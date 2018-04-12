More Write-Downs Are Coming For General Electric - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/11/18)

Includes: GE, GTT, LVS, MAR, MGM, MU, NUE, S, STLD, TWTR
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cramer likes Steel Dynamics and Nucor in the steel stocks.

Buy Twitter now and on weakness as it's a winner.

Ring the register on Sprint.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 11.

Bullish Calls

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT): They have a good business model. It's a buy.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): It's a good steel company and so is Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): "It's a terrific stock."

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Twitter is doing phenomenally well. Buy some now and some if it goes down 10%.

Bearish Calls

Sprint (NYSE:S): "Sell. When I see these stories about a takeover and I don't have any more insight beyond what's already been said, I think you have to ring the register."

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): Cramer prefers MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) as it's less risky.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): "When you see a multiple that low, it means that people believe that they will not make the earnings next year. I have to tell you, I see some weakness in flash, I'm a little worried about possible weakness in DRAM coming, so I'm not a buyer."

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Cowen predicts there will be more write-downs for GE. If you don't own it, don't buy it.

