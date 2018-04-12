Wall Street Breakfast: High Stakes For Earnings Season

Stocks

Strategic review? General Electric (NYSE:GE) is exploring a public offering for one of its divisions and is discussing hybrid deals with public companies to combine assets in a way that avoids a big tax bill, WSJ reports. Such moves would give GE and its shareholders a chance to participate in the turnaround of struggling businesses rather than risk selling at inopportune times. GE +1% premarket.

The antitrust trial over AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B takeover bid for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is on another break, with the Justice Department wrapping up its case against the merger with its star witness. Economic expert and Cal-Berkeley professor Carl Shapiro testified that the tie-up would lead to higher cable bills - to the tune of an extra $571M per year by 2021. "The harm is significant," he told the court.

Britain's takeover regulator has ruled that Disney (NYSE:DIS) would have to bid £10.75 per Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) share if it succeeds in acquiring Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) existing 39% stake in the British broadcaster. The decision may disappoint some Sky shareholders betting that Disney would be forced to offer a higher price than Fox, but it also means investors have a guaranteed bidder for the business should the Fox transaction be blocked.

The City of Birmingham Relief and Retirement System has sued Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), alleging that board members "rigged the compensation process" and breached their fiduciary responsibilities. The lawsuit comes three months after Netflix converted its executives' cash bonus system into salary under new U.S. tax law - a change that ensures executives are paid in full regardless of the company's performance.

Walmart is likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in India's Flipkart (FPKT) by the end of June in what could be the company's biggest acquisition of an online business. Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) deal could be worth between $10B-$12B, according to Reuters. Local media have also reported that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is exploring a possible counter offer for the Indian e-commerce player.

According to research firm Gartner, global shipments of personal computers fell 1.4% to 61.7M units during Q1, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of decline. However, average selling prices continued to rise amid a smartphone deceleration, uncertainty in PC replacement demand and as component companies remained cautious about expanding production.

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit seeking to hold Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) responsible for customer losses from a 2012 data breach. Damages were sought for buying credit monitoring services, as well as closing access to their money while banks reversed unauthorized charges. Fraudsters had tampered with PIN pads at 63 bookstores in nine U.S. states.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has sounded out creditors for loans as it moves closer to making an offer for rare disease specialist Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). Under U.K. takeover rules, it has until April 25 to decide whether to make a bid. At around $40B, the deal would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and would propel Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) into the top ranks of global drugmakers. SHPG +3% premarket.

Full speed ahead... Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is targeting November 2019 as the start of production for its Model Y SUV, with production in China to begin two years later, sources told Reuters. It's also accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts. Elon Musk said earlier this year that Tesla was aiming for initial output of one million Model Ys per year.

South Korea expects to complete due diligence on General Motors' (NYSE:GM) local subsidiary by early May as the government considers whether to inject taxpayer money into the automaker's embattled unit. In February, GM said it planned to shut one of its local factories, while the fate of its remaining three depended on government support and union wage concessions.

The U.S. Department of Defense has stopped accepting most of Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 deliveries, Reuters reports, because of a dispute over who will foot the costs for fixing a production error. The defect, found on more than 200 jets, likely requires a complex logistical fix that could require technicians to travel around the world to mend the aircraft.

