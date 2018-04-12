The Disruptors: The Impact On Our Portfolios

By Jerry Wagner

"The Disruptors." It sounds like a villainous gang from a Marvel or DC comic book. And perhaps in the real world, many people would say that that is not an inaccurate characterization.

Disruptors are not simply agents of change. As defined by the term's business originator, Clayton M. Christensen, a Harvard University professor, disruptors do innovate, but they also establish a new market and displace the old.

This duality - creating a positive change while also displacing many of the good elements of, and people associated with, the status quo - is what makes disruption so challenging. Is the access to cheap, perhaps more readily available transportation through Uber (UBER) enough of an advantage to displace established taxi cabs that pay license fees and are subject to regulation? Do the new distribution methods for music provide sufficient benefit to offset the funding needs of new and innovative performers who now must tour to generate revenue instead of selling CDs? And where did all of the bookstores go? Ask Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

With disruption comes many of these collateral issues. In the past two months, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been struggling with the downside of disruption. While the company has brought people together by providing a networking platform, the fact that it operates virtually without regulation raises substantial issues.

By virtue of an act of Congress, it's not considered a publisher, so it operates without fear of, or regulation by, rules of slander and libel that ordinary publishers must abide. While it controls its content, it does so selectively, leaving it open to claims of discrimination against conservative causes that its owners are not supportive of, while at the same time distributing ads of adverse foreign governments. And, at a cost of some $240 billion in market losses since February 1 (it lost more than the market cap of Tesla in just two days in March), it seems to have played pretty fast and loose with its clients' data, making it available to influence two presidential elections and then selling data in a third.

Today its president, Mark Zuckerberg, testified before Congress. He acknowledged, "It is clear that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm. … That goes for fake news, foreign influence in elections and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy."

As these disruptors mature, the collateral issues come to the fore. Their emergence can burst the bubble of optimism surrounding them, increase their costs of operations as they deal with a rising tide of regulation, and stop and reverse their price momentum. Often these negatives occur unexpectedly and seemingly without warning, and the market losses are suddenly significant.

In these instances, "buy and hope" investing can be costly even when owning the best and brightest disruptors.

Disruption is not new to business. After all, Henry Ford certainly disrupted the transportation business with his mass-produced automobile at the beginning of the 20th century. He took an existing invention, the automobile, and used it in a new way for a new market. His intended customers may not have even known they wanted the Model T, as he once remarked, "If I'd asked customers what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse."

The startling factor of today's disruption is not that it occurs but rather how many instances there are of it and how pervasive it is in today's life. And it is not restricted to business.

Take a look back to 2016. We were in the midst of a presidential election. The two candidates with the most impassioned supporters were Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Together these two candidates generated over 27 million votes out of the 51 million total cast for the four top vote-getters in the 2016 primaries. Like most disruptors, both of these candidates were outsiders. Trump came from the private industry, while Sanders had operated independently of the Democratic Party throughout his political career.

Clayton Christensen could have been talking about both candidates and their policies when distinguishing between "'low-end disruption,' which targets customers who do not need the full performance valued by customers at the high end of the market, and 'new-market disruption,' which targets customers who have needs that were previously unserved by existing incumbents" (Wikipedia, "Disruptive innovation").

Their supporters tended to be responsive to issues not focused on by the mainstream politicians: the wall for Trump, income inequality for Sanders. At the same time, both sets of partisans felt underserved by the existing political incumbents.

Politics was ripe for disruption. Voters were voting in the largest numbers for disruptive candidates outside of the mainstream. These candidates were running on issues that were not being talked about by incumbent members of the political class. And one of those candidates won!

I contend that regardless of which of these candidates had won, the one on the right or the one on the left, we would have been in for four years of disruption. The right-left divide in the political landscape is too sharp. The partisans are too far apart in their value networks.

With most of the electorate expressing a desire for disruption, why are we surprised that we got disruption in the first year of the present administration? We got what we asked for.

I don't say this in a pejorative sense. It really doesn't matter what the substantive issues or the personalities are all about. Markets were bound to be disrupted by whoever was elected if the preference for disruption expressed by a significant portion of the electorate of both parties was to be satisfied.

If one is to be surprised, it's by the fact that the winner has gone on to keep his promises to disrupt. We have not seen that very often in politics. However, I believe the other disruptor, Senator Sanders, would have done the same thing, being an outsider and owing his candidacy to his perception as a disruptor.

Still, the emergence of disruptive politics, like disruptive business, is as it should be: disruptive. Unfortunately, investor portfolios are also disrupted both by the new perspective of the disruptors (policies to which the mainstream is unaccustomed) and the seeming suddenness of their surfacing.

Like any change that becomes a sudden market force, these disruptions argue for a dynamic, risk-managed approach to investing. The disruptors don't work well with the passive crowd.

Market update

Talk about disruptors. Every day last week seemed to yield another pronouncement in a battle of words between the two biggest world economies.

Fortunately, this battle remains one of words and not actions. While $50- and $100-billion-dollar figures are being thrown around in a tit-for-tat verbal exchange, no actual tariffs have been enacted by either party. Furthermore, both countries remain in consultation and discussions.

In other words, nothing has happened yet. Still, the markets' wild volatility suggests that the financial markets believe the Trump administration is serious - perhaps more serious than the Chinese believe!

Personally, I believe our country continues to receive the short end of the stick on trade and is being stolen blind in the matter of technology transfers. I just have never believed in tariffs as an effective weapon. And the time may be long past when such actions would have been effective in stopping the Chinese juggernaut.

President Trump would definitely be the master of the art of the deal if he can bluff the Chinese when they seem to hold most of the cards. While China has the most imports at stake, it also buys the Treasury notes and bonds that finance our ever-growing national debt, has the power to devalue the yuan, controls all of the rare materials used in our electronics, and doesn't have a midterm election later this year. No wonder the financial markets are worried!

Still, from a technical standpoint, stocks continue to look over the edge of a yawning canyon. There is support still beneath their feet and a trail still leads higher just behind them, but one wrong step could send them into a free fall.

The market trend remains up, but barely. The longer-term moving averages (200-day and 40-week) continue unbroken.

Bearish sentiment now exceeds the bullish variety, which on a contrarian basis is constructive. Unfortunately, many other indicators are negative at this critical juncture. Economic reports underperformed in a ratio of 17 to 9 versus outperforming reports last week. New jobs numbers were substantially lower than expected, and unemployment claims spiked higher. Seasonality measures were mostly in the low historical range.

Both gold and bonds have been rising during the recent market swoon.

This week Vanguard's founder, John Bogle, the master of passive investing, said, "I have never seen a market this volatile to this extent in my career." Although now retired, Bogle has been in the financial-service industry for more than 66 years, and both he and I were investors when the market fell over 25% in a single day in 1987, and routinely had 5%-plus up and down days in the fall of 2008.

Yes, we have had 23 days with 1% or greater price moves on the S&P 500 Index, but that comes after a year with few of them. Such talk seems like mere hyperbole and certainly is not constructive.

And as he is a principal advocate of buy-and-hold investing, one has to ask Mr. Bogle, what difference does it make to him? What can he do to react to this volatility and avoid any more price pain? Has the 88-year-old financial tiger changed his stripes? Or perhaps he's become another "disruptor" in a world of disruptors?

