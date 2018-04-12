Abercrombie & Fitch Is On A Skateboard Slope... Hollister Style

Now that the recovery is almost completed, is there more room for growth?

After losing more than 60% of its value from its 2016 peak, ANF is back full speed ahead.

As much as I like hunting from falling knives from time to time, I didn’t see this one coming. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) went had a terrible year (from mid 2016 to mid 2017) where the stock lost more than 60% of its value. Then, the stock performed an admirable rebound. Will the streak continue?

Understanding the Business

Founded in 1892, ANF is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through three renowned brands: Abercrombie & Fitch (21-24 year-old), Hollister (teenagers) and Abercrombie Kids (5-14). The company operates around 270 stores across the globe.

Growth Vectors

To stimulate sales, ANF counts on opening new stores and proceed with heavy renovations. The company plans to open 21 new stores; Hollister with 13, A&F with 4, and the remaining for A&F kids. This strategy will work during a growing economy, but this will also put additional pressure on the company to perform well during economic downturns. On the other side, the company expects to close 60 underperforming stores. Therefore, we are not talking about growth, but we are talking about shuffling the cards and distributing a new hand. No too exciting…

I had a moment of excitement when I looked at their latest comparable sales thought:

While we see encouraging signs on the graph above, management issued mild guidance indicating that comparable sales should be up in the low-single digits in 2018. Bummer.

As you can see, I’m trying hard to find growth vectors, but it seems that ANF is more in the optimization part of its plan than growth. Management expects its loyalty program will raise transaction tickets and frequencies. I had wished for international expansion, more digital sales growth or potential acquisition. I am disappointed.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ANF isn’t a dividend growth stock per se. I’ve received this suggestion from a reader, but I rather pick stocks from the Achievers lists most of the time. You can download the full list of companies with over 10 years of consecutive dividend raise here.

The stock yield went through some solid fluctuation considering the price drop and rebound. At nearly 3%, it could be interesting for an income seeking investor. Unfortunately, when I look at ANF payout ratio (more the cash payout ratio), it seems that management isn’t close to increase its payout a second time in… ten years. I think the company will increase its dividend from time to time without clear consistency. Expect a long-term low-single digit dividend growth.

Potential Downsides

Difficult retail environment, fierce competition and heavy promotions hurt margins. This situation will not slowdown anytime soon. When a retail business has a hard time succeeding when consumers are confident in the future and spend their money, how can you expect ANF to show strength during economic weaknesses? ANF is a cool brand with nice design, but small margins don’t give them enough room to go through a challenging environment. It will continue to be difficult to ANF going forward.

Valuation

Trying to make sense out of the following graph is like reading a 5 years old’s future by reading its handwriting.

With a forward PE of 35, I’d say I pass right away. For the sake of this analysis, I’ll go deeper and use the dividend discount model (I’m a dividend growth investor after all!).

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 3.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 3.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $16.48 $14.13 $12.36 10% Premium $15.11 $12.95 $11.33 Intrinsic Value $13.73 $11.77 $10.30 10% Discount $12.36 $10.59 $9.27 20% Discount $10.99 $9.42 $8.24

Without any surprises here; there are absolutely no value in ANF as a dividend stock. Week dividend growth perspective makes it not worth it in my view.

Final Thought

For those who caught this falling knife around mid-2017, I say “kudos!”. ANF seems to be a company with a strong name and great history that hasn’t been able to understand the world is changing… again. I see very little growth perspective, and this is definitely a reason for me to pass on this investment. I’m calling current shareholders here, I’d like to hear more about your investment thesis! Tell me there is something I missed.

