on worries that tensions between U.S. and Russia will ultimately lead to U.S. banning Russian debt. Foreign investors have been actively buying Russian debt in recent years as it offered a great yield and the ruble was strengthening. There’s no surprise that when they rushed to exits at the very same day, the ruble collapsed.

As I’m writing this article, one dollar buys you roughly 62.5 rubles, a decline of roughly 8% compared to pre-sanctions level. Should ruble stay around current levels, it will be a decent boost to Uralkali. However, chances are that the ruble will reclaim some of its losses when there’s more clarity on Syria and the market turns its eye to fundamentals of the Russian currency (I don’t believe in the worst-case scenario of a major clash between U.S. and Russia).

Due to uncertainty, the Russian Central Bank will keep the key rate at 7.25% for quite some time and, with inflation running below 3%, Russian bonds will once again become an attractive instrument. This will lead to strength of the ruble and will soften the cost advantage that Uralkali just received. Brent oil (BNO) above $70 should also help. To sum it up, I don’t see recent developments in the ruble as a thesis-breaker for Nutrien.

The Canadian dollar has recently strengthened against the U.S. dollar. The reason for this is obvious: commodities are catching a bid, helping the Canadian dollar. However, if we look at the bigger picture, the Canadian dollar is now roughly at the same level where it started this year. While the recent move looks unpleasant in the short term, it is a non-event from a longer-term point of view. Also, investors who take a bullish view on commodities (including potash) should be expecting some additional strength in the Canadian currency.

Belarus is not such a free market from a currency point of view, so USD/BYR chart patterns look “less normal” than those of USD/RUB and USD/CAD. Nevertheless, the resulting outcome is clear: nothing material happened in the Belarussian currency market in recent months.

I continue to believe that attractive valuation (forward P/E of about 15 at current levels) and decent yield (roughly 3.5%) support Nutrien shares near current levels and promise more upside to come. Technically, the stock is going up from a double bottom pattern with a strong support at $44. I do not think that recent FX movements will have any material impact on the thesis unless they get considerably stronger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.