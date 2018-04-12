Multimedia Weekly Digest: Facebook And Russia

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been facing a lot of critics as Mark Zuckerberg spent the week listening to and reassuring members of Congress. Whether you've already 'deleted Facebook' or you feel its business model is just fine thank you, investors are wondering whether it's wise to be bullish on the tech behemoth.

As Aswath Damodaran points out so succinctly in his edifying piece below,

the FANG stocks have been in the spotlight, as tech has taken a beating in the market, but it is Facebook that is at the center of the storm.

So how does Prof. Damodaran see it all playing out?

If you are a value investor, it would easy to dismiss Facebook as another user-chasing tech company and deliver a cutting remark that you cannot pay dividends with users, but Facebook is an exception. It has managed to convert its user base into revenues and more critically, operating profits. With its operating margin approaching 58%, if you capitalize its technology and content costs, Facebook outshines most of the other companies in the S&P 500, in both growth and profitability... If the Facebook story so far sounds like a fairy tale, there has to be a dark twist, and while Facebook's troubles are often traced back to the stories in mid-March 2018, when the current user scandal news cycle began, its problems have been simmering for much longer... The worst-case scenario, and some have bought into this, is that the company will lose users, both in numbers and intensity, and that advertisers will pull out. If you add large fines and regulatory restrictions on data usage that may cripple Facebook's capacity to use that data in targeted advertising, you have the makings of a perfect storm, playing out as flat or declining revenues, big increases in operating costs and imploding value. In my view, and I may very well be wrong, I think the effects will be more benign.

Bob O'Donnell also discussed FB's travails earlier this week with Tim Bajarin. While it was recorded before Zuckerberg appeared before Congress it was already pretty clear what we could expect from these proceedings and they lay out a slew of interesting points.

These days you can't mention Facebook without hearing about Russia so we'll segue right into whether in the face of all this regulatory talk, Russia is worth investing in these days - or if it's even possible.

Sven Carlin breaks it down for us:

The U.S. recently slammed some new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the respective stocks tanked. This might make them a bargain but if you are a U.S. citizen, the biggest risk comes from the potential prohibition of owning Russian stocks (ERUS), as is the case with EN+ Group PLC, GAZ Group and Rusal PLC (OTC:RUALF). In case there is more legal pressure, U.S. institutional and individual holders might be forced to sell their Russian assets. This is a big risk, as it would mean the price would tank.

