Lexington Realty: 9% Yield, Know The Risks

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is attractive for two reasons. The 9% yield will appeal to income investors, and the gradual transformation of the company suggests long term value for those seeking capital appreciation.

The only problem for this analyst is that I said something very similar in January 2017:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a very solid REIT sporting a 7% yield but better still, is currently undergoing a transition that is both boosting the quality of its portfolio while strengthening its balance sheet.

The company has progressed on schedule with its strategic priorities since I first wrote about it, but has fallen 27% in price terms and the total return including dividends is -18.4%.

Explaining the performance

It's worth taking a look at the share price move since my previous article on the REIT. LXP is represented by the white line in the chart below. For much of the period it behaved as you would expect for a transitioning business still paying a steady dividend, which is to say it moved sideways while investors enjoyed the yield. The green line represents the US 10 year treasury yield and it is clear that LXP fell as the 10 year yield rose.

Source Bloomberg

A common trick by investment writers is to tell readers that a herd like majority of investors hold a particular view before setting out their own opinion in opposition to whatever they've told you is the majority position. It can comes across as smart - a brave independent thinker going against the grain. As a reader, I'm rarely persuaded that the delusional herd in fact exists!

Though I am surprised that the market has treated LXP as it has, I am not groping for a reason why this has happened. The REIT isn't really growing cash flows at the moment, because it is focused on its strategic repositioning and, despite this going well so far, there are some risks to its execution. Perhaps this status allowed it to take the full brunt of the move in market rates after November last year, while certain peers could offset the rates move with better immediate growth prospects.

We can see that not a lot has changed with the underlying business in terms of market expectation. True, as we see below, consensus FFO per share for 2018 and 2019 (red and green in the chart respectively) has fallen recently, but only by about 4%. So the stock has without question become a lot cheaper as a result of the market interest rate move.

Source: Bloomberg

REITs analysts are often at pains to explain to investors why rising rates won't have a negative impact on REIT cash flow via higher financing costs. It is worth making that point, but I am far from convinced that serious REITs investors are minded this way, and certainly not with real rates as low as they are. Rather, the pressure on REITs recently just reflects a mechanistic accommodation of the recent move in risk free benchmarks by a group of stocks that are, first and foremost, income stocks.

Make sure you worry about the right risks

If you are worried about buying LXP down here then your first question should be whether you think the recent rates move can repeat itself near term. Markets are not expecting that and it would be bad for REITs if it happened. Just to be clear, the issue isn't whether rate hikes are "good or bad" for operations, it is whether the bond proxy element of REIT valuation will stand a sell off in treasuries, which comes down to expectations.

The greatest risk of an inflation scare comes from the weakness of the US$ on currency markets and the move up in the oil price. The chart shows WTI over the last year.

Source: Bloomberg

Those are both likely to be treated as transitory factors by the Fed, and because oil is not considered an element of core inflation the Fed tends to look through its price movements. An oil price move can seep into general inflation expectations, which the Fed would take seriously, but should not be a game changer on its own.

And note that after some initially "hawkish" early language this year from the Fed, Powell used his first speech as Fed Chair to emphasize that room appears still to exist in the US labour market.

Another factor here is that Chinese, and now European, economic growth indicators have softened towards trend like levels. If anything, the softening in China could be considered potentially a deflationary impulse for the global economy. This softening might eventually take the edge off the US GDP growth rate, though the 2017 tax cuts will help offset this. However, I think it is a remote risk that US GDP growth will get much stronger on a basis that seems sustainable, so it should not alter inflation expectations.

Finally, President Trump's trade policies have the potential to trigger a flight to safety and yield. We all hope this won't happen, but such a scenario remains a more immediate risk than it was in 2017. This might make REITs defensive.

The 10 year yield is now back in the territory it occupied in 2013, amid slightly slower activity globally.

For these reasons I would be fairly sanguine about market rate risk when considering LXP down here.

Source: Bloomberg





So what about the business? The bottom up story is in good shape overall

All of the three elements in my initial argument are in tact. The yield is now higher at 9%, and the transitions in portfolio quality and balance sheet n improvement are continuing.

This chart shows the progress in acquisitions and disposals volumes since 2012. Numbers are in US$mn.

Source: Company Data

The tenant mix is gradually changing towards improved credit, reflecting the nature of this portfolio transition towards industrial properties and investment grade tenants. The mix shift also lowers capex (office capex is higher than industrial when tenants change over) and allows longer and more stable financing maturities to be taken on.

Source: Company Data

And the 2017 results showed further improvement in the capital mix of the REIT.

Source: Company Data

So structural progress continues at LXP: longer maturity financing underpins 55% NOI from industrial properties and, as the transition continues, lower capex as the REIT moves away from offices should give investors a higher quality outlook and a return to growth when the mix shift is done.

Risks are about the pace of change

However, there is something for bulls of LXP to contend with here. The 2018-19 outlook seems a bit more subdued than I thought a year ago in terms of likely acquisitions. Although this is not a big departure from my overall outlook - and hasn't materially altered consensus FFO expectations (as I discussed above) - it does highlight an area of risk for the pace of transformation at LXP.



A recent slight move down in acquisition guidance for 2018 was based on the competitive landscape for acquisitions in industrial properties. On the one hand, LXP holders will welcome the discipline here, given that management could be tempted to push the transition forward so the REIT can return to growth. In the same vein, LXP will not increase leverage to pursue acquisitions, but will fund whatever it adds out of cash and disposals.

However, to quote CFO Pat Carroll: " even though treasury yields have gone up, we still see a lot of capital chasing industrial investments and no change in cap rates". There has to be some level of risk that acquisitions slow down further in 2019 if competition persists or intensifies and attractive cap rates become scarcer for LXP. So while management envisions a 75/25 industrial/office mix as achievable in a few years' time, the market will look closely at the bidding environment before pricing in a lot of credit for this shift ahead of it occurring.

Progress in achieving this mix shift will be critical to the pace and extent of market re-rating of this REIT.

Conclusion

Having been driven down primarily by a move in market rates that doesn't seem likely to repeat LXP is cheap, yielding 9%. It is also executing on it strategy. The main risk is one of the pace of change due to the competitive environment, but investors get a 9% yield in compensation for the uncertainties around this, and risks in this area were not behind the drop in LXP shares. I am adding to the LXP position in my US Financials portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.