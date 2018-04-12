ClearBridge Impact Report Highlights ESG Integration And Engagement

The report outlines ClearBridge's efforts in public company engagement over the past 30 years & the results of meeting with over 1,000 publicly traded companies each year.

By ClearBridge Investments, a Legg Mason affiliate

ClearBridge Investments, LLC has published its 2017 Impact Report, “Making an Impact through Active Equity Ownership.” ClearBridge has been engaging with public companies to campaign for improvement on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues for more than three decades. This report outlines the evolution of ESG investing at the firm and how, as active shareholders, ClearBridge measures its impact on the companies it owns across its strategies.

Key Statistics Found in the Report:

$124.3 billion assets for which ESG risk and opportunities are analyzed

658 proprietary ESG-rated companies

Over 1,000 meetings directly with publicly traded companies each year

334 companies where we are a top 20 shareholder

7 years is the average period we own a company [The weighted average turnover of all ClearBridge’s strategies is 14.5% (weighted by assets managed in each strategy). This implies a holding period of approximately 7 years.]

10 years ClearBridge has been a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

Does ESG really impact the bottom line?

ClearBridge Investments’ Portfolio Managers and Analysts have met with publicly traded companies over 1,000 times in the past fiscal year, consistent with its practice of keeping an open line of dialogue with the firm’s portfolio companies. An example of its typical engagement is an IT hardware company in which ClearBridge has been a shareholder for the past nine years. An initial discussion on sustainability reporting led to the company measuring and reporting carbon emissions data and setting five-year targets to reduce emissions by 30%. The company also recognized the need to address water consumption and eventually achieved 100% water recycling in its Shanghai manufacturing plant, the first facility of its kind to reach such a milestone. In addition to the environmental impact, this decision resulted in over $2 million in water utility cost savings, a direct impact to the bottom line.

“By examining various facets of public companies’ business and engaging with company management teams on material issues, ClearBridge can drive positive change on a global scale while also contributing to financial returns,” said Mary Jane McQuillen, Head of ESG Investment and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments. “By not merely using ESG as an overlay, but rather as an integral part of our entire investment process, we believe public equity ownership can be a powerful tool to influence companies to drive change.”

“This report outlines the important role our ESG considerations play in our fundamental research process across the firm,” said Terrence Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of ClearBridge Investments. “Over the past 30 years, ClearBridge has been committed to communicating the benefits of including ESG factors in portfolio construction and investment selection. Investors are taking greater care to make sure the companies they invest in are acting as corporate stewards – and we know that this report will serve as a great tool in that process.”

The impact report can serve as a resource to learn about ESG issues most relevant to the sector analysts that guide company engagements and how ClearBridge promotes awareness of these issues in the institutional investor community.

