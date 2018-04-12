Market Volatility Bulletin: We Can't Go On Living, With Suspicious Minds

10-day realized vol has taken a hit over the last couple sessions as some of the choppier days fall off; I give short vol the edge here.

Traders seem just as interested in trading the reaction as they are in trading the news itself.

VIX was down by the end of the session, despite the heightened potential for geopolitical hostilities. CPI came in low, and that may slow the increases in short-term funding rates.

Market Intro

Wednesday was a fascinating day, as stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) punched lower in the pre-market session, only to rebound by the afternoon and then flag into the close. Spot VIX broke below the 20-handle, in spite of rising gold and oil prices (USO), on the geopolitical concerns. Are we headed for a calmer trading environment?

Unsurprisingly, energy shares (XLE) handily outperformed the rest of the sectors. The rate-sensitive real estate sector (XLRE) also managed a modest gain.

CPI prints like the one above balance out the hot reading from a couple months ago (for instance the Feb 14th release). While the Fed seems to have no immediate plans to stop raising rates, it may cool down the increases in short-term funding rates such as one-year Treasuries or various LIBOR. This in turn may act as a balm for stocks and bring on a renewed wave of relative calm.

Thoughts on Volatility

Twitter storms have markets across the globe (stocks, bonds, oil, gold) on edge as the Syria situation plays out.

But while the mood is understandably tense for both risk-on and risk-off assets at present, volatility has been fairly calm for Treasuries (TYVIX), while on the rise for gold (GVZ) and oil (OVX). In any event, my read is that gold and oil are markets that can and will move more if there is some kind of geopolitical event, while perhaps Treasuries may play things calmer with a broader view on the state of economic affairs. In any case, this does represent rotation from what we saw a couple months ago, where bonds faced a large pick-up in vol and gold and oil took market upheaval with a more relaxed attitude.

News moves markets these days, that’s for sure, but it also appears that there is plenty of second guessing. There is alternation between the most recent headline, and then the desire to climb the wall of worry. It reminds me of the Elvis Presley song “Suspicious Minds”, as traders react, and then decide to “play the reaction”.

Wednesday’s buy-the-dip response to the increased likelihood of hostilities in the Middle East was a great example of this recent behavior.

Term Structure

Over the last several MVBs I’ve emphasized that the gap between spot implied vol and 10-day historical vol was unsustainable. My interpretation was that the gap “had to” close; while it was more likely that realized would calm than implied vol would rise, the set-up was (and I would say still is) conducive to a rip higher in volatility (see the itscalledcommonsense comment in the conclusion).

My belief is that we’re most likely set up for vol to drop, but that we’ll have a great deal of difficulty getting almost any of the term structure to “believe” in a <15 thesis for any meaningful length of time. Range-bound VIX continues to be my thesis, and I’ll give the nod for now to shorting vol (SVXY), but with tight stop losses as I no longer think VX futures will be “stubborn” to the idea of exploring levels north of 20 (which I did believe a couple weeks ago).

VVIX looks to be stabilizing in the 100 territory. I interpret this reading at present as VX options traders becoming less concerned about “big moves” in the index over the next thirty days (one way or the other). This is more in keeping with a short-vol position, as I read it, though I’d love to hear alternative interpretations.

UVXY has held up quite well since the leverage was cut to 1.5x. The product is now subjected to less roll decay (which has not been a problem for it since Feb 27 th or so when the structural change to the product occurred), and also less rebalance decay. The ETP, which was plagued with chronic declines for months, has held onto its recent gains quite admirably, even as the implied volatility associated with its options has declined significantly.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the most recent MVB, two individuals with advanced knowledge of trading were kind to share about their current market thesis from a positioning and options’ greeks standpoint:

Thank you both to iccs and a&h for this willingness, as it can be a core ingredient for readers both educationally as well as for idea generation (a follow-up comment from Hiro Protagonist speaks to this).

