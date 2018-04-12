March Jobs Report: Encouragements And Disappointments

While many of the jobs created over the past decade have been in low-paying industries, we saw the opposite in March. This is a positive sign for the economy.

Economists and analysts alike had some relatively high expectations for the March jobs report, following on the heels of February's very impressive one. Unfortunately, the March report was a complete disappointment as will be shown in just a few moments. It is certainly possible that this disappointing report was the primary cause of Friday's broad market decline, with all of the major US indices closing around 2% lower than they opened. This is due to the doubt that the report cast on the whole jobs and economic recovery narrative and may have stoked some concerns that the United States may have hit the peak of the economic cycle. With that said though, we did still see both wage and job growth, even if it was not as robust as what pundits expected.

Prior to the release of the jobs reports, economists expected that the economy would create approximately 185,000. The actual report then came in with a large miss with only 103,000 new jobs created. This actually makes the latest report the weakest one since last March.



Source: Zero Hedge

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one of the reasons for this substantial miss was that 159,000 Americans were forced to stay home from work due to bad weather.

Source: Zero Hedge

In addition, revisions to the numbers pushed down both the January and February headline numbers. January was revised down (239,000 to 176,000) and February was revised up (313,000 to 326,000). The net effect of these revisions was that 50,000 fewer jobs were created over the course of 2018 than previously reported. However, hourly earnings which came in at 0.3% month-over-month and 2.7%, inline with expectations. Despite this positive increase in hourly earnings, the market reacted negatively to this jobs report on net.

Source: Fidelity Investments

One of the more disappointing facts about the job market ever since the end of the last recession is that the overwhelming majority of the new jobs created were in low-skilled and low-paying industries. It was therefore pleasing to see that this was not the case in March. This chart shows the number of jobs created in each of the different sectors of the economy (as classified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics):

Source: Zero Hedge

As we see here, the largest number of new jobs were created by the relatively high-paying business and professional services sector. In fact, in stark contrast to February, the majority of the jobs created over the last month were in comparatively high-paying sectors. In contrast, hospitality, retail trade, and construction, all of which are low-paying industries that formed the bulk of the new jobs created since the recession were nowhere near as prolific over the past month. In fact, both retail trade and construction shed jobs from March in a sharp reversal from February.

This focus on primarily high-paying jobs in March is likely one reason why we saw average hourly earnings increase in this month. As already mentioned, average hourly earnings came in at $26.82, an increase of $0.08 per hour from February. In my analysis of February's jobs report, I pointed out that the increase in hourly earnings was offset by a decrease in the number of hours worked. That was not the case in the March jobs report as average hours worked remained steady month-over-month at 34.5. In addition, it does not appear that this increase in earnings was limited to management and other high income employees as average hourly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees increased by four cents month-over-month to $22.42.

There were some expectations that the unemployment rate would drop to 4.0% from its previous 4.1% rate. However, the report disappointed pundits by stating that the national unemployment rate remained unchanged month-over-month at 4.1%. This was coupled with a decrease in the labor force participation rate, which was quite disappointing. This is a problem that has plagued the United States since the end of the last recession:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we see here, the labor force participation rate declined sharply both during and immediately after the recession. This is logical as that period of time saw well-publicized mass layoffs and many workers became convinced that no jobs were available so they stopped looking for new work and left the labor force. This would naturally cause the labor force participation rate to decline. However, as we can see here, the participation rate has not recovered since that time and in fact still remains well below the levels that it had during the depths of the Great Recession. This is in spite of the so called jobs recovery and the corresponding drop in the unemployment rate. This is due to the fact that there are currently 95.549 million Americans of working age that are neither working nor actively looking for work, an increase of 323,000 over February's figure (link: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.t16.htm), although 4.793 million of these want a job. Unfortunately, this substantial amount of unutilized labor potential serves as a drag on the United States economy for several reasons. First is that the economy will simply not be able to benefit from the productivity that these individuals could otherwise contribute. Second, people that are not working cannot earn income to spend in the economy and consumer spending makes up a substantial portion of the economy. Thus, this lack of spending substantially slows down the growth of consumer facing sectors. Finally, it acts as a drag on wage growth. This is because all else being equal, employers have little reason to increase wages when there is such a large supply of labor available along with the fact that any people not currently looking for work will likely start as soon as wages show signs of strong increases.

There has been some argument that the growth of the non-working adult population has been caused by the bull market in stocks insofar as it is causing people to retire early. As I have shown in previous articles, there is some evidence to support this conclusion. For example, the participation rate solely of those individuals aged 25 to 54 has been increasing recently:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This alone cannot explain all of the enormous population of unemployed people however as there are, quite frankly, not enough people with sufficient wealth to account for the fact that more than a third of the working age population is not currently engaged in productive work. We can see proof of this too in the chart above, which clearly shows that even the age 25-54 year olds have a lower labor force participation rate than they did during the recession. This serves as further evidence that the economy still has quite a ways to go on the jobs front in order to fully recover as it is unlikely that a sizable number of individuals in this age bracket have amassed sufficient wealth to retire and most of them have completed their schooling by age 25.

In conclusion, the March jobs report was quite disappointing due to the large headline miss. However, there were some positives in this report, most notably the fact that a large proportion of the new jobs created were in high-paying industries. However, a sizable proportion of the working age population lacks productive work, despite the low unemployment rate, and thus presents a drag on true economic recovery.

