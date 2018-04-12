Facebook: Buy The Dip, Ignore The Media Noise

Facebook's cash flow is great and will allow the company to use all this cash to buy other companies and for new product development.

Facebook (FB) is a high technology social media company around the world and is a buy for the growth investor. The management of FB is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to buy bolt-on companies and add to their diversified services. Facebook is being reviewed by The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Facebook has a great chart going up and to the right in strong, solid growth pattern over the past five years. The present downturn in the market and media frenzy creates a buying opportunity to buy Facebook 27% below the company target price.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Facebook passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Facebook does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield since it does not pay dividends. This leaves all the cash flow for investment in expanding the business by adding capacity and buying bolt-on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FB passes this guideline. FB is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $101 Billion. Facebook 2018 projected free cash flow at $14 Billion is great allowing the company to have the means for high company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 25% easily meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Facebook can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. FB easily passes this guideline since the total return is 188.12%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.75%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $57,400 today. This makes Facebook a great investment for the growth investor looking back. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes, which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. FB's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $210, passing the guideline. FB's price is presently 27% below the target. FB is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 22 similar to its peers, making FB underpriced at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants an above average growth that beats the DOW, FB is a buy. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The return is great, and the above average margin makes FB a good business to own for growth, long term. At the present entry price, FB has a 27% upside potential. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FB interesting is the potential long-term growth of its social media businesses as the increases in the United States and world economy continues.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Facebook over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The great total return of 188.12% makes Facebook a great investment for the growth investor over my test period. FB does not pay a dividend but the growth more than makes up for that, you can always sell a few shares each year if you need income.

DOW's 51.0 month total return baseline is 44.37%

Company Name 51.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Facebook +188.12% 143.75% 0.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 31, 2018, Facebook reported earnings that beat expected by $0.26 at $2.21 and compared to last year at $1.56. Total revenue was higher at $12.97 Billion more than a year ago by 47.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $420 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in April 2018 and is expected to be $1.36 compared to last year at $1.04, a good gain. The graphic below shows the growth of the daily active users, which is a proxy for revenues.

Source: FB Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Facebook is a large high technology social media company in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Facebook, incorporated on July 29, 2004, is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share with mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. The Company also enables people to discover and learn about what is going on in the world around them, enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities with audiences ranging from their friends to the public, and stay connected by accessing its products. The Company's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The Company also engages in selling advertising placements to marketers. Its advertisements let marketers reach people based on a range of factors, including age, gender, location, interests, and behaviors. Marketers purchase advertisements that can appear in multiple places, including on Facebook, Instagram, and third-party applications and Websites."

Overall Facebook is a good business with 25% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good world economy. The good earnings and revenue growth provides FB the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The graphic below shows growth of revenue for major world areas of the FB businesses.

Source: FB Earnings call slides

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of the Facebook business earnings should increase going forward. FB's five-year average tax rate is 33% well over the new rate of 21%.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From January 31, 2018, earnings call Mark Zuckerberg (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

2017 was a strong year for Facebook in many ways. Our community continues to grow with more than 2.1 billion people now using Facebook every month and 1.4 billion people using it daily. Our business grew 47% year-over-year to $40 billion. I'm proud of the progress that our team has made, and the ways that Facebook is helping people around the world. Giving people a voice who didn't have one before, strengthening relationships by helping family and friends stay connected wherever they are, and enabling more than 70 million small businesses to grow and create jobs. But 2017 was also a hard year. The world feels anxious and divided and that played out on Facebook. We've seen abuse on our platform, including interference from nation states, the spread of news that is false, sensational and polarizing, and debate about the utility of social media. We have a responsibility to fully understand how our services are used and to do everything we can to amplify the good and prevent the harm. This is my personal challenge for 2018. One of the most important things we can do is make sure our services aren't just fun to use, but also good for people's well being and for society overall. So far this year, we've already announced a couple of important updates. The first is prioritizing meaningful social interactions over passive consumption of content. Research shows that strengthening our relationships improves our well being. When we use social media to connect with people that correlate to the long-term measures of well being that you'd expect like happiness and health."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Facebook business and user-driven need for secure means to communicate to their friends and the world. The graphic below shows the operating margin, which is very high and a great business to own.

Source: FB Earnings call slides

I think the economic growth worldwide will increase demand in the FB platform. Also, the recent income tax reduction plan puts more money in the hands of development companies and will increase the cash flow of Facebook more than expected, giving FB strong growth in revenue and earnings justifying the companies the target price.

Takeaways

Facebook is a good investment choice for the growth investor looking forward with its above-average growing business and cash generation at a CAGR of 25%. Facebook will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio since it has a proxy for the high tech companies in its 7% holding of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Fund II (EOS), which is high in the FANG companies. If you want a high tech growing business and don't need income, FB may be the right investment for you.

