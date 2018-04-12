J.M. Smucker: Expanding Further Into Pet Foods

Smucker is not really expensive, but shares have recently rallied quite a bit, hence I am bottom-fishing at other packaged food businesses.

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) recently announced the purchase of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. Not having found the time to look at the deal at the time of the announcement, I am reviewing the transaction a week later. The deal makes strategic sense, yet looks expensive on a standalone basis, which means that synergies and the improved growth profile have to compensate for the high purchase price.

The deal more or less makes sense, and while Smucker is not trading at a huge multiple, just like the rest of its peers for good reasons, shares have recently gained 25% already. Hence, more beaten-down peers in the industry find more interest from me today.

Expanding Into Pet Food

Smucker has reached an agreement to acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in a deal which values the company at $1.7 billion. This comes after accounting for a tax benefit with an estimated value of $200 million, which really means that Smucker is paying $1.9 billion to acquire the company.

Ainsworth produces and distributes premium pet food and snacks, mostly within the US. The company is best known from its Rachael Ray brand, which generates about two-thirds of its sales and is a growth engine in the premium category. The remainder one-third of sales is generated from pet food and snacks under several smaller brands, including private-label and branded items.

With the deal, the company is doubling down on the $30 billion pet food and snack segment, as this remains one of the fastest-growing categories across the retail channel. Of course, Smucker already operates the Nature's Recipe brand, and Rachael Ray Nutrish will create real potential for synergies and cross-selling as well.

The deal is anticipated to bring in $800 million in annual sales. The company expects an EBITDA contribution of $110 million in the first year after closure, which includes an estimated $25 million in cost synergies. This number will increase over time to an estimated $55 million in savings, resulting in pro forma EBITDA of $140 million in three years' time. Based on the accounting so far, first-year earnings contribution is pegged at $0.25 per share, as the deal should bolster the organic growth profile as well through the so-called humanisation of pets trend.

If we use the $1.7 billion enterprise valuation after incorporating the tax benefit, that works out to little over 2 times sales and roughly 12 times EBITDA, factoring in all the synergies as well, of course, indicating that this is certainly not a very cheap transaction. After all, the standalone EBITDA multiple comes in at 20 times, as extracting $55 million in savings on $800 million in acquired revenues is quite a task, with synergies pegged at 7% of sales.

To bring some relief to the balance sheet, the company is contemplating options for its US baking business. These activities are expected to generate $370 million in sales this year, yet this is no longer the core business. The core of the new Smucker remains coffee, pets and snacks. As the baking business is "buried" in the consumer foods business, it is impossible to find out the exact margins of this business and put a realistic price value on the activities.

Pet Food Gains Importance

Following the purchase of Ainsworth, the pet food business will become the largest segment within Smucker. It was already doing $2.2 billion in annualised sales, and this will now become a $3 billion business. Retail coffee and consumer foods both trend at roughly $2.1 billion a year, although the latter business will shrink to less than $2 billion in sales following the planned divestment of the baking business.

The deal will add $110 million in EBITDA in year 1, which should translate into $0.25 per share in accretion. The entire Smucker business is currently reporting depreciation charges at the rate of $200 million on $7.5 billion in sales. Depreciation charges come in at 2.5-3% of sales, which suggests that Ainsworth sees depreciation charges of $20-24 million, if we assume a similar ratio.

If we furthermore assume a 3% cost of financing on $1.9 billion in incremental debt, that suggests another $60 million in financing costs. Thus, EBITDA of $110 million in year 1 translates into $25-30 million in added EBIT if we account for the incremental depreciation and interest charges. After taxes, that works out to $20-25 million, or $0.18-0.22 per share based on 113 million shares outstanding. This does approach the reported accretion number of $0.25 per share.

The projected earnings accretion of $0.25 per share comes on top of the current guidance, which calls for adjusted earnings of $8.20-8.30 per share, for a pro forma number close to $8.50 per share. In reality, a divestment at a non-demanding multiple for the baking business has the potential to offset most of the projected accretion from the Ainsworth deal.

Current cash holdings of $186 million and debt of $4.94 billion yields a net debt load of $4.75 billion ahead of the deal, or close to $6.7 billion following the deal. As the company's own business is generating "just" little over $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA per year and the deal boosts this number to $1.71 billion, leverage ratios jump to 3.9 times, which is elevated but still manageable.

If we assume that the baking business posts EBITDA margins of 20%, resulting in EBITDA of roughly $75 million, that business might be sold at $750 million in a reasonable optimistic scenario. Hence, net debt could drop from $6.7 billion to $6.0 billion, for a 3.6-3.7 times leverage ratio.

Adding It All Together

In essence, Smucker is a business that has a great track record in creating value through bolt-on deals, as the latest deal only seems to bolster its organic growth profile in what remains a very difficult group overall - that of packaged good companies. Trading at $125, the company trades at roughly 15 times $8.25-8.50 earnings per share, which is not that demanding, at least at first sight.

There are some caveats, and those include a fairly elevated pro forma leverage ratio, very limited growth at 1% (in the most recent quarter), and the fact that the earnings are based on adjusted earnings. This number, of course, excludes any sizeable impairment and amortisation charges, as well as special project costs related to improvement of the business. These costs run at an estimated $0.40 per share this year. If we include them in the actual earnings numbers, multiples will rise by about 1x.

What Now?

The market reaction in relation to the deal has been nearly absent. The reason for that is that the $1.7 billion deal is not that large for a firm like Smucker, which is valued at roughly 10 times that amount, as the deal makes strategic sense. While the price is a bit rich, potential synergies make the deal multiples much more acceptable.

Like the rest of the market, I have a neutral-to-slightly cautious tone on the deal, as the standalone multiples are quite high and synergy targets are quite aggressive, potentially resulting in some value destruction if the integration does not work out completely as planned.

Having owned Smucker on various occasions in the past, I am passing on the shares at this moment for the very simple reason that they have recently rebounded quite strongly from the $100 mark towards $125 at a time when many of their peers find themselves in similar growth/leverage/valuation ranges but are trading within striking range of their lows - making other names perhaps more appealing at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.