Taking A Look At 7.5%-Yielding Independence Realty Trust

FFO growth is one of the biggest reasons to consider Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) is a promising REIT income play for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Independence Realty Trust is a fast-growing REIT that strongly relies on acquisitions to grow FFO and its equity value. The REIT about covers its dividend payout with funds from operations, but has a thin margin of dividend safety. Independence Realty Trust's shares are about fairly valued in my view. An investment in IRT yields 7.5 percent.

Independence Realty Trust - Snapshot

Independence Realty Trust is a small real estate investment trust with an equity value of only ~$810 million. At the end of the December quarter, Independence Realty Trust's real estate portfolio comprised of 55 properties with 15,045 separate units.

Source: Independence Realty Trust Investor Presentation

The REIT focuses on urban markets with above-average potential for FFO growth. For instance, Independence Realty Trust is active in markets with above-average population growth which ensures growing demand for rental properties.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Further, Independence Realty Trust operates in markets with very robust employment prospects.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust's focus on fast-growing markets with attractive fundamentals (above-average population growth, high household income) has paid off for the REIT in the form of explosive FFO growth over time.

Independence Realty Trust acquires new properties to grow NOI but also grows net operating income organically through investments into its property portfolio. Management anticipates to lift NOI by ~$8-$9 million annually going forward through property improvements/renovations.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust's core FFO has risen from just $6 million in 2013 to $54 million in 2017. Management expects total core FFO growth of ~20 percent in 2018.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Focus On Balance Sheet Delevering

Acquisitions play an important role in Independence Realty Trust's growth strategy. However, debt-financed growth has led to an increase in the company's leverage over time which management is now in the process of correcting.

Management expects to lower its long-term total debt to total gross asset ratio to the low 40-percent range, from around 50 percent today.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust also has no near-term debt maturities, allowing the REIT to continue to invest money in acquisitions.

Source: Independence Realty Trust

What About The Dividend?

Independence Realty Trust is a fast-growing, but also risky REIT for income investors. The company just about covers its dividend with core FFO. Hence, the margin of dividend safety is very thin.

The REIT's FFO per-share has been relatively stable, but the core FFO payout ratio has averaged ~92 percent in the last ten quarters, leaving very little room for error. I consider the dividend moderately safe for now, but shareholders have to continuously monitor the REIT's dividend coverage.

Source: Achilles Research

Guidance And Valuation

Management has guided for core funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.74-0.79/share in 2018. Since the REIT's shares sell for $9.55 at the time of writing, income investors pay ~12.5x 2018e CFFO. I consider Independence Realty Trust about fairly valued at this price point given the higher-than-average risk to the dividend.

Your Takeaway

Independence Realty Trust is a promising REIT for two particular reasons: It invests in high-growth, high-potential markets and the REIT has seen very strong FFO growth in recent years (including 2018 guidance). On the other hand, the REIT has a very narrow margin of dividend safety and shares are about fairly valued in my opinion. I'd recommend to not invest more than 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets into Independence Realty Trust.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.