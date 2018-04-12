ASHR: Shanghai Surprise

Based on that, I'd avoid shorting it here, but based on ASHR coming in at #562 on our daily ranking, it would only be my 562nd choice to buy.

Madonna and Sean Penn in Shanghai Surprise (1986) (Credit: Movie Info). ASHR invests in Chinese A-Shares, which trade primarily on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

If they were missionaries

Real time visionaries

Sitting in a Chinese stew

To view my dis-infatuation

I know that I'm a classic case

Watch my dis-enchanted face

Blame it on the Falun Gong

They've seen the end and you can't hold on now

Guns N' Roses, "Chinese Democracy"

Predictions Are Tough, Especially About China

Ten years after Guns N' Roses predicted an end to China's autocracy, Xi Jinping effectively became China's president for life. Predictions about China are hard, so Seeking Alpha contributor Ivory Wolf deserves credit for the courage of his short call on the Deutsche Bank X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR). After reading it, I was surprised to ASHR passes Portfolio Armor's key tests. It's not one of my site's top names, but it may not be the best short candidate based on that, as I elaborate below.

Trade Wars And Saber-Rattling

Those were the two macro issues Ivory Wolf cited in driving current uncertainty about Chinese stocks, and on the surface those make sense. But I got a bit of a "Shanghai Surprise" when pulling up ASHR's data on Portfolio Armor, as you'll see below.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On ASHR

There are a few different components to Portfolio Armor's analysis of a security based its price history and option market sentiment. ASHR passes all of them, though it doesn't score highly enough to be a top name. To flesh this out, let's start with the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

The first three columns starting "Long Term Return" deal with the price history part of the site's analysis, and ASHR passes the first of Portfolio Armor's two initial screens here: since its long term return (its average 6-month return since inception) and its short term return (its most recent 6-month return) are positive, the mean of the two (labeled "6m Exp Return") is positive too: 6.41%.

The second screen is a gauge of option market sentiment, scanning for an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge ASHR against a >9% decline over the next several months, while capping its upside over the same time frame at 6.41%. As you can see below (screen capture via the 3.0 version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app we still haven't released yet), Portfolio Armor's hedging algorithm was able to find one for ASHR using those parameters.

Because there was an optimal collar at these parameters, there was no need to lower the cap to find one. So, 6.41% appears in the cap drop column too, as you can see below.

Out of our universe of 4,500+ securities, 1,484 passed both initial screens on Wednesday. And out of that group, when ranked by the cap drop column, ASHR was #655, as you can see below.

The surprise for me looking at this was that ASHR also passed our "AHP" test, which means it was also hedgeable with optimal puts against a >9% decline over the next several months, as you can see below.

That's fairly rare: in our tests, only about 20% of securities that pass our first two screens can be hedged this way, and the ones that can tend to have 37% higher returns over the next 6 months than those that can't. Because of that, we adjust the cap drop figure up by 37% for them. When ranked by the w/AHP column (which is the one we draw our top names from), ASHR goes from #655 to #562, as you can see below.

Wrapping Up

I think you can see why I wouldn't suggest shorting ASHR: it passes all of my site's screens, while there are literally thousands of names that don't. At the same time, this wouldn't be my first choice for buying either: it would be my 562nd choice. The top 10 names on this screen tend to outperform the market over the next 6 months, as you can see below. You might want to consider buying a handful of them instead (click on a starting date below to see what the top names were on that date, and an interactive chart of how they performed over the next 6 months).

To see this week's Portfolio Armor top 10 names, you can sign up for a free 2-week trial to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.