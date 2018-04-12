Wall Of Worry Gets Some Needed Repairs

With fears over the recent chemical attack in Syria still high, the stock market has ironically been given an ideal platform from which to launch a turnaround. The latest weakness in the Russian ruble is another related worry which adds to the market’s growing store of fuel for a short-covering rally. In today’s commentary we’ll discuss the timeliness of this latest fear in repairing Wall Street’s “wall of worry” as well as its potentially bullish implication for the near-term outlook.

Stocks skidded on Wednesday as investors awaited a response from Washington after a suspected chemical attack from the Syrian government on the rebel-held town of Douma. Tensions escalated on Wednesday morning when Russia warned that it would shoot down any missiles fired at Syria. President Trump responded by warning Russia to “get ready" because airstrikes "will be coming.”

Although the Dow was down nearly 1% on Wednesday, there were only 35 stocks which made new 52-week lows against 49 new highs for the day. This was the second straight session that new highs outnumbered new lows, which is a step in the right direction. As I’ve emphasized in recent commentaries, as long as there are fewer than 40 new lows for at least a week it will serve as an undeniable sign of improving market health.

Also showing continued improvement is NYSE market breadth as reflected in the advance-decline (A-D) line. With advancing issues outpacing declining issues on most days the A-D line is telling us that the weakness reflected in the new 52-week highs and lows in recent weeks hasn’t been broadly based, which drastically reduces the potential for a major sell-off. It also suggests that once the market confirms its next immediate-term bottom there should be a worthwhile rally based on the strength reflected in the stocks market’s primary breadth indicator.

Source: StockCharts

Turning our attention to the market’s primary fear, Trump’s response to Russia over the Syria situation was enough to push the Russian ruble to its lowest level against the dollar since November 2016. The ruble has lost more than 11 percent in value against the dollar this week and is on track for its worst week since 1999. Russia’s stock market also experienced a deep sell-off in the last two days as reflected in the graph of the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) below.

Source: BigCharts

If the slide in Russian stocks occurred in sympathy with a global market sell-off it would definitely be a concern for the U.S. equity market. However, the Russian sell-off hasn’t impacted other areas of the global market as of Wednesday. In fact, the foreign market which I consider to be most important for the U.S. equity outlook right now, namely China, had another good day on Wednesday after a 3% rally the previous day. Shown here is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) which is on the cusp of confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. FXI has closed two consecutive days above its 15-day moving average and as long as it doesn’t reverse this signal on Thursday, an immediate-term bottom will be confirmed for U.S.-listed China stocks.

Source: BigCharts

The recent trade dispute between the U.S. and China was a far more damaging news catalyst for the stock market than a potential conflict with Syria. A trade war with China could easily undermine the U.S. economy and would give equity investors a legitimate reason for selling stocks. The saber-rattling over Syria is actually a potential positive for the U.S. stock market in the near term since it doesn’t immediately threaten the economy and can therefore be viewed from a contrarian perspective as another brick in the market’s wall of worry (which every bull market needs to climb). Until now, the stock market had been missing a “healthy” fear (from a contrarian standpoint) but it now appears to have one.

While the U.S. stock market is finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, we need to see a confirmed immediate-term bottom signal before it’s safe to start buying again. The major averages, including the S&P 500 Index (SPX), haven’t yet closed the requisite two days higher above its 15-day moving average. This is the minimum signal required to confirm (based on my trading discipline) that the bulls have taken control of the immediate trend and have absorbed enough overhead supply to begin pushing stock prices higher. As of Wednesday, the SPX is still struggling to register a 2-day higher close above its 15-day MA as can be seen here.

Source: BigCharts

Most importantly, we need to see a few more days where fewer than 40 stocks make new 52-week lows on the NYSE while the new high-new low differential remains positive. If the market can manage this feat for a few more days then we’ll have a strong indication that internal health has been restored and the selling pressure which has plagued interest rate-sensitive securities has diminished enough to confirm a major bottom. For now it’s simply a matter of waiting for incremental demand to return as measured by the new highs and lows, which I anticipate will occur as the latest earnings season heats up. Until then, a defensive position is still advised.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.