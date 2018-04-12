More Write-Downs Are Coming For General Electric - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/11/18)

Buy Twitter now and on weakness as it's a winner.

Cramer likes Steel Dynamics and Nucor in the steel stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 11.

Bullish Calls

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT): They have a good business model. It's a buy.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD): It's a good steel company and so is Nucor (NYSE:NUE).

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): "It's a terrific stock."

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Twitter is doing phenomenally well. Buy some now and some if it goes down 10%.

Bearish Calls

Sprint (NYSE:S): "Sell. When I see these stories about a takeover and I don't have any more insight beyond what's already been said, I think you have to ring the register."

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): Cramer prefers MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) as it's less risky.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): "When you see a multiple that low, it means that people believe that they will not make the earnings next year. I have to tell you, I see some weakness in flash, I'm a little worried about possible weakness in DRAM coming, so I'm not a buyer."

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Cowen predicts there will be more write-downs for GE. If you don't own it, don't buy it.

