Ron Paul Warns Of Tariffs And Rising Economic Storms

Former Congressman and Presidential candidate Dr. Ron Paul is a guest on the radio program, along with Michael Oliver.

President Trump seeks to restore jobs by placing a tariff against imported goods from China. Dr. Paul believes tariffs are not the answer. Rather, he looks to monetary manipulation by the Fed as the cause for massive trade imbalances and income distribution imbalances here at home. What does Dr. Paul think it will take to restore the U.S. economy to the good old days of egalitarian income distribution before 1971, and does he continue to believe rising levels of inflation are a threat to the well-being of average Americans?

In addition to buying gold and silver, is there anything else we individuals can do to protect ourselves from Washington and Wall Street scavengers? Michael calms our nerves by providing his usual guidance on key equity, debt and precious metals markets.

Ron Paul founder of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, a two-time Republican presidential candidate and one-time Libertarian nominee, and a multiple-term congressman of Texas, is a leading advocate of freedom in our nation. He devoted his political career to the defense of individual liberty, sound money, and a non-interventionist foreign policy. Judge Andrew Napolitano calls him "The Thomas Jefferson of our day." After serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s, Dr. Paul went on to deliver over 4,000 babies in his career as an obstetrician. He served in Congress from 1976 to 1984, and again from 1996 to 2012. The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity is a project of Dr. Paul's Foundation for Rational Economics and Education (F.R.E.E.), founded in the 1970s as an educational organization. The Institute continues and expands Dr. Paul's lifetime of public advocacy for a peaceful foreign policy and the protection of civil liberties at home.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.