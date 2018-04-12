Juniper: Swing Trade Only

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) looks like it's going to put in a weekly swing this week, so we may have a long opportunity on our hands. The stock bottomed at just under $24 a share on Friday, 6th April. Juniper's current book and sales multiples of 1.8 and 1.9 respectively look attractive, especially compared to the five-year averages of the company. Moreover, as we will outline later in this article, the company's key financial metrics are still holding up well, which demonstrate the evidence of strong competitive advantages remaining at Juniper.

Besides an attractive valuation, for Juniper to constitute a true value play we would look for a solid dividend, positive earnings and low debt on the balance sheet. Presently over a trailing 12-month average, the company’s net income is over $300 million, the dividend is almost 3% and its debt-to-equity ratio is just 46%. Yes, a potential value play can easily turn into a value trap if the fundamentals do not stack up, but I do not feel this is the case with this company despite its checkered past. Therefore, let's start off with the company's 10-year financials to get a feel for why I believe Juniper is an attractive long candidate at present for a swing play.

The most obvious financial metrics which demonstrate whether a company still has strong competitive advantages are both its gross margins and operating margins. Over a 12-month trailing average, Juniper’s gross margin currently sits at just over 61% and its operating margin metric currently stands at 18.2%. Furthermore, despite the company’s missteps over the past few years, revenue has climbed almost $1.5 billion over the last decade to reach $5.027 billion.

Now earnings and revenues are expected to fall this year, which is one of the principal reasons why the market has the shares priced where they are. However, I believe the increase in operating margins over the past few years is significant. This is why I would be backing the company here. Its principal activities, such as routers and switches, continue to generate high demand, and I don't see this changing anytime soon. Moreover, Juniper is finally beginning to see fruit in the SDN space, which should mean a boost in earnings in fiscal 2019.

Investors need to take into account that top-tier carriers can be very reluctant to switch to a new supplier for their equipment. Why? Because it's not only down to price whether a company would jump ship or not. Installing a brand new ecosystem in a company means engineers, for example, who support and maintain the equipment would need to be trained up and certified on any new potential system. This means additional cost on two fronts. Firstly, you have the downtime involved when the new equipment would be installed, and secondly, you have the certifications that would be required and employee training which then would mean both time and monetary investment by the respective carrier.

Sentiment reached pessimistic extremes in Juniper at the start of this month, and the long-term technicals illustrate significant oversold conditions. Furthermore, the recent lows means that we have a double bottom in play, as the recent lows correspond with the lows back in October last year. The company announces its quarterly earnings in 19 days' time, so we should see a consistent increase in implied volatility running up to the 1st of May. Although we may implement a swing trade here, a long-term play is still off the cards until I see earnings expectations improve a tad over the next few years. The risk/reward of a potential value play for the long term improves a lot when earnings trends begin to increase. Once the future earnings trends begin to look up, we would be far more convinced of the company from a long-term perspective. For now, it's a swing play to the upside. We need to be very mindful of earnings and volatility running up to May 1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNPR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.