More Write-Downs Are Coming For General Electric - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/11/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 11.
Bullish Calls
GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT): They have a good business model. It's a buy.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): It's a good steel company and so is Nucor (NYSE:NUE).
Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): "It's a terrific stock."
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Twitter is doing phenomenally well. Buy some now and some if it goes down 10%.
Bearish Calls
Sprint (NYSE:S): "Sell. When I see these stories about a takeover and I don't have any more insight beyond what's already been said, I think you have to ring the register."
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): Cramer prefers MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) as it's less risky.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): "When you see a multiple that low, it means that people believe that they will not make the earnings next year. I have to tell you, I see some weakness in flash, I'm a little worried about possible weakness in DRAM coming, so I'm not a buyer."
General Electric (NYSE:GE): Cowen predicts there will be more write-downs for GE. If you don't own it, don't buy it.
