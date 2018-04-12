Novavax Pulls The Trigger On A Stock Offering: What Now?

We have been covering the long odyssey of Novavax (NVAX) for several months now, documenting the high-risk, high-reward nature of the small developmental biotech. Since the beginning, we have warned of the risks of a potential secondary offering causing significant damage to shareholder value.

We revisited that very issue in an article on March 22nd, in which we discussed the worrisome potential consequences of the company’s decision to stretch out the timeline for announcing crucial data from the Phase 3 trial of its Maternal RSV vaccine. Since that article is now behind the PRO paywall, we will quote from it the relevant passage:

Moving the announcement back out to Q1 2019, while not disastrous on its face, puts considerable financial pressure on the company. That is because NVAX is in a race against the clock, as cash burn, at the current rate, will deplete its resources before reaching the crucial finish-line. A successful interim data reading will send shares soaring upward. A secondary on the back of such news would be far less dilutive and painful for shareholders than one conducted at the current price. Despite doubling in 2017 to over $2 a share, NVAX stock is still woefully depressed from where it was before its last RSV vaccine trial failed. According to its latest earnings report, NVAX had a net loss of $183.8 million in 2017. Net cash used in operating activities over the same period totaled $138.7 million. With $157.3 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2017, NVAX faces a challenge getting into Q1 2019 with its current resources. While it is not impossible, since the company could continue to trim costs, it is an extremely fine edge to walk.

Those worries were borne out on April 11th when Novavax announced that it would be conducting an underwritten stock offering. The preliminary prospectus initially excluded details such as aggregate offer price or number of shares to be on sale. Later in the evening, it was announced that the offering would consist of a sale of 30,303,050 shares at a per-share price of $1.65. That would be enough to raise a gross income of $50 million

The decision to announce a secondary offering without the terms established looked like an odd strategic move for the company, especially considering that they followed up with pricing and offer size just a few hours later. Given its trading not far above $2 a share, it does not take much to move the share price in either direction. The announcement of a secondary offering, no matter the size, is thus highly consequential for a company with a share price so severely depressed.

A Weird Announcement

The wisdom (or lack thereof) of the move will be proven out in time, but the market initially reacted badly to the open-ended announcement: Shares had tumbled 11% in after hours trading at the time of writing, to about $1.85 a share. When it became clear that the offer price would be $1.65 per share, the stock fell a bit further to finish the after hours session at $1.78.

Investors are now no doubt pondering how they should react to the news. Without knowing the level of dilution proposed, it was impossible during much of the after hours session to judge the level of market under-reaction or overreaction. The price action was purely reactive, with no clear tether to facts.

How Much Will It Hurt?

To get comfortably through Q1 2019, the period during which Novavax is set to announce the results of the maternal RSV that will likely determine the fate of the company as a whole, Novavax would need about $90 million. That figure assumes that Novavax will be maintaining a cash burn about equal to its burn rate in 2017 and that the announcement of the results will come toward the end of the quarter. In reality, it is likely the company can go some way to paring down costs and that the announcement of the data will come toward the beginning of the quarter. But for the sake of this article, let us take the harsher assumption as our baseline.

Novavax currently has 323,229,000 shares outstanding. At $2 a share, that is a market capitalization of $646.5 million. Adding $90 million worth of shares would equal seriously punishing dilution. Given the necessary reduced pricing to make a stock offering work, we could expect a 20% dilution if Novavax intends to raise that level of money. On that basis, the 13% drop during the after hours session on April 11th would not be the bottom. On the other hand, if Novavax shaves down costs and actually targets a January 2019 announcement of the RSV data, then the company could get away with considerably less dilution. Indeed, reports on the evening of April 11th initially suggested the offering would be for 25 million shares at $1.65 per share. That would net sufficient capital to get cleanly into 2019, and thus likely to the point of the data readout.

In the actual event, the per-share offer price was accurate, but the number of shares was off the mark. We now know that the plan is to raise $50 million by issuing more than 30 million shares. That is substantial dilution, but certainly not as bad as it might have been.

Investor’s-Eye View

Investors in Novavax should watch this stock like a hawk over the next couple days. While the upside of a positive RSV vaccine data readout makes this a bullish play in spite of dilution, there may be an opportunity to get in at a significantly lower price. That is especially true if the market sours on Novavax, as it has done in the past.

Investors interested in the catalyst in Q1 2019 might be best to bide their time until the dust settles before getting back into this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.