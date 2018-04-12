2 Attractive Biotech Stocks Under $10

We explore the positives of these stocks in the paragraphs below.

While we prefer to enter positions using Buy-Write option strategies, both names appear favorable to accumulate at current levels.

Today, we highlight two attractive biotech stocks that currently sell under $10 and have attractive risk/reward profiles.

The biotech sector has had a nice rebound this week. Hopefully we can close out a solid week without giving back gains over the next two trading sessions. I continue to put 'dry powder' into the market almost exclusively via Buy-Write orders. This seems a prudent strategy given the volatile market which also have made selling options more lucrative. Today we highlight two attractive small biotech stocks under $10 where options are available to execute this strategy. For straight equity investors, accumulating at current levels also seems prudent within a well diversified biotech portfolio

Company Overview:

Verastem (VSTM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company or 'Tier 4' that is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics that improve outcomes for cancer patients, and the company has received some validation from big pharma with a few collaboration deals with larger players. The stock is trading right around $3.75 a share and has an approximate market cap of $190 million.

Pipeline:

The company has a significant pipeline. However, it's short and medium term future will be driven by its primary drug candidate 'duvelisib ' which is a dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma.

This morning, the FDA accepted under Priority Review the company's marketing application seeking approval for duvelisib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Immediately after this news hit this morning, Cantor Fitzgerald ($17 price target) and Oppenheimer ($15 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock. The current median analyst price target on VSTM is just north of $14.00 a share. This is four times what the shares are currently trading at in the market. Here is what Oppenheimer had to say about the NDA filing within its positive outlook on Verastem this morning

The timing of this filing acceptance is consistent with our expectation based on the NDA filing date, as is the PDUFA date. Verastem had previously stated it expected an acceptance of the Duvelisib NDA by April 6, 2018. The NDA is supported by clinical data from the DUO study and the results from the phase II DYNAMO study in double- refractory indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL). Based on the timing of this filing- acceptance and the PDUFA date, we expect that Verastem will launch Duvelisib by 2019 and it will be the primary revenue and earnings driver for Verastem. Our outlook for Duvelisib remains unchanged and positive"

At the end of 2017 Verastem had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $86.7 million. The firm did a $25 million secondary offering in December and also increased a credit facility $25 million to $50 million with Hercules Capital. The company burned through just over $55 million in cash in 2017.

Verdict:

With a potential positive catalyst on the horizon, strong analyst support and with its near/medium term funding needs now addressed; the stage seems to be set for capital appreciation in the shares in the months leading into PDUFA date of October 5th for duvelisib.

Company Overview:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company based just outside of Boston. This 'Tier 4' concern focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The stock trades just over the $6 level and has an approximate market cap of $350 million. Corbus came public in late 2014.

Pipeline:

The company's main asset is Lenabasum which was formerly known as anabasum. This compound is a synthetic, oral, small-molecule, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that preferentially binds to CB2 expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. CB2 activation triggers physiologic pathways that resolve inflammation, speed bacterial clearance and halt fibrosis.

Lenabasum is currently in various stages of development against four target indications. These are System Sclerosis, Cystic Fibrosis,Dermatomyositis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The most advanced is a Phase 3 study against System Sclerosis that kicked off late last year and should have results out in 2020. This disease impacts some 90,000 individuals in the United States and is a rare and serious systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease with an unclear etiology. The affliction carries a ten-year mortality rate of 40% to 60%. The other three indications are in Phase 2 development.

The company last year received a development award for up to $25 million by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for an upcoming Phase 2b study. The company recently garnered two key U.S. patents covering lenabasum for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases through 2034. Lenabasum was granted Orphan Drug Status and Fast Track status for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosisby the FDA in 2015 and Orphan Drug Status from the EMA in 2016.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst activity is somewhat sparse but positive on the company's prospects. Raymond James initiated ($24 price target) the stock as a Buy some five months ago. Last month, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated ($32 price target) and Noble Financial initiated the shares as a Buy as well in March.

Corbus ended 2017 with just over $60 million in cash and marketable securities on the books. Leadership expects the current cash on hand to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2019, based on current planned expenditures

Verdict:

While this 'Tier 4' concernis years away from commercialization, it appears to on the right track targeting multiple indications and has some encouraging analyst support. Four insiders also added nearly $90,000 in new shares in mid-March. Small purchases for sure, but still nice to see. Funding is in place for the near term and the risk/reward profile seems attractive at current trading levels.

