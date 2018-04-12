Why We Sold Our Position In Bed Bath & Beyond

We used the proceeds from our sale of BBBY stock to write calls on Tesla stock.

We maintain an overweight position in the retail sector, being long both Dick's Sporting Goods and CVS Health.

On Tuesday, we closed out our long position Bed Bath & Beyond stock, ahead of Q4 earnings and forward guidance for the upcoming year.

Update

On Tuesday, we sold to close out our position the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) ahead of Q4 earnings.

Despite this being a position that we held a good deal of conviction in at the outset, shares had underperformed our expectations, and with the stock particularly underperforming heading into Q4 earnings and ahead of FY2019 forward guidance, we felt it best to take the risk of the table and look for opportunities elsewhere.

Q4 Earnings Disappoint

The BBBY shares fell -14.3% in after hours trading yesterday after the company released FY2019 guidance that left investors wanting more.

Q4 earnings of $1.48 were enough to beat analyst expectations but were down sharply, -19.6% from the Q4 period of a year ago.

This is a story that continues to plague the company and its share price.

Once again, sales at the company held firm, actually improving by 5.2% in Q4, with same-store comps down modestly at -0.6% but it’s the continued decline in margins that is making investors increasingly anxious about the company’s future.

Margins, and the Dividend

In the fourth quarter, which has typically been the company’s strongest, net margin came in at 5.2%, down from 7.6% in 2017.

That’s a 240-basis point, or 2.4% drop, but its also a 27.7% decline in terms of actual dollars that the company netted its shareholders ($194M in 2018 vs. $269 in 2017).

For the full year, net margin was 3.4% against 5.6% in 2017.

Taking a step back for a moment, despite that the company’s sales have managed to hold steady at just above $12B since FY2016, it’s the bottom line that is concerning.

Net income is now half of what the company recorded in FY2016 ($424M in 2018 v $841M in 2016).

But that doesn’t tell the entire story, as if you’ll recall, when we initiated our position, we looked to the potential of the company’s dividend as reason for optimism, despite the obvious pressures on margins that the company was facing.

Through fiscal 2018, the company was paying shareholders a quarterly yield of $0.15.

That dividend offered investors only a modest yield of about 2.7% but viewed in combination with a payout ratio of under 20% and a 20% hike coming off fiscal 2017 we liked the potential of BBBY to reward investors with continued dividend increases.

However, the announcement yesterday that the company would be raising its Q1 dividend from $0.15 to $0.16 can only be viewed as disappointing.

Had we not sold our shares heading into Q4 earnings, we would almost assuredly be doing so now following such a tepid hike by management and the board of directors.

Previously, we had viewed the move towards a dividend policy over the prior share repurchase program as favourable, owing the transparency, relative predictability and commitment that dividend policies offer investors over share buyback programs.

But that the company right now has acted so coyishly as to only raise its quarterly payout by a penny is certainly discouraging and shouldn’t be expected to give investors much cause for optimism.

Looking Elsewhere in the Retail Space

While closing out our position in Bed Bath and Beyond, we maintain an overweight position in the retail sector for now, feeling that the space offers good value relative to the rest of the market.

We currently hold a position in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) which we are up on, for a gain of 21.9% since mid-November of last year.

More recently we went long deep-in-the-money calls on CVS Health (CVS), another trade which was shared with Marketplace subscribers in real-time.

Beyond Dick’s and CVS, we have also spent considerable time looking at GameStop (GME) and CBL Associates (CBL).

Both trades appear to offer solid value at current levels, but both also carry with them considerable risks as well, namely the long-term prospects of GameStop’s business model, as well as some concerns about the financial stability of CBL amidst a slew of bankruptcies within its tenant base last year.

What We Did with the Proceeds from Selling BBBY Stock

In getting out of the BBBY position we managed to take a little risk off the table but also freed up some capital to put towards what we felt were better opportunities.

With the proceeds from the BBBY sale, we put up that capital as margin against the sale of calls on Tesla (TSLA) stock.

Our team remains bearish on Tesla thanks to challenges the company is facing in terms of ramping up production for its Model 3 and the associated cash burn, and particularly in light of Moody’s recent downgrade of the company’s debt, which included lowering its rating on the company’s senior debt to that of having “substantial risks”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we are long the shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and are long the CVS Health January 2019 50-strike calls, and are short the Tesla September 2018 240-strike calls. Additional disclosure: The above research does not constitute investment advice nor is it a recommendation to take action in any investment security. You are encouraged to conduct your own research and due diligence before taking investment action, including a careful review of the risks associated with the security in question, an evaluation of the security for suitability within your own set of circumstances and consultation with a professional financial advisor if you have one. Any positions disclosed are subject to change and without warning.