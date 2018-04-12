Pretium Resources: The Rollercoaster Ride Continues

The risks remain, but at the current gold price and production rate, there is a good chance to refinance the debt and repurchase the gold stream, by the end of next year.

Pretium Resources (PVG) announced the Q1 2018 production results. Although the overall number represents only a small improvement compared to the disappointing Q4 2017, the detailed monthly statistics are encouraging. In Q1, Pretium produced 75,689 toz gold, which is only slightly more compared to 70,281 toz gold produced in Q4. However, 32,910 toz gold, or 43.48% of the overall Q1 production, was produced in March. If Pretium manages to maintain the March production level, or even to improve it, the revised H1 2018 guidance should be met easily. The Q1 production results were welcomed by the market very positively, as Pretium's share price jumped by 20%.

Pretium's Brucejack mine started production in Q2 2017, with first gold pour in June. Everything went well and the commercial production was reached in July. In Q3, 82,203 toz gold were produced (chart below). As a big part of the Q3 production came from low-grade stockpiles and development muck, it was widely expected that the Q4 numbers will be even better, probably around 100,000 toz gold. Moreover, in December, Pretium announced its intention to expand the throughput from 2,700 tpd to 3,800 tpd. All of the positive developments held Pretium's share price in the $10-12 range for a better part of Q4 and in early January. However, on January 23 Pretium shocked the market by announcing that only 70,281 toz gold were produced in Q4.The shareholders quickly remembered the old controversies surrounding Brucejack resource model and the panic sell-off that sent Pretium's shares 40% lower began. Although Pretium's management tried to calm the situation down, the share price was unable to recover and it spent a better part of Q1 in the $6-7 range.

Source: own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

Pretium's management blamed the Q4 underperformance on some technical issues. In order to approach the production numbers projected in the feasibility study, the company needs to mix ore from higher-grade stopes with ore from lower-grade stopes. The problem is that the higher-grade stopes scheduled for Q4 weren't prepared in time:

The higher-grade stopes scheduled for mining in the fourth quarter were delayed as a result of equipment down-time and mining execution. Both of our long-hole drills went down and the stopes could not be drilled off in time also mining encountered a hang-up when blasting the slot.

This is why the gold production in late Q4 and early Q1 was very low. The December production volume wasn't published, but only 15,143 toz gold were produced in January. In order to address the abovementioned issues, Pretium decided to speed the stopes development up:

The feasibility study calls for having 5 to 6 stopes available to feed the mill at 2,700 tonnes per day. We are planning for a larger inventory of stopes so that we have a total of 10 to 12 stopes available for mining at any time.

The management has also adopted a new grade control program and added a third long-hole drill and an RC drill. The measures seem to be paying off, as in Q1, Pretium produced 75,689 toz gold. Especially the monthly numbers are a reason for some optimism, as there were 27,636 toz gold produced in February and 32,910 toz gold produced in March. If Pretium is able to maintain the March production levels, the Q2 production should climb to almost 100,000 toz gold.

However, to maintain at least the 100,000 toz per quarter level, Pretium will have to feed the mill with higher grade ore. In February, the average gold grade stood at 11.4 g/t and at 10.9 g/t in March. The recoveries are very good, around 96-97% every month. The problem is that Pretium had to process 92,580 tonnes of ore in March, to produce 32,910 toz gold. It means that the daily throughput was 2,986 tonnes, which is well above the permitted capacity. During the Q4 earnings call, Pretium's CEO confirmed that they are capped at 990,000 tonnes per annum (2,712 tonnes per day). It means that during some of the months, Pretium will have to process less ore. In order to maintain the production level even at a lower throughput, the gold grades must go up.

Although things seem to be improving at the Brucejack mine, Pretium must show that the problems experienced in late 2017 and early 2018 were only an accident and that the mine is able to approach the numbers projected in the feasibility study. The Q2 and Q3 production results should indicate a lot. If the coming quarters are successful, Pretium's share price will return to the double-digit levels.

For the future of Pretium, the next 6-7 quarters are highly important. Pretium needs to generate enough cash to get rid of the 8% gold stream and to repay or refinance the $350 million senior secured debt. The gold stream can be repurchased at the end of 2018 for $237 million or at the end of 2019 for $272 million. If Pretium manages to stabilize the production at 100,000 toz gold per quarter at an AISC of $700 (based on the H1 2018 guidance of 150-200,000 toz at an AISC of $700-900), it should be able to generate free-cash-flow around $65 million per quarter, at the current gold price of $1,350/toz. In this case, it shouldn't be any problem to refinance the debt and to repurchase the gold stream by the end of 2019. If things go really well, there is still a chance to repurchase the gold stream by the end of this year, which would save $35 million.

Conclusion

Pretium's rollercoaster ride continues. This time, the share price jumped to the upside, as the Q1 2018 production results indicate that the operations at the Brucejack mine are headed in the right direction. If Pretium manages to maintain the March production level, it should be able to produce around 100,000 toz gold per quarter. At the current gold price, this production level should be sufficient to enable Pretium to repurchase the gold stream and to refinance the debt. The coming quarters will show whether the adopted measures are sufficient to solve the issues that were encountered in late 2017. If yes, the share price will return back to the pre-collapse levels.

